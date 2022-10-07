Gadget Repair Expo Comes to San Antonio Texas

Image

October 13 & 14, 2022

Gadget Repair Expo

Gadget Repair Expo

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gadget Repair Expo (GRE) is the only expo focused on device repair. The Gadget Repair Expo brings all the best industry vendors, speakers, and industry repair experts together. This is a great way to start repairing devices and learn all about the repair industry. For anyone already in the device repair industry, this is the only expo to attend. For a vendor in the repair industry, Gadget Repair Expo is the place to exhibit. The Gadget Repair Expo is laser-focused on providing the tools and resources to better the entire device repair industry.

Come out and see all of our exhibitors and sponsors, including:

Contact Information:

Nicole Russell

Director of Client Relations

info@gadgetrepairexpo.com

8647203048



Related Images













Image 1: Gadget Repair Expo





GadgetRepairExpo.com









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



