U.S. markets open in 7 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,765.25
    -6.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,105.00
    -44.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,534.00
    -31.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,724.00
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.26
    -0.23 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,678.60
    -2.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    19.64
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9832
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.35
    -0.64 (-2.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1241
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1600
    -0.1750 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,387.71
    +683.14 (+3.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.75
    +18.23 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,159.52
    -78.12 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Gaffes, controversy overshadow S.Korea's Yoon trips to U.N., London

Hyonhee Shin
·3 min read

By Hyonhee Shin

SEOUL, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A series of gaffes and controversies is overshadowing South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's first major overseas tour, sending his ratings plunging and inviting scathing criticism from some lawmakers even within his own party.

This week, Yoon visited London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth and then New York in his first U.S. trip to attend the U.N. General Assembly, before arriving in Canada on Thursday.

In the highest profile controversy, Yoon was caught cursing on a hot mic as he left an event in New York on Wednesday after a brief chat with U.S. President Joe Biden.

"What an embarrassment ... if these bastards refuse to approve it in parliament," Yoon told Foreign Minister Park Jin in a video aired by South Korean broadcasters, which went viral on social media.

Opposition lawmakers accused Yoon of insulting Biden and disgracing South Korea as media initially reported Yoon was saying Biden would be embarrassed if the U.S. Congress did not pass a bill relating to funding of a global initiative.

His press secretary, Kim Eun-hye, dismissed the accusation, saying Yoon was referring to the South Korean parliament without mentioning Biden.

Reuters could not independently verify what exactly Yoon said.

Yoon's crude comments prompted criticism from some members of his own party, with its floor leader calling it "greatly regrettable."

Officials had hoped the trip would be a chance to show Yoon's vision for what they called a "global pivotal state," deterring North Korea's weapons tests and address other pressing issues including U.S. subsidies for electric vehicles.

Opposition lawmakers also accused Yoon of "demeaning national prestige" by failing to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth on his first day in London, for which his office blamed heavy traffic. Traffic was tightly controlled in London as mourners queued for miles to see the queen's coffin, and some high-level guests including French President Emmanuel Macron arrived there on foot.

They also criticised Yoon for failing to hold proper summits with Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, describing his trip as a "diplomatic disaster."

Yoon and Biden had planned informal talks in New York, but ended up having just a 48-second chat at the Global Fund. Yoon's office said that was a "Plan B" due to changes in Biden's schedule, and said they also met in London when Yoon raised the EV subsidies issue.

Earlier, controversy erupted after Japanese media reported Kishida had considered cancelling a meeting with Yoon.

An official at Yoon's office said there was a "disparity in opinions" over the timing of the announcement of the talks and Tokyo seemed "cautious" as both sides explore ways to improve strained ties.

The diplomatic controveries could make it more difficult for Yoon to win the support of the opposition that holds a majority in parliament to pass legislation or boost his policy drive and

have helped cut short his voter honeymoon after his May election win. Yoon's his approval ratings fell to 28% in a survey by Gallup released on Friday from last week's 33%. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • ‘You’re starting to see all the classic early signs’: Legendary investor Ray Dalio says the stock market has further to fall before a recession hits

    With the Fed making its third 75-basis-point hike this year, Dalio says greater economic contraction is on the horizon.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]

  • GSK picks up troubled Spero drug for nearly $300M, takes stake in company

    Less than five months after discouraging conversations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration led Spero Therapeutics Inc. to pause work on a drug and lay off 110 people, the company is licensing that same drug to GSK plc for up to $291 million.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Down This Morning

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were sliding today as the travel stock reacted to yesterday's interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and hawkish commentary on ongoing rate hikes as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation. As an expensive travel stock, Airbnb has greater sensitivity to interest rates than most of the market. Travel, especially the vacation/personal travel that Airbnb specializes in, is one of the more discretionary categories of consumer spending.

  • Meet the Ukrainian executive who invited his country’s military to shell his own Russian-occupied home

    The response, according to the executive and serial entrepreneur, was the dispatch of a reconnaissance drone, followed by shelling. Ahead of his intelligence tip, by Stavnitser’s account, employees remaining at the property at the time of its occupation by Russian forces had been stripped, searched, interrogated and released — still unclothed — into the woods. At that point, Stavnitser, founder and owner of Odesa-based P&O Maritime Ukraine, told Bloomberg News, he instructed his personal security team to provide the recently constructed mansion’s geolocation data to the intelligence service.

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Getting Dumped Today

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was among the big losers of the session on Thursday. Shares of the e-commerce software company fell in response to the Federal Reserve's 75-basis-point hike to the benchmark federal funds rate Wednesday, as well as commentary about future interest rate hikes. Like most e-commerce stocks, Shopify has been hit hard this year, both due to investors' intensifying concerns that a recession is coming and the difficult growth comparisons it faces against 2021, when COVID-19 was still causing large numbers of consumers to avoid brick-and-mortar retailers.

  • Insiders Are Loading Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    The market has soured on these stocks, but insiders are buying. Is it time to load up on these companies?

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed Again. But the Pain Is Almost Over.

    The S&P 500 is down more than 2% since Tuesday’s close. There is reason to believe markets are close to finding a floor.

  • Costco Stock Is Slumping After Earnings. Why It’s Time to Buy the Dip.

    Costco Wholesale didn’t dazzle investors with its fourth-quarter earnings. Consider it a buying opportunity for the stock.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped 5% Today

    After popping briefly yesterday on positive analyst commentary over its 2022 Global Technical Conference performance, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is trending lower again Thursday -- down 5% through 11 a.m. on some curious comments from the company's CEO. Commenting on what some analysts have called the "eye-watering" prices announced for its latest series of GeForce RTX graphics, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang asserted that "Moore's Law is dead" -- and that semiconductor prices are only going up from here. To refresh your memory, Moore's Law is an assertion made by legendary Intel engineer Gordon Moore in 1965, that the number of transistors in an integrated circuit roughly doubles every two years, with the result that semiconductors will get both better and cheaper over time.

  • Will Carnival (CCL) Report Negative Q3 Earnings? What You Should Know

    Carnival (CCL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Russia’s Historic 100 Million-Ton Wheat Crop Piles Up at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s wheat harvest could reach a historic 100 million tons, according to consultant SovEcon, with the commodity piling up at home as the nation struggles to export large volumes.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Russians to the Streets in ProtestUnless Rents R

  • J.P. Morgan Storms Into the LiDAR Space; Here Are 2 Stocks That the Banking Giant Likes

    With the objective of providing a high-resolution 3D view of their environment, LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors are set to be a mainstay in autonomous vehicles. While not all have been proponents of the technology – Elon Musk, for one, has stated in the past that he is not a fan – J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the “debate around value-add of a LiDAR in a sensing suite has been long settled.” The decision to forgo the use of lidar more revolves around costs rather than per

  • The Fed raised rates — retirees and near-retirees should do this

    Retirees have to watch their spending, especially after the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike announced on Wednesday. For the third time in a row, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it would raise the benchmark federal-funds rate – this time, by a 0.75 percentage point so that it hovers between 3% to 3.25%. The news may seem unsettling for retirees, in particular, many of whom are living on fixed incomes.

  • Cathie Wood steps down as portfolio manager on two ARK ETFs

    Yahoo Finance reporter Alexandra Semenova breaks down Cathie Wood's decision to hand off her role as portfolio manager on two ETFs.&nbsp;

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola Stocks Tanked Today

    Growth and technology stocks are leading the market lower today, but early-stage electric vehicle (EV) stocks are tanking even more. The Nasdaq Composite Index moved down by more than 1.2% as of 2:55 p.m. ET, but EV start-ups Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) were faring much worse. At that time, Rivian, Lucid, and Nikola had dropped 4.6%, 8.6%, and 9%, respectively.

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.