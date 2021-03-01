Gaia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Fourth Quarter Revenues up 27%, Generates $3.9 Million in Cash
BOULDER, Colo., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.
Highlights
27% increase in revenues from the year-ago quarter
Second sequential quarter of positive earnings and cash flow
Added 129,000 members during the year, ending with 728,000 paying members
“We had a very successful year in 2020, generating net income and cash flows while maintaining our revenue growth rate over 20%,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “Beginning in July we reached the scale necessary to sustainably grow and maintain profitability.”
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Revenues in the fourth quarter increased 27% to $18.6 million from $14.7 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to growth in members and an increase in average revenue per member. Paying members increased to 727,600 as of December 31, 2020 with net member additions for the quarter of 30,300.
Gross profit in the fourth quarter increased 27% to $16.2 million compared to $12.8 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin increased to 87.1% versus 86.9% in the year-ago quarter.
Total operating expenses were $15.7 million, or 84% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $15.3 million, or 104% of revenues in the year-ago quarter. The significant reduction as a percentage of revenues is due to continued efficiency improvements in fixed operating expenses and reducing customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue to 43% from 50% in the year-ago quarter.
Net income in the fourth quarter was $0.3 million or $0.02 per share, which improved from a net loss of $2.8 million or $(0.15) per share in the year ago quarter.
EBITDA improved to $3.5 million compared to $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter and has continued to increase sequentially.
Gaia generated cash flows from operations in excess of cash used in investing activities of $1.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, an improvement of $2.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This marks the final milestone in Gaia’s transition to positive earnings and cash flows, with a $3.9 million increase in Gaia’s cash balance compared to September 30, 2020. Gaia’s cash balance was $12.6 million as of December 31, 2020.
2020 Financial Results
Revenues in 2020 increased 24% to $66.8 million from $54.0 million in 2019. This was primarily due to growth in paying members and an increase in average revenue per member.
Gross profit in 2020 increased 24% to $58.2 million compared to $46.9 million in 2019. Gross margin improved to 87.1% versus 86.8% primarily due to increased revenues.
Total operating expenses in 2020 were $62.8 million or 94% of revenues compared to $64.1 million or 119% of revenues in 2019, which was an improvement in both absolute dollars and as a percentage of revenues. Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue decreased to 47% in 2020 from 56% in 2019.
Net income in 2020 was $0.5 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $18.2 million, or $(1.00) per share, in 2019.
EBITDA improved $15 million in 2020 to $7.4 million from $(7.6) million in 2019, an almost 200% improvement.
Cash generated from operations was $11.7 million in 2020 compared to cash used in operations of $2.6 million in 2019, an improvement of $14.3 million.
About Gaia
Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 85% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “believe,” “will,” or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives we undertake, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.
GAIA, INC.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Revenues, net
$
18,626
$
14,688
$
66,827
$
53,979
Cost of revenues
2,403
1,925
8,651
7,111
Gross profit
16,223
12,763
58,176
46,868
Gross profit margin
87.1
%
86.9
%
87.1
%
86.8
%
Expenses:
Selling and operating
14,583
14,078
56,937
58,292
Corporate, general and administration
1,151
1,254
5,867
5,780
Total operating expenses
15,734
15,332
62,804
64,072
Income (loss) from operations
489
(2,569
)
(4,628
)
(17,204
)
Interest and other income (expense), net
(68
)
(243
)
5,327
(643
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
421
(2,812
)
699
(17,847
)
Provision for income taxes
111
—
180
45
Income (loss) from continuing operations
310
(2,812
)
519
(17,892
)
Loss from discontinued operations
—
—
—
(258
)
Net income (loss)
$
310
$
(2,812
)
$
519
$
(18,150
)
Earnings per share:
Basic:
Continuing operations
$
0.02
$
(0.15
)
$
0.03
$
(0.99
)
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.02
$
(0.15
)
$
0.03
$
(1.00
)
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
0.02
$
(0.15
)
$
0.03
$
(0.99
)
Discontinued operations
—
—
—
(0.01
)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.02
$
(0.15
)
$
0.03
$
(1.00
)
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic
19,183
18,402
18,921
18,160
Diluted
19,603
18,402
19,305
18,160
EBITDA*
$
3,505
$
177
$
7,414
$
(7,609
)
* See definition and reconciliation below.
GAIA, INC.
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities - continuing operations
$
4,453
$
3,346
$
11,650
$
(2,650
)
Operating activities - discontinued operations
—
—
—
76
Operating activities
4,453
3,346
11,650
(2,574
)
Investing activities
(2,957
)
(3,786
)
(176
)
(20,275
)
Financing activities
2,388
287
(10,363
)
4,379
Net change in cash
$
3,884
$
(153
)
$
1,111
$
(18,470
)
Reconciliation of Income (loss) from Continuing Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
For the Three Months Ended
For the Year Ended
(in thousands)
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
$
310
$
(2,812
)
$
519
$
(17,892
)
Interest expense, net
68
243
798
643
Provision for income taxes
111
—
180
45
Gain on sale of real estate
—
—
(6,125
)
—
Depreciation and amortization expense
3,016
2,746
12,042
9,595
EBITDA
3,505
177
7,414
(7,609
)
Share-based compensation expense
474
215
2,338
1,812
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,979
$
392
$
9,752
$
(5,797
)
EBITDA represents income (loss) from continuing activities before interest expense, provision for income taxes, other income, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to remove share-based compensation expense. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent net income, as that term is defined under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance.
Additionally, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be measures of free cash flow available for management or discretionary use as such measures do not consider certain cash requirements such as capital expenditures, tax payments and debt service requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented herein are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures.
GAIA, INC.
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
12,605
$
11,494
Accounts receivable
2,024
2,310
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,746
2,443
Total current assets
16,375
16,247
Media library, software and equipment, net
39,231
36,921
Right-of-use lease asset, net
8,622
—
Investment, real estate and other assets
28,500
35,715
Goodwill
17,289
17,289
Total assets
$
110,017
$
106,172
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
$
8,947
$
10,594
Deferred revenue
12,376
8,025
Total current liabilities
21,323
18,619
Long-term mortgage, net
6,250
18,433
Long-term lease liability
7,952
—
Deferred taxes
257
206
Total liabilities
35,782
37,258
Total equity
74,235
68,914
Total liabilities and equity
$
110,017
$
106,172