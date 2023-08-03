Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS) Will Be Looking To Turn Around Its Returns

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? Typically, we'll see the trend of both return on capital employed (ROCE) declining and this usually coincides with a decreasing amount of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. On that note, looking into Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS), we weren't too upbeat about how things were going.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Gabungan AQRS Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = RM25m ÷ (RM1.4b - RM890m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has an ROCE of 4.9%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 5.1%, it's still a low return by itself.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gabungan AQRS Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

The Trend Of ROCE

There is reason to be cautious about Gabungan AQRS Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. About five years ago, returns on capital were 16%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. On top of that, it's worth noting that the amount of capital employed within the business has remained relatively steady. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. If these trends continue, we wouldn't expect Gabungan AQRS Berhad to turn into a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 64%. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 77% in the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

