U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    +1.51 (+1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +13.30 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.19 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1236
    +0.0084 (+0.75%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3446
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,409.04
    +852.73 (+2.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.71
    +41.53 (+4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Gain Therapeutics Announces Additional Details on its February 4th Virtual R&D Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GANX

Neuroscience and Beyond: Harnessing Computational Technology and Allosteric Modulators to Drug the Undruggable

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform, today announced additional details on its R&D Day being held virtually on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 10:00 am – 12:00 pm Eastern Time.

The R&D Day Event, entitled “Neuroscience and Beyond: Harnessing Computational Technology and Allosteric Modulators to Drug the Undruggable” will feature presentations from several Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs):

  • Zoe Cournia, PhD (Biomedical Research Foundation Academy of Athens) will discuss the role of supercomputing in novel allosteric target discovery.

  • Samuel Broder, MD (former Director of the National Cancer Institute and Scientific Advisor of Gain Therapeutics) will discuss the role of allosteric drug discovery in targeting undruggable proteins in Oncology.

  • Tiago Fleming Outeiro, PhD (University Medical Center Göttingen) will discuss protein misfolding in neurodegenerative diseases.

  • Ricardo A. Feldman, PhD (University of Maryland School of Medicine) will present recent data generated in patient-derived iPSCs with Gain Therapeutics’ structurally targeted allosteric regulators for the treatment of GBA1-associated neurodegeneration in Parkinson’s and Gaucher Disease.

  • Joanne Taylor, PhD (former Director of Neuroscience at Eisai and Scientific Advisor of Gain Therapeutics) will serve as moderator.

The Gain Therapeutics management team will present on the following topics:

  • Xavier Barril, PhD (Chief Scientific Officer) will discuss the SEE-Tx® Platform - Combining Advances in Big Data and Computational Technology to Discover Novel Allosteric Targets.

  • Manolo Bellotto, PhD (General Manager & President) will provide an overview of Gain’s GBA programs and an update on the company’s pipeline.

A live question and answer session will follow. To register for the event, please click here.

KOL Biographies

Zoe Cournia, PhD is a Researcher – Associate Professor level at the Biomedical Research Foundation, Academy of Athens, where she works on anticancer drug and materials design using High Performance Computing. She graduated from the Chemistry Department, University of Athens in 2001 and received her PhD at the University of Heidelberg in Germany in 2006. She then worked as a postdoctoral researcher at the Chemistry Department, Yale University, USA, on computer-aided drug design and in 2009 she became a Lecturer at Yale College. She has been awarded with the American Association for Cancer Research Angiogenesis Fellowship (2008), the "Woman of Innovation 2009" Award from the Connecticut Technology Council, USA, the Marie Curie Fellowship from the European Union (2010), the "Outstanding Junior Faculty Award" from the American Chemical Society (2014) and the first "Ada Lovelace Award" from the "Partnership for Advanced Computing in Europe" (2016). She was a member of the Infrastructure Advisory Group (INFRAG) of the European High Performance Computing Joint Undertaking in 2018-2021. She is the Associate Editor of the Journal of Chemical information and Modeling, American Chemical Society and the national representative of Greece in the Division of Computational and Theoretical Chemistry in the European Chemical Society. Since January 2022 she is appointed as Member of the Innovative Health Initiative Joint Undertaking States Representatives Group, representing Greece. She is currently teaching at the Master’s program “Data Science and Information Technologies” at the Department of Informatics and Telecommunications, National University of Athens. She is the Founder of the SME Ingredio, a mobile phone app that informs consumers on the potential hazards of chemical ingredients in food and cosmetics products using open, peer-reviewed data.

Tiago Fleming Outeiro, PhD received his PhD in Molecular and Cell Biology at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, MIT, and the University of Chicago. Dr. Outeiro went on to work as a consultant and research scientist at FoldRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. where his PhD work was transferred to the start up company. Dr. Outeiro went on to work as a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard University. Subsequently, Dr. Outeiro became the principal investigator and group leader at the Instituto de Medicina Molecular in Lisbon, Portugal. Dr. Outeiro currently holds the position of Full Professor of Aggregopathies, Director of the Department of Experimental Neurodegeneration at University Medical Center Gottingen, in Gottingen, Germany. Dr. Outeiro's major research interests are focused on the understanding of the molecular mechanisms which lead to neurodegeneration in diseases such as Parkinson's, Huntington's and Alzheimer's disease.

Ricardo A. Feldman, PhD is an Associate Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Department of Microbiology and Immunology. Dr. Feldman received his PhD from the Department of Cell Biology at New York University School of Medicine, working with Drs. Takashi Morimoto and David Sabatini. After that he was a post-doctoral fellow at the Rockefeller University, in the laboratory of Dr. Hidesaburo Hanafusa. In Dr. Hanafusa's lab, he identified several new tyrosine kinase oncogenes that had been captured by RNA tumor viruses and identified their cellular homologs. Dr. Feldman then moved to The National Cancer Institute (NCI) where he worked in the laboratory of Dr. Doug Lowy. He then joined the faculty of the UMSOM Department of Microbiology and Immunology. Dr. Feldman is also a founding member of The Center for Stem Cell Biology and Regenerative Medicine. Dr. Feldman’s laboratory uses patient-derived induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) to model lysosomal storage diseases and for drug discovery.

Samuel Broder, MD has spent a lifetime at the forefront of science and medicine in many diverse arenas. He is the former Director of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) where he oversaw the development of numerous anti-cancer therapeutic agents. Dr. Broder also helped launch a number of large-scale clinical trials related to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, and he inaugurated the highly successful Specialized Program of Research Excellence (SPORE). Furthermore, during the 1980s, his laboratory was responsible for developing the first 3 agents approved by FDA specifically to treat the AIDS virus (Retrovir® (AZT), Videx® (ddI), and HIVID® (ddC). He joined the Celera Corporation at its founding in 1998, as the Executive VP for Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer, and there he helped advance the human genome project. His most recent executive position was as SVP, Health Sector, Intrexon Corp, with responsibilities for gene therapy and synthetic biology. He is the author or co-author of over 340 scientific publications, and is an inventor on many patents. He has received numerous awards related to his research in cancer and AIDS. He was elected to the National Academy of Medicine in 1993. He graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor in 1970, did an internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Stanford University in Palo Alto, and then did subspecialty training in medical oncology at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse.

For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/

Investor Contact:
Daniel Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
+1 617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Joleen Schultz
Joleen Schultz & Associates
+1 760-271-8150
joleen@joleenschultzassociates.com


Recommended Stories

  • Novavax Submits Request to the U.S. FDA for Emergency Use Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine

    Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that it has submitted a request to the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate for immunization of individuals 18 year of age and older against SARS-CoV-2.

  • Why Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Briefly Spiked Today

    Shares of clinical-stage biotech Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) rose by as much as 18% in pre-market action Monday morning. The gains came in response to a positive top-line readout from a phase 3 clinical trial for resmetirom, its experimental fatty liver disease drug candidate. Madrigal said that the drug was safe and well-tolerated at both the 80 mg and 100 mg dose levels assessed in the trial.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Shares Spiral On Ionis Deal, Moderna Rivalry?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after the company backed out of a deal with Ionis Pharma? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Novavax asks the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

    Shares of Novavax Inc. rallied 10.0% in trading on Monday after the company said it filed for authorization of its experimental COVID-19 shot in the U.S. Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is protein-based, meaning it's a different type of vaccine than the mRNA shots developed by BioNTech SE /Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. or the Johnson & Johnson viral vector vaccine. Novavax said it is seeking authorization for its two-dose vaccine in adults, based on two clinical studies. One Phase 3 trial as

  • Omicron subvariant likely ‘extends the tail of this outbreak,’ doctor says

    Dr. Howard Forman, Yale professor and&nbsp;'Health & Veritas' podcast co-host, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the COVID-19 'stealth' variant,&nbsp;vaccination in the U.S., the rise in coronavirus cases among athletes ahead of the Olympics in China, and the outlook for the pandemic.

  • Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine gets full FDA approval

    Moderna Inc. has finally won full U.S. approval for its Covid-19 vaccine, 13 months and 13 days after the FDA first authorized it for emergency use.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Investors might have forgotten what the color green looks like after all the non-stop selling in the stock market lately. Healthcare technology stocks have gone through a particularly rough stretch, with some popular names down more than 50% from their highs. The strong fundamentals and growth opportunities ahead make these three stocks potential winners over the long term even if they look like losers today.

  • Moderna Gets Full U.S. Approval; Novavax Applies: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldNasdaq Notches Best 2-Day Rally Since 2020 to Cap Volatile MonthPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Puts Strain on FinancesJoe Rogan Apologizes Amid Spotify’s Vaccine ControversyModerna Inc.’s vaccine for Covid-19 received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for people 18 and older, while Novavax Inc.

  • Madrigal shares rise, market cap surpasses $1B on positive late-stage study results for lead drug candidate

    Founded in 2011, the Conshohocken company has grown to about 50 employees and is led by the husband-and-wife team.

  • Laurence Fox reveals he has Covid days after claiming ‘no vaccine needed, I have an immune system’

    ‘Turns out I have been visited by Lord Covid at last,’ he wrote

  • FDA Approves Moderna’s Covid-19 Vaccine

    Moderna  announced on Monday that it had received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration of its Covid-19 vaccine, just over a year after the agency first authorized the vaccine for use in the U.S. on an emergency basis. The approval will likely have no practical impact on use of the vaccine, which has been administered more than 200 million times in the U.S., but it represents a major milestone for Moderna (ticker: MRNA). It is the first approval Moderna has received from the FDA, and the second approval for any messenger RNA-based pharmaceutical product, after Pfizer’s (PFE) Covid-19 vaccine, which the FDA approved in August.

  • This Supplement Could Be Key For Your Bone Health, New Study Suggests

    There's a good chance that, when you were little, you were told you needed to drink lots of milk to help your bones grow healthy and strong. In fact, you may have been told this so many times that you got sick of hearing it. As adults, however, most of us don't have anyone looking out for our bones and reminding us of the significant impact the foods we eat can have on our skeletons. After all, while some foods can help your bones get the nutrients they need, others could be doing some real dama

  • Most People Get Alzheimer's This Way, Experts Say

    Alzheimer's disease can seem scary and mysterious. A progressive disease that eventually robs a person of the ability to communicate and function, it's not entirely understood, although scientists are learning more all the time. In recent years, they've discovered that most people who get Alzheimer's have certain risk factors, and there are things you can do to significantly reduce your risk. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs

  • Why Provention Bio Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) were skyrocketing 30.8% higher as of 3:41 p.m. ET on Monday. The big jump continued the momentum that began on Friday after the drugmaker announced that it intends to refile for approval of teplizumab for delaying type 1 diabetes. As a result, Provention plans to resubmit its Biologic License Application (BLA) for the experimental therapy within the next couple of months.

  • Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

    Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment for COVID-19, did not provide further details. The original Reuters story misstated that ivermectin was "effective" against Omicron in Phase III clinical trials, which are conducted in humans.

  • Meijer to offer free at-home PCR testing at pharmacy locations throughout Midwest

    To get a test, people are asked to register by logging onto www.ineedacovid19test.com, completing an online screening and selecting a Meijer location.

  • Novavax asks FDA for emergency authorization for COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax has formally submitted a request to the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the U.S., the company announced Monday.Why it matters: If approved by the FDA and CDC, Novavax's vaccine — which the company said has an overall efficacy of around 90% — could become the fourth vaccine used in the U.S. to combat coronavirus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNovavax's vaccine efficacy data comes from two large

  • If You Find This In Your Home, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia

    Dementia can be hard to identify, especially since the person experiencing symptoms is usually unaware of their condition. Yet experts say that by looking for certain telltale changes, you may be able to spot early signs of dementia in yourself or others you are close to. In fact, experts suggest that there's one scenario that may tip you off to the early stages of cognitive decline—and warn that you should never dismiss it as a minor mistake if you notice it happening in your home. Read on to f

  • Parents charged in death of two-month-old girl after admitting giving her Benadryl

    The parents admitted to giving the child drugs in the past

  • The Morning After: Spotify tries to address its misinformation problem

    Spotify's weekend in the headlines continued as more artists and podcasters objected to its stance.