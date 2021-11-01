U.S. markets open in 2 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,617.75
    +20.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,878.00
    +174.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,902.50
    +64.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,309.10
    +13.80 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.05
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.90
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.13 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3652
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2570
    +0.2570 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,104.17
    +1,410.56 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,512.91
    +11.94 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,273.18
    +35.61 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Gage Cannabis Announces Limited Edition Everybody Vs Injustice Merchandise to Support the Detroit Justice Center

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A collaboration with Detroit Vs Everybody

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gage Growth Corp. ("Gage" or the "Company") (CSE: GAGE), a leading high-quality premium cannabis brand and operator in Michigan, today announced its upcoming campaign against injustice with world renown Detroit Vs Everybody, LLC ("DVE").

Gage logo (CNW Group/Gage Cannabis Co.)
Gage logo (CNW Group/Gage Cannabis Co.)

Starting this Fall, the Company will release a limited-edition capsule collection of DVE's "EVERYBODY VS INJUSTICE" branded merchandise, including T-shirts, long sleeves, sweaters, hats and small accessories. The merchandise was specially designed by DVE for Gage to support those whose lives have been up-ended by cannabis prohibition. Net profits from merchandise retail sales will be donated to the Detroit Justice Center, a non-profit law firm working alongside communities to create economic opportunities, and to promote social equity and justice.

Although 40% of Americans currently live in a state where cannabis is fully legal, discriminatory policies perpetuated by the War on Drugs are still heavily enforced within communities of color. The EVERYBODY VS INJUSTICE campaign is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to support the advancement of individuals and groups that have been adversely impacted by cannabis prohibition. Last year, Gage launched a social equity program that awards grants of up to $50,000 to cannabis entrepreneurs in 19 social equity cities designated by the Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

"Our community of patients and consumers in Michigan is the driving force behind Gage's continued success, and we recognize our unique responsibility to make a positive social and economic impact as industry leaders," said Fabian Monaco, CEO of Gage. "It has been a privilege to work with Tommey Walker and the rest of the DVE team to create an exclusive line that gives back to the extraordinary city of Detroit."

"DETROIT VS EVERYBODY exists to inspire Everybody to persist rather than quit, to contribute rather than complain, to unify rather than divide and to innovate rather than duplicate. Our entire team is grateful for Gage's ongoing support in our fight against social injustice," said Tommey Walker, Founder of Detroit Vs Everybody. "Our combined platforms will raise awareness and funds, while inspiring EVERYBODY to stand against the unjust legacy of cannabis policies."

EVERYBODY VS INJUSTICE merchandise will be available at all Gage and Cookies retail locations starting November 12, 2021.

About Gage

Gage Growth Corp. is innovating and curating the highest quality cannabis experiences possible for cannabis consumers in the state of Michigan and bringing internationally renowned brands to market. Through years of progressive industry experience, the firm's founding partners have successfully built and grown operations with federal and state licenses, including cultivation, processing and retail locations. Gage's portfolio includes city and state approvals for 19 "Class C" cultivation licenses, three processing licenses and 15 provisioning centers (dispensaries).

For more information about Gage Growth Corp., visit www.gageusa.com or www.gageinvestors.com.

Instagram: @gagecannabis
Facebook: @gageusa
Twitter: @gagecannabisco

About Detroit Vs Everybody, LLC

DVE, was founded by Detroit native son Tommey Walker, a graphic artist by training who combines streetwear cool with social impact since inception - long before social impact became a hot topic. DVE collaborates with major professional sports leagues, leading automakers and world renown musicians such as, for example, General Motors and Eminem. Most recently, DVE partnered with Gucci to support The Gucci Changemakers social impact fund.

"DETROIT VS EVERYBODY," "EVERYBODY VS," AND "VS EVERYBODY" are the registered trademarks of "Detroit Vs Everybody, LLC. For more information about DVE and Tommey Walker visit: www.detroitvseverybody.com, and www.tommeywalker.com.

Caution Regarding Cannabis Operations in the United States

Investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. While legal in certain states, cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the U.S. Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable U.S. federal money laundering legislation. Investors should carefully read the risk factors and disclosures contained in the offering circular prepared in connection with the Offering before making any decision to invest in the Company.

Explanatory Note Regarding the Company's Operations

References in this news release to the Company and its operations and portfolio are inclusive of the operations and assets of certain licensed cannabis operators that operate under the Gage brand pursuant to contractual arrangements with the Company. For additional information, please refer to the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as, "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "expect", "anticipate", "believe, "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook" and other similar expressions, and include statements with respect to future growth. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management in light of management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors relevant in the circumstances, including assumptions in respect of current and future market conditions, the current and future regulatory environment; and the availability of licenses, approvals and permits.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to, those risks disclosed in the Company's long form prospectus dated March 26, 2021 and other disclosure documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gage-cannabis-announces-limited-edition-everybody-vs-injustice-merchandise-to-support-the-detroit-justice-center-301412797.html

SOURCE Gage Cannabis Co.

Recommended Stories

  • Nio stock sinks after October deliveries fall

    Shares of Nio Inc. sank 4.1% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle company reported October deliveries that fell 27.% from a year ago, as restructuring, upgrading of manufacturing lines and preparation of new products acted as drag. The company delivered 3,667 vehicles in October, consisting of 218 ES8 six- or seven-seater SUVs and 2,528 ES6 five-seater SUVs. Nio said given the restructuring and upgrade scheduled, ES8 production resumed toward the end of the month.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Crypto Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The stock markets are at or near record highs right now, buoyed by a strong investors sentiment, especially among retail investors. Stocks represent a strong return while interest rates and bond yields remain low. But for return-minded investors, stocks are not the only game in town. The notoriously volatile Bitcoin has surged 109% this year, peaking above $65,000 earlier this month. Yet, some crypto watchers believe the digital coin will climb even higher. The cryptocurrency sector is worth app

  • 2 Risky Stocks I Wouldn't Buy With Free Money

    There are two stocks that despite their popularity with retail investors, I wouldn't suggest investing in, even if you had money you could afford to gamble with: Zomedica (NYSEMKT: ZOM) and Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC). Veterinary health company Zomedica is a business that's in its very early stages. In Zomedica's case, the company only began selling its flagship Truforma platform, which helps veterinarians run tests on animals more efficiently than other diagnostic products, earlier this year.

  • Cathie Wood's $500K Bitcoin call is already happening — how to ride the wave to half a million

    Wood's wild prediction for Tesla came true. This one could, too.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

    CFO Brian Olsavsky said in Amazon's Q3 conference call, "But we see ourselves as the shock absorber absorbing a lot of the costs so that the customer is not impacted and sellers are not impacted." This focus on customers is what differentiates Amazon. The guiding philosophy extends throughout the company's operations and into its research and development.

  • XPeng Stock Jumps After Massive Month for EV Deliveries. October Wasn’t Kind to NIO.

    XPeng comes close to record monthly deliveries in October, but NIO sees its deliveries slip by nearly one-third.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • GE CEO Culp says completion of GECAS, AerCap deal is a 'debt story today'

    Shares of General Electric Co. gained 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the industrial conglomerate said that the deal to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. has been completed. GE said it received a total of more than $30 billion in proceeds after the deal closed, including $23 billion in net cash and 111.5 million shares, or 46% ownership of the combined company, which has a market value of about $6.6 billion. "This is a debt story today," said GE

  • A Huge Pension Sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio sold Netflix, Bank of America, and Intel stock in the third quarter. It bought Alibaba shares.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Rick Rule: This one asset will be vital during the 'dramatic reckoning' — and you probably already own it

    Protecting your portfolio is simpler than you think.

  • AbbVie, Exxon Mobil, and Other Companies That Just Raised Their Dividends

    Exxon Mobil and AbbVie were among the large U.S. companies that announced dividend increases this past week, while Ford Motor reinstated its quarterly payout. Exxon Mobil (ticker: XOM) declared a quarterly dividend of 88 cents a share, up by a penny or about 1%. It marked the first quarterly dividend increase for the energy giant since April 2019 when it went from 82 to 87 cents a share.

  • As Barrick Gold Corporation's market cap (TSE:ABX) drops to CA$40b, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

    The recent price decline of 5.8% in Barrick Gold Corporation's ( TSE:ABX ) stock may have disappointed insiders who...

  • China EV Sales: Xpeng Deliveries Triple, Li Auto Doubles, Nio Tumbles

    Tesla rival Xpeng reported China EV sales tripled, Li Auto sales doubled. Nio deliveries fell. Xpeng and Li Auto are near buy points.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for 30 Years

    For investors, looking 30 years out can be an intimating task. No matter your personal position, buying and holding a stock for decades means it must be a company you can count on to stick around, gain market share, maintain strong fundamentals, and grow its dividend. It's a tall order, so we asked three of our contributors to search far and wide to give you three dividend stocks that fit the bill.

  • Top 8 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital

    In this article, we discuss the top 8 stock picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. If you want our detailed analysis of Michael Sidhom’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the Top 3 Stock Picks of Michael Sidhom’s Immersion Capital. Michael Sidhom has been the managing partner at Immersion Capital, a […]

  • American Airlines reveals what we all know about America's labor shortage: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, November 1, 2021.

  • Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2021 Results, Including Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Commercial Rare Earth Production

    Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com, and on the Compan

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?