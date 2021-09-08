U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,515.59
    -4.44 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,147.23
    +47.23 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,313.36
    -60.96 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.61
    -16.44 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.49
    +1.14 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    -0.09 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1816
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3550
    -0.0150 (-1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3757
    -0.0028 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3100
    +0.0510 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,520.23
    -4,335.16 (-8.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,188.67
    -10.80 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,114.77
    -34.60 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,181.21
    +265.07 (+0.89%)
     

Gaia Capital Partners in Paris rebrands as Revaia, closes first €250M growth fund

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Paris-based VC fund Gaia Capital Partners has change its name to Revaia and announced the final closing of its first growth fund, at €250 million. The firm said it exceeded its initial target of €200 million, and the fund will be ‘ESG focused’.

Revaia is also claiming to be Europe’s largest female-founded VC fund, although TechCrunch has not been able to verify that at the time of publication.

As Gaia Capital Partners, Revaia launched its first fund in late 2019, the portfolio for which currently consists of ten investments, including Aircall, recently achieved a unicorn valuation. Other investments include Epsor (Paris: Epsor designs and distributes employee savings and retirement plans), GetAccept (SF: an all-in-one sales enablement solution that assists B2B sales reps in closing remote deals), gohenry (London: a kids money management application), Planity (Paris: an online booking platform for hair and beauty salons), Welcome to the Jungle (Paris: a multichannel media company), and Yubo (Paris: a social platform for Generation Z).

Alice Albizzati, co-founder of Revaia said in a statement: “When we set up the firm, we were determined to create an investment strategy in line with our convictions – a focus on European companies with high ambitions but with no compromise on sustainability – and with the objective of bridging the gap between private and public markets. Our venture has performed beyond our initial expectations.”

The firm now has an office in Paris and Berlin, as well as a presence in New York and Toronto

The fund’s institutional investors include insurance companies such as Generali, Allianz, and Maif, pension funds, other institutional investors such as Bpifrance, as well as over 50 family offices and Angels.

Elina Berrebi, co-founder of Revaia, said: “We are very grateful to our investors and entrepreneurs who trusted us as we accelerated the build-up of our portfolio. This final closing of our first fund is a huge milestone. It is a solid foundation from which we can support future European technology leaders with their ambitions and sustainability plans, as well as expand and internationalize our team while building a strong value creation platform.”

Revaia said the new fund had already begun investing, and “two new investments should be announced soon”.

The firm says it aims to invest in around 15 companies and expand across Europe.

It’s also partnered with listed market sustainable investor Sycomore Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon pays £492m in UK tax as sales surge to £20.6bn

    The online retail giant saw UK sales rise by 50% last year amid a Covid-driven hike in demand.

  • Providence Energy and Oaktree team up to launch Sierra Energy

    Providence Energy Ltd. and Oaktree Capital Management L.P said Wednesday they committed $500 million to form Sierra Energy Holdings LLC, a new mineral and royalty acquisitions company. Kaj Vazales, co-head of North America for Oaktree's global opportunities strategy, said the Providence management team offers "extensive experience in acquiring and managing mineral and royalty assets." Oaktree is a unit of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

  • PIMCO Acquires Columbia Property Trust For $3.9B

    The real estate investment trust Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has been acquired for $3.9 billion by acquired by funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO), which plans to take the company private. What Happened: Columbia Property has an office portfolio of 15 properties spread across four markets — Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. — which contains more than 6 million rentable square feet. The company also has four properties under developme

  • India may let foreign investors buy up to 20% in LIC IPO - source

    The Indian government is considering allowing foreign institutional investors to buy up to a total of 20% in state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), a government source said on Wednesday, as it presses ahead with a stake sale. The listing of LIC is set to be India's biggest ever initial public offering (IPO), with the government aiming to raise up to 900 billion rupees ($12.2 billion) from its stake sale. At present, even though foreign institutional investors are allowed to hold up to 74% of private insurance companies and up to 20% of state-owned banks, they are not permitted to own shares in LIC.

  • The direct line from ‘Taxi Driver’ to ‘The Card Counter’

    Paul Schrader knows he has a limited number of films left, so whatever he does from here on out is going to be for himself. “I thought I would go back to this character again for about the fifth time,” Schrader said in a recent interview. In his new film “The Card Counter,” which premiered last week at the Venice International Film Festival and opens in North America on Sept. 10, the problem is guilt and the metaphor is poker.

  • Investing, banking and money management: subjects that should be taught in schools

    Being a pair of millennials, we should know more than we do about crypto. The Young Investor series brought a wealth of knowledge to us.

  • UPDATE 1-Cryptocurrency prices tumble and exchange trading falters as snags crop up

    The price of cryptocurrencies plunged and crypto trading was delayed on Tuesday, a day in which El Salvador ran into snags as the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Shares of blockchain-related firms also fell as crypto stocks were hit by trading platform outages. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled more than 17% to $43,000 before paring some losses to trade down 9.20% at $47,140.27.

  • Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling

    Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 9% lower at around $47,900 Tuesday morning. Ethereum is trading 11.5% lower at around $3,470 Tuesday morning. Marathon Digital focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data cent

  • Trial of 20 men accused in 2015 Paris attacks begins

    In a custom-built secure complex embedded within a 13th-century courthouse, France on Wednesday opened the trial of 20 men accused in the Islamic State group’s 2015 attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead and hundreds injured. The lone survivor of the extremist cell from that night, Salah Abdeslam, is the key defendant.

  • 2 Key Stocks Could Crush the Market's Hopes Wednesday

    The stock market looked poised to open mixed on Wednesday morning, as investors once again tried to balance the bullish and bearish factors at play on Wall Street. Both UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coty (NYSE: COTY) were down sharply in premarket trading, and their combined negativity could eat away at some of the bullishness that's been pervasive in the investing community lately.

  • 5 Stocks With 195% to 467% Upside, According to Wall Street

    If the high-water price target for each of the following five stocks were to come to fruition, shareholders would be looking at gains ranging from a low of 195% to as much as 467%. If you're "only" looking to triple your money, analyst Amit Dayal of H.C. Wainwright would suggest putting it to work in hydrogen fuel-cell solutions company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG). Dayal's price target of $78 implies a cool 195% upside from where its shares closed this past weekend.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why Kadmon Holdings Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

    Sanofi adds another bolt-on acquisition in what is turning out to be a busy year for the French pharma titan.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • 4 Leading Tech Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    The cloud, cybersecurity, fintech, and semiconductor markets host many of those top stocks. All four markets will expand as companies and consumers move more data online: Cloud services will host that data, cybersecurity services will protect it, fintech services will leverage it to replace traditional banking services, and all that computing power will spark fresh demand for more powerful chips. Let's take a look at four of my favorite stocks from those four industries -- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW), Square (NYSE: SQ), and ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) -- and why they're still excellent long-term investments.

  • Which Canadian Cannabis Company Is In the Best Position to Enter the U.S. Market?

    Much of the excitement in the marijuana industry today centers around the possibility that the U.S. will legalize cannabis in the near future. Support for legalization has never been higher, with more than two-thirds of Americans now in favor. Canadian cannabis companies are making deals ahead of time, trying to position themselves as best as they can for the moment the U.S. pot market finally opens up for them.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we examined the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our comprehensive discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and market outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Billionaire Ken Fisher, who is executive chairman and co-chief investment […]

  • Why Shares of Senseonics Soared 30.6% in August

    The maker of continuous glucose monitoring systems for diabetes treatment is a meme stock with some fundamental support.

  • 3 Downtrodden Stocks Poised for a Comeback

    What do package delivery leader FedEx (NYSE: FDX), solar titan Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), and media magnate Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), all have in common? Here's why FedEx, Enphase, and Disney are three down-in-the-dumps stocks worth buying now. Both companies were able to capitalize on the surge in residential deliveries as folks stayed away from in-person stores and shopped online instead.

  • Why Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Jumped Today

    What happened Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) were jumping 12.9% higher as of 3:51 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. The gain came after S&P Global announced that the stock would be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index effective Sept.