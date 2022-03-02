U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo, and Team again honored as No. 1 Coldwell Banker Team Nationally

·3 min read
More Than Million in Sales in 2021 Secured the Premier Ranking for the Team

MADISON, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Realty is honored to announce that Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team, a Global Luxury sales team affiliated with the Cambridge, Massachusetts office of Coldwell Banker Realty in New England, has been ranked as the No. 1 top-performing Coldwell Banker® sales team, in the small team category, in 2021 nationwide. This recognition is based on adjusted gross commission income (AGCI) and marks the fourth consecutive year for the team to receive this honor.

The team achieved a total sales volume of over $300 million in 2021 – over a $100 million year-over-year increase in closed sales volume. In addition, the team also ranked as the No. 5 small team nationally for 2021 rental income and was recognized by Coldwell Banker with the International Society of Excellence award, an award presented to the top two percent of affiliated agents internationally.

Roberts and Feijo's renowned real estate prowess is the culmination of decades of experience and unrelenting commitment to providing world-class service to their clients. This is evident through the various accolades the team has received throughout the years, including their consistent ranking in Coldwell Banker's elite top 1 percent of teams internationally. Roberts and Feijo are also members of the International Luxury Alliance, an elite group of luxury sales professionals worldwide and have been recognized by REAL Trends "The Thousand" report published in The Wall Street Journal.

Despite achieving over $1.6 billion in sales volume to date, Roberts and Feijo also spend their time devoted to philanthropy. Roberts sits on multiple non-profit boards including UNICEF USA, the Cambridge Community Foundation, The Huntington Theater, the Overseers of Mount Auburn Hospital and Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts. Feijo sits on the board of directors for the Cambridge Community Foundation, the Center for Coastal Studies and Furnishing Hope of Massachusetts.

Quotes:

"Congratulations to this team for achieving such an astounding designation. Their consistent hard work, industry-leading service, and uplifting spirit have set them apart as elite sales professionals. They truly embody the Coldwell Banker culture and we're proud to once again celebrate their great success."

- - M. Ryan Gorman, CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate, LLC

"We are incredibly proud of Gail Roberts, Ed Feijo & Team for again being named the No. 1 Coldwell Banker small team in the nation. Year after year, the team's ability to cultivate long-lasting relationships and provide a tailored experience for each and every client sets an amazing example for real estate professionals in New England and beyond. I greatly admire the team's ability to achieve such impressive results, while also prioritizing humor and fun in every interaction."

-Pauline Bennett, president, Coldwell Banker Realty in New England

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/21–12/31/21.

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in New England is the largest residential real estate brokerage company in New England. With more than 4,000 affiliated agents in approximately 80 office locations, the organization serves consumers in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holding Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the nation's largest full-scale residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com.

Media Contact: Leah Wright, Leah.Wright@cbhomeoffice.com or 717.315.5472

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gail-roberts-ed-feijo-and-team-again-honored-as-no-1-coldwell-banker-team-nationally-301493518.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

