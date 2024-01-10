Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Gabungan AQRS Berhad (KLSE:GBGAQRS), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Gabungan AQRS Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.041 = RM21m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM805m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has an ROCE of 4.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 6.4%.

View our latest analysis for Gabungan AQRS Berhad

KLSE:GBGAQRS Return on Capital Employed January 10th 2024

In the above chart we have measured Gabungan AQRS Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Gabungan AQRS Berhad.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Gabungan AQRS Berhad Tell Us?

There is reason to be cautious about Gabungan AQRS Berhad, given the returns are trending downwards. To be more specific, the ROCE was 18% five years ago, but since then it has dropped noticeably. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Gabungan AQRS Berhad becoming one if things continue as they have.

Story continues

Another thing to note, Gabungan AQRS Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 61%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Bottom Line

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 66% from where it was five years ago. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Gabungan AQRS Berhad, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Gabungan AQRS Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.