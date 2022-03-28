U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

Gadeta to Present Data on Tumor-Specific Cell Therapies at Leading Scientific Conferences

·4 min read

  • GDT002 shown to have a potent anti-tumor activity across a broad spectrum of solid and liquid tumors

  • Ovarian cancer selected from broad screening of solid tumor types as the indication for GDT002

UTRECHT, Netherlands and BOSTON, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gadeta B.V. ('Gadeta'), a clinical-stage company developing innovative, gamma delta (γδ) T-cell receptor (TCR)-based immunotherapies for every cancer patient, is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Marcel Zwaal and Chief Scientific Officer Mark Throsby will be presenting data on γδ TCR-based immunotherapies for solid tumors at the following upcoming scientific conferences:

Innate Natural Killer Summit 2022
Date: 30 March -1 April, San Diego, CA

Panel: "Developing commercial strategy for allogeneic therapies"
Participant: Marcel Zwaal
Date & Time: 1 April, 13.30pm14.15pm CST

Presentation: "Leveraging Innate Immune Pathways with T cell Therapies to Elicit Stronger, safer Responses"
Presenter: Marcel Zwaal
Date & Time: 1 April, 14.45pm15.15pm CST

American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022
Date: 8 April -13 April, New Orleans, Louisiana

Presentation title: Targeting solid tumors with GDT002, a first-in-class γδTCR-based T cell therapy
Section: 35
Presenter/Authors: Esther Drent, Andrea Bisso, Sjoerd Baardman, Dagmar Verweij, Estefania Salcedo, Chris Coomans, Steven Braem, Sander Van de Weg, Sara Melief, Haakan Norell, Marleen Van Loenen, Stefania Gobessi, Mark Throsby.
Date & Time: 24 April, 09.00am12.30pm CST

Marcel Zwaal, Chief Executive Officer of Gadeta, said: "I look forward to presenting data at these prestigious conferences to showcase Gadeta's progress in discovering innovative, gamma delta TCR-based immunotherapies as well as developing our groundbreaking TEG platform. Our promising pipeline is creating a new universe of tumor targeting agents and is advancing through clinical development at pace with our lead candidate, GDT002 about to enter Phase 1/2 trials in a solid tumor indication and GDT201 undergoing IND-enabling clinical studies for colorectal cancer."

Mark Throsby, Co-author of the study and Chief Scientific Officer of Gadeta, added: "Broad application of cell therapies like CAR-T have been hampered by a lack of tumor-specific targets. Gadeta leverages the natural HLA-independent tumor recognition capabilities of γδTCRs combined with the proliferative capacity and robust tumor killing of αβT cells to develop tumor-specific cell therapies. We look forward to presenting to the scientific community our results which demonstrate that GDT002 has a potent anti-tumor activity across a broad spectrum of solid and liquid tumor types as well as to discuss the data behind our decision to select ovarian cancer as an indication to explore the clinical effect of GDT002 against solid tumors."

If you would like to meet with Gadeta's management team at any of the above events, please contact us at the details provided below. For more information, please visit us at https://www.gadeta.nl/.

About Gadeta

Gadeta is developing first-in-class cell therapies for the treatment of various cancers. By harnessing naturally selected gamma delta γδ TCRs, that target antigens expressed by stressed cancer tissues, Gadeta's technology provides potentially highly effective and novel therapy options to cancer patients. Gadeta's products target a wide array of cancers and in particular solid tumors, where cell therapies have not yet fulfilled the potential demonstrated in liquid cancers. For more information please visit: www.gadeta.nl.

About GDT002

GDT002 is a cell therapy product implementing Gadeta's proprietary technology to harnessing the unique capacity of gamma delta TCRs to recognize surface targets modified by neoplastic transformation. GDT002 selectively targets one of these cancer antigens while sparing healthy tissues. Preclinical data have shown that GDT002 is effective in multiple myeloma models of cancer as well as with significant activity observed in a broad spectrum of other, solid cancer types, presenting great therapeutic potential.

About GDT201

GDT201 is Gadeta's second cell therapy product based on its proprietary technology. GDT201 harnesses the unique capacity of gamma delta TCRs to recognize surface targets modified by neoplastic transformation. GDT201 selectively targets a cancer antigen that is widely expressed on colorectal cancer (CRC) cells but is absent on healthy tissues. Preclinical studies have demonstrated the long-lasting cytotoxicity activity of GDT201 on CRC cell lines and patient-derived tumors and shown its ability to eradicate CRC tumors (100% CR) in in vivo xenograft models. GDT201 has the potential to address some of the main clinical hurdles for cell therapy in CRC such as lack of tumor restricted antigens and safety profile.

About Innate Killer Summit 2022

The Innate Killer Summit is the oldest, largest, and most comprehensive industry-focused meeting, spanning discovery to phase development. Its reputation for a unique combination of leading academics alongside industry trailblazers is unparalleled. The meeting cultivates innovative collaborations and forward-thinking discussions amongst scientists and business experts, all committed to advancing innate cell therapies.

About American Association for Cancer Research

The AACR Annual Meeting program covers the latest discoveries across the spectrum of cancer research—from population science and prevention; to cancer biology, translational, and clinical studies; to survivorship and advocacy—and highlights the work of the best minds in research and medicine from institutions all over the world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gadeta-to-present-data-on-tumor-specific-cell-therapies-at-leading-scientific-conferences-301510979.html

SOURCE Gadeta

