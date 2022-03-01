U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,338.00
    -30.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,630.00
    -210.00 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,128.25
    -99.75 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,033.20
    -11.30 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.86
    +4.14 (+4.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.20
    +22.50 (+1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    +0.35 (+1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1178
    -0.0044 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.97
    +4.38 (+15.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7790
    -0.2110 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,939.74
    +5,633.38 (+14.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    984.71
    +120.98 (+14.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,359.33
    -98.92 (-1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,844.72
    +317.90 (+1.20%)
     

GABY Inc. Announces the Appointment of Paul Stacey to the Role of Senior Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GABLF

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY)(OTCQB:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind Dispensary"), today announced the appointment of Paul Stacey to the role of Senior Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Stacey will succeed GABY's current Chief Financial Officer, Marshall Minor, who has announced his intention to explore additional opportunities elsewhere. Mr. Minor will transition day to day responsibility to Mr. Stacey, and will remain engaged with GABY in a consulting capacity until April 30, 2022 to enable him to conclude several projects, including the audit of GABY's fiscal year ending December 2021.

Mr. Stacey is a seasoned CFO and brings with him extensive and relevant industry experience, and strong executive leadership in the areas of corporate finance, financial planning, strategy and operations. Mr. Stacey served as the Chief Financial Officer of Dr. Murphys - a well-respected cannabis extraction and distribution facility with its own brand in market. Prior to Dr. Murphys, Paul was variably the CFO or the COO of a number of businesses or start-ups through a partnership with private equity funds. As a partner or advisor to private equity firms Paul managed and improved cashflow, grew revenues and optimized assets and pricing for a number of private equity owned consumer packaged goods companies. Earlier in his career, Paul held leadership roles with Gund, Ricoh USA, Cendant and Nabisco. He started his career as an auditor with PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of GABY and our management team, I would like to thank Marshall for his contributions to our assimilation of the Mankind Dispensary acquisition into GABY. The systems, processes and team he has put into place has helped us build a strong foundation and readied GABY for growth", said Margot Micallef, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of GABY. "I am excited to welcome someone of Paul's caliber and diverse experience to the team and I look forward to working with Paul on our acquisition strategy and together with our President and Chief Operating Officer, continuing to strengthen our current operations".

ABOUT GABY INC.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary flower brand, Kind Republic™, which is proudly manufactured at GABY Manufacturing. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

GABY's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com or the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

For further inquiries, please contact:

General
Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO or Investor Relations at IR@GABYinc.com

Media
Senior Communications Manager
Charlie Rohlfs
(631)579-0858
charlie@gabyinc.com

Cautionary Statement

The purpose of forward-looking statements is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for any other purpose. In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, disclosure in this press release as well as statements regarding the Company's objectives, plans and goals, including future operating results and economic performance and Mr. Minor's future role as a consultant may make reference to or involve forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Certain of the forward-looking statements and other information contained herein concerning the cannabis industryand the general expectations of the Company concerning theindustry and the Company's business and operations are based on estimates prepared by the Companyusing data from publicly available governmental sources as well as from market research and industryanalysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believesto be reasonable. However, although generally indicative of relative market positions, market shares and performance characteristics, such data is inherently imprecise. While the Company is not aware of any misstatement regarding any industry or government data presented herein, the cannabis industry involves risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from what is projected in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. The Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Each of Mankind Dispensary and Wild West Industries, Inc. are subsidiaries of GABY and hold a cannabis licenses in the State of California. Readers are cautioned that unlike in Canada which has Federal 032320-F legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Canada), in the U.S, cannabis is largely regulated at the state level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California; however, cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the state level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with thelaw of the State of Californiaand are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State ofCalifornia. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with state lawswith respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiaries of liability under U.S.federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be broughtagainst any of GABY, or its subsidiaries. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or itssubsidiaries may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GABY Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690830/GABY-Inc-Announces-the-Appointment-of-Paul-Stacey-to-the-Role-of-Senior-Vice-President-Finance-and-Chief-Financial-Officer

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors misses on earnings, cuts production forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian details the Q4 earnings miss from Lucid Motors as the EV manufacturer forecasts expected supply chain pressures.

  • Why EPAM Systems Is Crashing Today

    The software outfit relies heavily on workers located in the areas most impacted by recent military conflict.

  • Nio stock pulls back, after reporting near 10% jump in February EV deliveries

    Nio Inc. reported overnight that February deliveries rose 9.9% from a year ago to 6,131 electric vehicles. The deliveries in the month consisted of 1,084 ES8 six- or seven-seat smart electric SUVs, 3,309 ES6 five-seat SUVs and 1,738 EC6 five-seat coupe SUV. The China-based EV maker's stock fell 2.8% in premarket trading, after it ran up 9.1% on Monday following the company's announcement that proposed a secondary listing of its shares on the Hong Kong exchange. Nio's stock has tumbled 40.4% over

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding 8%

    Oil is up, the Russian ruble is down, and financial markets are showing increased levels of volatility. The rolling boil in the markets comes as Russia’s Vladimir Putin has launched the largest ground war in Europe since the Second World War. It’s no wonder that investors are starting to seek out defensive positions. The classic defensive position, of course, is the dividend stock. Plenty of companies send out a dividend but only a select group attract the attention of serious dividend investors

  • Baidu Stock Jumps Even as Earnings Miss Estimates. There Are Big Things to Like.

    Baidu, often hailed as China's Google, eked out a revenue beat despite a marked slowdown in its core business. Thank cloud computing and AI.

  • Lucid slashed its production targets by up to 40%, sending its shares tumbling

    Lucid Group Inc.'s shares swelled Monday on anticipation of its fourth-quarter results — before losing all their gains and more in the wake of its actual report. The Newark company also announced results that missed analysts' expectation and its previous forecasts.

  • What Does AMD’s Buyback Mean for Its Stock

    Investors love a bit of share buyback action, and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been partaking in plenty of it recently. Last week, the chip giant disclosed it had authorized a new $8 billion share repurchase program which comes hot on the heels of last May’s $4 billion authorization – for which the company has already purchased $3 billion worth of shares over the last 4 quarters. “Overall,” said Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore, “We believe the expansion of AMD's share repurchase program reflect

  • Lucid Stock Sinks As Tesla Rival Slashes 2022 Production Outlook

    Lucid Motors significantly missed earnings estimates for its fourth quarter late Monday and slashed 2022 production outlook. Earlier, Lordstown Motors joined Nikola in reporting smaller-than-feared losses. Lucid stock fell hard in afterhours trade.

  • U.S. bank exposure to Russia-Ukraine war ‘is minimal,’ strategist says

    RBC Capital Markets Managing Director Gerard Cassidy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global financial stability and U.S. bank exposure to the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • The List of Foreign Companies Pulling Out of Russia Keeps Growing

    (Bloomberg) -- The invasion of Ukraine is causing a mass exodus of companies from Russia, reversing three decades of investment by Western and other foreign businesses there following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMi

  • Dow Jones Falls As Ukraine Fighting Rages On; 3 Defense Stocks Pass Buy Points; Tesla Surges After This

    The Dow Jones fell as fighting raged in Ukraine despite peace talks. A trio of defense stocks passed buy points. Tesla stock surged.

  • Looking at Alibaba's Latest Nail In Its Coffin

    Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA) has dabbled in controversy over the past year. China's willingness to intervene in how its technology companies operate has driven investors away from the stock, bringing its price down more than 50% from its highs. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Sells Palantir Stock, Buys Tesla

    Asset manager Cathie Wood had been regularly unloading Palantir. On Friday she sold the last of the software company's shares held in three Ark funds.

  • SCOTIABANK ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND ON OUTSTANDING SHARES

    Scotiabank today announced a dividend on the outstanding shares of the Bank, payable April 27, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2022:

  • Zoom stock falls despite Q4 earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down fourth-quarter earnings for Zoom.

  • Novavax Stock Is Dropping After Sales Fall Short

    The Covid-19 vaccine maker Novavax expects revenue of between $4 billion and $5 billion in 2022, That compares with $1.1 billion for 2021.

  • Kimberly-Clark buys majority stake in reusable period underwear company

    It's a step into the sustainability market for the maker of feminine care brands including Kotex.

  • Russian Markets Are Becoming Uninvestable as Sanctions Bite

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars in cash is at risk of being trapped, stock funds have plunged, and capital controls are choking off money flows. Russia has all the hallmarks of an uninvestable market for global investors.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMic

  • Zoom Reports Slowing Growth, but This Stock Is Monday's Real After-Hours Winner

    The stock market was mixed on Monday as investors tried to reconcile everything happening around the world.

  • BP and Shell Are Leaving Russia. These Other Oil Companies Could Face Pressure Next.

    Oil companies haven’t been this financially strong in decades. BP ‘s (ticker: BP) decision this weekend to divest its stake in Russian energy company Rosneft at a large loss is evidence of just how fraught the politics of oil production has become. Oil prices were rising, with Brent crude futures up 2% to $100 per barrel.