Gaggia Classic Pro Review - Is Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Coffee Machine Worthy To Buy?

New York City, NY, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espresso machines often pose a challenge while buying. With endless varieties in the market, selecting the right machine can get overwhelming. One has to consider factors like the device applications, ease of operation, cleaning ease, and also the after-sales service of the product. The size of the device also holds great importance while making the selection.

Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine, Solid, Brushed Stainless Steel





Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso machines are pocket-friendly and best among competitors from the plethora of espresso machines selected.

Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine is among the top semi-automatic machines for espresso available. It contains a new steam wand just like commercial machines have and a smooth microfoam that is perfect for latte art. It comes with a commercial-style 58 mm portafilter that helps in brewing classic espresso. This new design comes with a high-tech design and with upgraded pump mounts to brew quietly.

Features

The framework is of brushed rugged stainless steel.

It consists of a three-way commercial solenoid valve and a water tank with a capacity of 2.1 liters.

It consists of a commercial steam wand.

It consists of a commercial-style chrome-plated (58mm) brass portafilter.

It is user-friendly and easy-to-use switch controls.

First installation of Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine

1. Take out the tank's cover for water and fill the tank to its maximum level with cold water.

2. The plug has to be inserted into the outlet present at the back of the device. Put the other power plug into the socket with an appropriate voltage.

3. Press the switch (on/off ) on the machine that turns on the power indicator light.

4. Press steam and brew switch.

5. Pass the water in the tank for water with the help of a steam wand.

6. To stop the passing of the water, press the steam and brew switch again.

7. Turn the knob clockwise to close it.

8. Again, pour fresh drinking water into the tank for water to its maximum level.

9. Place the filter holder in the brew compartment from below and fix it tight by rotating it in a clockwise direction.

10. Keep an appropriate container below the holder for the filter.

11. Pass all the water in the tank by pressing the button for brewing.

12. Stop the passing of the water using the switch for brewing as the tank gets empty. Empty the container.

13. Take the holder of the filter out of the unit by turning it anti-clockwise. Wash it under fresh drinking water.

14. The machine is now fully functional and is ready for use.

Cleaning and Maintenance of Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine

The cleaning and maintenance of the device is essential. It needs regular cleaning to keep it in perfect working condition. It ensures an unremitting coffee flow, superb coffee flavor, and magnificent milk frothing for a longer duration.

Cleaning the wand for steam

After using the machine for milk frothing:

1. Use damp or moist fabric for cleaning the wand for steam. For cleaning it completely and thoroughly, the nozzle must be unscrewed and washed under running water. This way, it will wash off all the remains in the nozzle.

2. Keep the steam knob open for a while to allow the steam to pass out for two or three seconds. Then clean the nozzle hole.

Cleaning the holder for filter and the filters

The filters need cleaning from time to time to get the best results.

Warning- The filter must not be replaced until the holder for the filter cup completely cools down to avoid any burns.

1. Remove the filters gently from the holders for filters and wash them with warm water.

2. If any problem arises while brewing the coffee, take warm water and immerse the filters in it for ten minutes. Then hold them under running water.

3. For cleaning the filter more professionally and thoroughly, make use of the Gaggia cleaning tablets. These are made especially for the perfect functioning of the device.

Cleaning the grill and drip tray

Gently take off the grill and drip tray from the machine. Wash with warm water. Make sure not to use any abrasive and harsh cleaning tools.

Cleaning the tank for water

Warning- Ensure the machine is off before cleaning the tank for water to avoid any burns. The drain hose can get very hot on using the espresso machine.

1. Pull out the tank for water from the machine. Use fresh water to wash it.

2. To take out the tank for water. Firstly, remove the tray (drip), and then the drainpipe must be removed by sliding it downwards.

Note- While reinstalling the tank after cleaning, make sure to keep the silicone tubes under the tank. Also, see that they are not blocked and twisted.

Cleaning the Screen

Residual coffee grounds on the screen have to be removed from time to time with a brush. Then wash the screen gently with hot water.

Descaling

Limestone often forms on the regular use of any appliance. For better results, use the Gaggia descaling product. The product is specially designed to enhance the overall performance and operations of the Gaggia (Classic Pro) Espresso Machine. If used properly, it can also prevent variations in the brewed product. To avoid any unnecessary harm to the machine, don't use vinegar or any other descaling agents.

Descaling is essential every two months to ensure the proper functioning of the device.

1. Put the holder for the filter in the brewing unit and turn it anti-clockwise to fix it into its place.

2. Remove the tank for water and empty it.

3. Take half of the solution of the descaling agent and pour it into the tank for water. Then fill the tank for water fully with fresh water.

4. Switch on the machine by pressing the on and off switch on the espresso machine. Pass around 300 ml of water through the wand for steam and then switch off the espresso machine.

5. Leave the machine idle for nearly 20 minutes and let the descaling agent do its job.

6. Switch on the machine again and let 300 ml of water pass through the wand for steam. Turn off the espresso machine and leave it undisturbed for another three minutes.

7. Repeat step 6 until the water tank is empty.

8. Clean the tank for water and load it with fresh drinking water.

9. Keep a container below the wand for steam and turn the steam knob anti-clockwise to open it. Then press the steam button and the switch for brewing.

10. Pass the tank for water content through the wand for steam. For stopping the passage of the content, press the switch for steam and the switch for brewing again. Turn the steam knob clockwise to close it.

11. Again, pour fresh drinking water into the tank for water.

12. Keep an appropriate container below the holder for the filter.

13. Pass the water in the tank by pressing the switch for brewing. As the tank for water gets empty, stop passing water by pressing the steam button and brew button again. After this, empty the below-placed container.

14. Now, take out the holder for the filter from the unit by rotating it anti-clockwise. Wash it using fresh drinking water.

15. Once again, repeat the process from step 8 and do it for a total of 8 tanks. The machine is now fully operational.

16. It completes the entire descaling process.

Benefits

Steam wand similar to commercial machines

The commercial steam wand gives complete control while frothing and steaming milk. It can produce tight microfoam, which is essential for latte art.

Updated frame

The newly designed frame is of stainless steel. It gives it a streamlined look. It has also made it easy to access the water reservoir.

Filter baskets

It consists of a well-maintained pressurized basket, which helps produce a thick and quality crema layer for any coffee type.

Pump mounts with improved design

The vibration pumps are mounted so professionally that brewing becomes noiseless. Hence Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine can produce quality espresso without making much noise.

Commercial design portafilter

The 58mm commercial style portafilter is of quality chrome plated brass which makes it very durable. It is very tough and resembles the machines kept at coffee houses and cafes.

Quick heat-up

For better and quicker boiling, Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine comes with dual heating elements making the boiler ready for brewing within five minutes and prepares for steaming within 30 seconds.

3-way solenoid valve

This feature is available in commercial devices. The 3-way solenoid valve helps put off the coffee pressure to get a discarded and dry puck.

Updated controls

The control panel of the device has three light switches for steaming, brewing, and power. To facilitate easy functioning, each switch is provided with its indicator light to show when the machine is ready to steam, ready to brew, and switched on.

Purchase & price

The product is available at $449 in the U.S only at Amazon.com

Money back guarantee and refund policy

For queries related to refund and replacement please contact customer care of amazon.com.

FAQs

Can distilled water be used?

Please avoid using distilled water as it can harm the boiler.

What material is used in making the boiler?

The boiler is made of aluminum.

Pros

It consists of a 3-way solenoid valve

It is made of stainless steel

It has a rapid heating feature that brews coffee instantly.

Cons

It requires a high power of 1450 watts.

Conclusion

Gaggia RI9380/46 Classic Pro Espresso Machine is almost like a professional bar machine. It gives the feel of a professional barista while using it. It is easy to use and is also very efficient in its functioning. It has most of the commercial features, and the built-quality is very good to last for years.

Product Contact - https://www.amazon.com/gp/help/customer/display.html

