U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,376.25
    -33.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,404.00
    -223.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,100.00
    -140.50 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,012.20
    -13.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.22
    +0.12 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.70
    +14.60 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    +0.41 (+1.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    -0.0028 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.50
    +7.59 (+31.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    -0.0055 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2100
    -0.2000 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,138.82
    -261.66 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    957.83
    -39.12 (-3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.62
    -146.40 (-1.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Gaia, a platform to finance IVF treatments, closes $20M Series A led by Atomico

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Gaia is a startup that is effectively out to ‘de-risk’ the whole process of IVF fertility treatment, using products like personalized insurance and payment plans. It's almost BNPL for babies — but not quite.

It’s now closed a $20 million Series A funding round led by London’s Atomico. Previous investors were Kindred Capital, Seedcamp, and US-based Clocktower Technology Ventures. This means Gaia has raised a total of $23m. Atomico Partner Sasha Astafyeva will be joining the Gaia board.

As well as insurance and payment plans Gaia says it has a predictive technology that predicts the number of rounds a couple will likely need in addition to the clinics that can offer the right treatment, based on clinical data sets.

In a statement, Gaia CEO and founder Nader AlSalim said: “The fertility care model as we know it today is broken because the gap between those who want access to fertility treatments and those who can afford access is greater than ever. Three out of four people who seek fertility treatment never start because they believe the financial burden would be too large. With only one in seven people in the UK and US who require IVF being able to access it, we need to rethink how people access, experience, and pay for treatments which are physically and mentally taxing.”

He says Gaia’s model means that those who do not have a live birth in the rounds subject to Gaia’s prediction technology pay lowers costs for the treatment. And those that do have a baby spread the cost of their total treatment cycles into monthly payments, which makes it easier to plan the whole cost.

“A whole host of factors – from declining sperm rates to people giving birth later in life – is leading to upward pressure on demand for fertility services,” added Atomico Partner Sasha Astafyeva. “With more people turning to fertility solutions, Gaia’s offer is well placed to play a vital role in helping huge numbers of families who are frozen out of the treatment process based solely on financial reasons beyond their control.”

This is the second investment led by Atomico’s Consumer Partner Astafyeva (her first being Zapp’s Series A with Lightspeed), since she joined as partner from Felix Capital.

Gaia was founded in 2019 by Nader AlSalim after he and his wife had to use IVF themselves, and he realized how unpredictable the costs for the treatment could be.

He told me: “We went into the journey of trying to conceive our first child and it took us five IVF rounds and three clinics across two countries and £50,000 pounds. We were fortunate enough to have a child. Most people don't even get there and then I realized the pain isn’t just emotional and physical it's also financial.”

He said the bigger picture is that while 15% of people today need fertility treatment, less than 2% of people are accessing it: “So the problem that we're really solving is to give people a layer of clarity and visibility, but also peace of mind to go pursue that treatment without that financial unknown. But more and more importantly, we really just want to open up that market for the underserved.”

Recommended Stories

  • Blackstone takes $6.3bn gamble on troubled casino operator

    Australian gambling firm Crown Resorts has faced major scandals and intense regulatory scrutiny.

  • 3D social network BUD raises $15M in Series A+ round

    Investors are justling to find the next killer app for the metaverse. Within weeks it shot to the top 10 social apps on Android in several countries including the U.S., according to analytics firm App Annie, though its ranking has sunk to the 100s since. Qiming Ventures Partners led the round, with Source Code Capital, GGV Capital and Sky9 Capital also participating in the "oversubscribed" Series A-plus raise.

  • DBS Plans to Launch Retail Digital Assets Trading Desk by Year End

    DBS CEO Piyush Gupta says there’s a lot of work to be done, but the bank expects the platform to be live by end of 2022.

  • Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence after conflict with wife on plane, per report

    Peterson was reportedly taken off his flight at LAX on Sunday morning,

  • Japan welcomes IAEA's inquiry into Fukushima water release

    The Japanese government welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency's review on the safety of releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday. A group of experts from the organisation is in Japan to evaluate the safety as well as the radiation effects on humans and the sea of discharging the treated water, Matsuno said. "The Japanese government will fully cooperate with the IAEA to ensure that Japan's efforts are properly evaluated," the top government spokesperson said.

  • Boeing confident of working through any disruption to titanium supplies - exec

    Boeing Co is confident of working through any potential disruption in titanium supplies due to its "very diverse" supply base, a senior executive at the U.S. manufacturer said on Monday. Boeing relies heavily on Russia's VSMPO-AVISMA for the supply of titanium, a lightweight but strong metal that is used widely in planemaking. "We've got a very diverse titanium supply now," Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Stan Deal told reporters in a briefing ahead of the Singapore Airshow https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/asias-slow-aviation-recovery-cast-shadow-over-singapore-airshow-2022-02-11, which starts on Tuesday.

  • Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Couple Up in L.A., Plus Gwen Stefani, Jamie Foxx and More

    Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster steal the spotlight during opening night for The Music Man on Feb. 10 at Winter Garden Theatre in N.Y.C. Rihanna puts her baby bump on full display in a bold outfit while out to dinner in Santa Monica on Feb. 10.

  • 'Horizon Forbidden West' is the total package

    Turns out, the water's just fine.

  • 17 Bone-Chilling Photographs That Are Scarier Than Any Nightmare You've Ever Had

    "You were so easy to find, Mark. You should drive more carefully."View Entire Post ›

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Real" Warning

    The COVID pandemic lurches on, as we still have more than 2,000 deaths a day, even as much of the nation is tired of the virus—and of precautions (in some cases, to their detriment.) How can you stay safe? Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said just that on MPR. Read on for 6 points that will save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Eve

  • I'm A Black Doctor. I Got Death Threats For Speaking About Racism — And It Gets Worse.

    “Before I was a doctor, I was a Black woman in America, and my white coat will not protect me.”

  • Treatment aimed at preventing COVID-19 for those at high risk now available at some Illinois hospitals

    In December 2020, just before vaccines became widely available, Todd Linna contracted a case of COVID-19 that he couldn’t get rid of. The northern Illinois man lost 50 pounds and was unable to work for five months. He rarely left the house, except to go to the hospital. His doctor found that the virus had burrowed deep into his lungs. “It’s something you wouldn’t wish on your worst enemy,” he ...

  • Physicians need to be able to change their minds | Commentary

    If we lose our mental flexibility, we become rigid and unyielding.

  • Here's How Long COVID is Contagious

    Many states are dropping their mask mandates as COVID-19 cases continue to fall, but that doesn't mean the virus is no longer dangerous. The Delta and Omicron variants are still highly contagious and should be taken seriously. Here's how long COVID is contagious, and how to protect yourself and others from it. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—Even After a Negative Test. 1 Quarantine If You Get COVID-19 COVID-19 is contag

  • If You Feel This in Your Feet, Your Heart Attack Risk Skyrockets

    Every 36 seconds, someone dies from cardiovascular disease in America, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This comes to roughly 660,000 heart-related deaths per year, making heart disease accountable for one in every four mortalities. Yet despite its pervasiveness, many of us would still fail to recognize the signs of a serious heart problem—especially in its earlier stages. Now, experts are sounding the alarm about one particular heart health symptom, which they say y

  • You're 3 Times More Likely to Get Sick If You Do This at Night, Study Says

    The common cold can be caused by over 200 types of viruses, but it's most often the result of rhinovirus, experts say. Once exposed to a cold virus, your body relies on its natural ability to fight it off, and certain key factors can influence just how well your immune system does the job. In particular, studies have shown that how much sleep you get can greatly help or hinder your immune function. Clocking the right amount of rest gives you a fighting chance against colds, while skimping on sle

  • COVID-19: UK monitoring hybrid delta-omicron strain called 'deltacron'

    Health officials in the United Kingdom officially began monitoring a hybrid strain of the delta and omicron coronavirus known as "deltacron" last week after it was identified in a patient in the country, according to the country's Health Security Agency.

  • Hospitalized 108 days, Janie Pendergraft credits doctors, technology for COVID-19 survival

    After contracting COVID, Pendergraft continuously declined until a record 34 days on ECMO, used to oxygenate blood, brought her back.

  • Sen. Roger Marshall questions Biden’s mental health, suggests annual cognitive test

    Marshall’s comments came in response to a question from a Fox News host asking his opinion as a medical doctor. Marshall’s medical specialty is obstetrics.

  • Local COVID-19 cases in hospital on decline

    While the decline in positive cases each week in Madison County hasn’t decreased much the hospitalization numbers at West Tennessee Healthcare have seen a significant drop.