U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,901.25
    -10.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,851.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,544.00
    -43.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.70
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.34
    -0.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    19.12
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9954
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0100
    +0.0730 (+1.85%)
     

  • Vix

    25.75
    -1.64 (-5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1050
    +0.6850 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,468.10
    -287.57 (-1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.28
    +12.92 (+2.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.67
    -26.02 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,539.41
    +434.21 (+1.60%)
     

GAC-FCA Joint Venture to File for Bankruptcy

STELLANTIS N.V
·1 min read
STELLANTIS N.V
STELLANTIS N.V

GAC-FCA Joint Venture to File for Bankruptcy

AMSTERDAM, October 31, 2022 – The shareholders of the GAC-FCA Joint Venture, Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. and Stellantis N.V., have approved a resolution authorizing the Joint Venture to file for bankruptcy, in a loss-making context. Stellantis fully impaired the value of its investment in the GAC-FCA JV and other related assets in its first half 2022 financial results. Stellantis will continue providing quality services to existing and future Jeep® brand customers in China.

###

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the worlds leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and todays customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

@Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

 



For more information, contact:

Fernão                                   Chao WANG – chao.wang1@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements regarding future events and anticipated results of operations, business strategies, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future financial and operating results, the anticipated closing date for the proposed transaction and other anticipated aspects of our operations or operating results are forward-looking statements. These statements may include terms such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “could”, “should”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “remain”, “on track”, “design”, “target”, “objective”, “goal”, “forecast”, “projection”, “outlook”, “prospects”, “plan”, or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Rather, they are based on Stellantis’ current state of knowledge, future expectations and projections about future events and are by their nature, subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of Stellantis to launch new products successfully and to maintain vehicle shipment volumes; changes in the global financial markets, general economic environment and changes in demand for automotive products, which is subject to cyclicality; changes in local economic and political conditions, changes in trade policy and the imposition of global and regional tariffs or tariffs targeted to the automotive industry, the enactment of tax reforms or other changes in tax laws and regulations; Stellantis’ ability to expand certain of their brands globally; its ability to offer innovative, attractive products; its ability to develop, manufacture and sell vehicles with advanced features including enhanced electrification, connectivity and autonomous-driving characteristics; various types of claims, lawsuits, governmental investigations and other contingencies, including product liability and warranty claims and environmental claims, investigations and lawsuits; material operating expenditures in relation to compliance with environmental, health and safety regulations; the intense level of competition in the automotive industry, which may increase due to consolidation; exposure to shortfalls in the funding of Stellantis’ defined benefit pension plans; the ability to provide or arrange for access to adequate financing for dealers and retail customers and associated risks related to the establishment and operations of financial services companies; the ability to access funding to execute Stellantis’ business plans and improve its businesses, financial condition and results of operations; a significant malfunction, disruption or security breach compromising information technology systems or the electronic control systems contained in Stellantis’ vehicles; Stellantis’ ability to realize anticipated benefits from joint venture arrangements; disruptions arising from political, social and economic instability; risks associated with our relationships with employees, dealers and suppliers; increases in costs, disruptions of supply or shortages of raw materials, parts, components and systems used in Stellantis’ vehicles; developments in labor and industrial relations and developments in applicable labor laws; exchange rate fluctuations, interest rate changes, credit risk and other market risks; political and civil unrest; earthquakes or other disasters; and other risks and uncertainties.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as of the date of this document and Stellantis disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Stellantis and its businesses, including factors that could materially affect Stellantis’ financial results, is included in Stellantis’ reports and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and AFM.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Heating Season Postponed as Warm Weather Sweeps Over Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- A spell of warm weather across Europe is staving off the worst of the natural gas crisis for now at a time when clocks go back and cold weather normally starts to bite.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEXPLAINER: How And Why Do Crowd Surges Turn Deadly?Lula Poised to Win Brazil Election, Pollster Datafolha

  • Jeep and Chrysler Have Bad News

    The race for electric vehicles is expensive for automakers. For legacy automakers, this often means adapting their factories and employees to a new culture, if they want to compete with the upstarts which are disrupting the automotive industry.

  • Global Chip Sales Record First Fall Since 2020 in Blow to Korea

    (Bloomberg) -- Global chip sales contracted for the first time since early 2020, in a blow to South Korea’s economy which is highly geared to the industry and struggling to adjust to weaker demand.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEXPLAINER: How And Why Do Crowd Surges Turn Deadly?Lula Poised to Win Brazil Election, Poll

  • Japan's factory output falls for first time in four months as firms battle rising costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's factory output fell in September for the first time in four months as manufacturers grappled with rising raw materials costs and global economic slowdown, and is likely to fall again next month before picking up in November, the government said. In a brighter sign for the world's third-largest economy, retail sales grew for a seventh consecutive month, raising hope for a sustainable boost in consumption after the easing of COVID-19-related inbound border controls earlier in October. "While private consumption will continue its recovery from an easing COVID-19 situation and economic reopening, production may stall as worsening overseas economies hit Japanese exports," said Masato Koike, senior economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.

  • 'Perfect storm' swirls as Canadians face hot inflation, rising rates

    At a warehouse on an industrial stretch in Ottawa, giant metal crates of donated groceries are piled high as volunteers sort canned goods, pasta and other foods to be distributed to pantries around the Canadian city. Demand has surged 33% at the Ottawa Food Bank from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, with visits up as spiraling grocery, gas and rent prices, along with fast-rising borrowing costs, leave more Canadians struggling to make ends meet. "We are absolutely seeing more people," said Rachael Wilson, chief executive of the Ottawa Food Bank, adding the organization is now spending C$6 million ($4.4 million) a year on food, up from C$2 million pre-pandemic.

  • Stellantis' Jeep joint venture partner in China to file for bankruptcy

    The European carmaker said in a statement it had fully impaired the value of its investment in the venture in its results for the fist half of 2022, adding that it will continue to provide services to existing and future Jeep brand customers in China. Stellantis had terminated the joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co (GAC) in July, only months after it said it would raise its stake in the business to 75% from 50%. In the following days, GAC hit out at Stellantis, saying that it was "deeply shocked" by critical comments from Stellantis about the end of their joint venture in China.

  • Surging Popularity of Ethereum Staking Keeps Lid on Yields

    Over 14 million ether, worth more than $2 billion, are currently deposited on the Ethereum blockchain, data shows. But as the staked pool gets larger, it also lowers the yield.

  • European Moves to Cap Gas Prices Are Hypocritical, Qatar Says

    (Bloomberg) -- European proposals to set limits on the price paid for natural gas are “hypocritical,” Qatar’s energy minister Saad Al Kaabi said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Most Read from BloombergGoldman Sachs Now Sees Fed Rates Peaking at 5% in MarchSeoul Crowd Crush Leaves Over 150 Dead at Halloween FestivitiesPutin Stirs European Worry on Home Appliance Imports Stripped for ArmsEXPLAINER: How And Why Do Crowd Surges Turn Deadly?Lula Poised to Win Brazil Election, Pollster Datafolha Say

  • The past year for Pepper Money (ASX:PPM) investors has not been profitable

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big...

  • Black Rock Mining Limited (ASX:BKT): When Will It Breakeven?

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Black Rock Mining...

  • Stocks Poised to Fall Monday

    The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday is widely expected to lift its target rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a fourth straight time. On Friday, economists are expecting a gain of 195,000 nonfarm jobs.

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Is Meta's Stock Price Crash Justified?

    The social media giant turned metaverse pioneer has seen its stock price fall substantially since reporting third-quarter results.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally's Fed Pivot Hopes Face Test; 5 Stocks Near Buys With Earnings Due

    The stock market rally faced hurdles last week but revved higher. Time to step on the gas? The Fed meeting looms large.

  • Small-Cap Stocks Are ‘Spring-Loaded’ for Recovery. 7 to Buy Now, According to a Pro.

    Valuations have rarely been so depressed, says Teton Advisors’ Nicholas F. Galluccio. Why he’s bullish on regional bank shares.

  • Russia, China may be preparing new gold-backed currency, but expert assures US dollar 'safest' currency today

    Chinese officials have periodically discussed plans to disrupt the dollar's dominance as a global currency, but Beijing this year has bought gold in record quantities.

  • Spend it like Buffett: When red-hot inflation 'swindles almost everybody,’ try these 10 frugal habits the Oracle of Omaha himself uses to pinch pennies

    The uber-wealthy investor is thrifty with just about everything, from his breakfast to his house.

  • Investors Are Abandoning ETFs for Direct Indexing. Should You?

    ETFs made their debut in the '90s as a popular security that allowed investors to have an alternative to traditional stock purchases and mutual funds. Through ETFs, investors could obtain a passively managed portfolio with no minimum investment and various … Continue reading → The post So Long, ETFs: Direct Indexing Is All the Rage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Possible turnaround for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) insiders, still down US$1.1m after a US$7.1m shopping spree

    Insiders who bought US$7.1m worth of Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ) stock in the last year recovered part...