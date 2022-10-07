U.S. markets closed

Gadget Repair Expo Comes to San Antonio Texas

Gadget Repair Expo
·1 min read
Image
Image

October 13 & 14, 2022

Gadget Repair Expo

Gadget Repair Expo
Gadget Repair Expo

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gadget Repair Expo (GRE) is the only expo focused on device repair. The Gadget Repair Expo brings all the best industry vendors, speakers, and industry repair experts together. This is a great way to start repairing devices and learn all about the repair industry. For anyone already in the device repair industry, this is the only expo to attend. For a vendor in the repair industry, Gadget Repair Expo is the place to exhibit. The Gadget Repair Expo is laser-focused on providing the tools and resources to better the entire device repair industry.

Come out and see all of our exhibitors and sponsors, including:

Contact Information:
Nicole Russell
Director of Client Relations
info@gadgetrepairexpo.com
8647203048

