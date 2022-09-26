U.S. markets open in 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,699.00
    -10.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,607.00
    -62.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,371.50
    -5.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,680.90
    -5.20 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.87
    +0.13 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.20
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9679
    -0.0009 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    +0.0740 (+2.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.03
    +4.68 (+17.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9020
    +0.5820 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,081.57
    -6.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    437.16
    -7.38 (-1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.56
    -62.04 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.55
    -722.28 (-2.66%)
     

Gain Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Showing Promising Pharmacological Activity in Parkinson’s Disease Patient-Derived Dopaminergic Neurons

Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read
Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Accumulating Preclinical Data Provide Further Support for Disease-Modifying Potential of Brain Penetrant Investigational Small Molecule Therapeutic, GT-02287

Results Presented at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center GBA-Parkinson’s Disease Symposium

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming drug discovery with its proprietary computational drug discovery platform identifying novel allosteric binding sites and creating small molecule treatments, today announced the presentation of new preclinical data evaluating one of its lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulator (STAR) compounds, GT-02287, for the treatment of Parkinson’s Disease.

Study results were presented at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center GBA Parkinson’s disease symposium by Manolo Bellotto, Ph.D., Chief Strategy Officer & General Manager for Gain Therapeutics, in a presentation entitled, “Non-inhibitory Chaperones for GBA-Parkinson’s Disease.”

The study was conducted using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from donor patients with GBA-associated Parkinson’s disease, which were then differentiated into dopaminergic neurons. This “Disease in a dish” model is a cutting-edge research strategy used to model diseases outside the human body. In this study, GT-02287, the Company’s lead compound in its Parkinson’s program, demonstrated statistically significant, positive effects across a range of measurable parameters, including an increase in GCase levels and lysosomal transport measured by GCase co-localization into the lysosomes. It also reduced pathologically elevated levels of phosphorylated and aggregated α-synuclein, which are known to be a critical marker of Parkinson’s-induced neurodegeneration.

“We are especially excited by these latest data because they were generated in a model that replicates Parkinson’s disease in patient-derived cells,” commented Matthias Alder, Chief Executive Officer of Gain Therapeutics. “The consistency and strength of these latest data not only support our earlier findings in iPSC-derived neuronal cells from neuronopathic Gaucher Disease patients, but, more importantly, offer further compelling evidence of the disease-modifying potential and unique mechanism of action of our approach.”

The accumulating preclinical data for GT-02287 demonstrate that Gain’s orally bioavailable, brain penetrant small molecule candidate stabilizes and restores the function of misfolded GCase, thus correcting a prominent enzymatic dysfunction underlying GBA1 Parkinson’s disease pathology. Approximately 14% of Parkinson’s disease patients are known to possess a mutation in the GBA1 gene, which encodes for the lysosomal enzyme GCase, and represents the most common genetic risk factor for Parkinson’s disease. GBA1 genetic mutations are associated with earlier onset disease and more aggressive disease progression. Gain believes that GT-02287, with its ability to restore GCase enzyme function, may be able to protect against, or possibly reverse, the damaging cascade of neuronal degeneration implicated in serious CNS disorders like Parkinson’s disease.

About Parkinson’s Disease
Mutations in the GBA1 gene, encoding the lysosomal enzyme GCase, represents the most common genetic risk factor for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Impaired GCase function has garnered attention due to its association with α-synuclein pathology in GBA-associated PD patients, but also in sporadic PD, as well as in related α-synucleopathies. Although less investigated, decreased GCase levels and activity are also implicated in the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Enhancing the activity of mutant and wild-type GCase may represent a therapeutic strategy for the treatment of a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx®. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “can,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the growth and strategic plans of the Company including development of its current and future collaborations and strategic partnerships. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about our future goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect the Company’s business, particularly those identified in the risk factors discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information, except as required by law.

Investor & Media Contact:

Stacey Jurchison
VP, Investor Relations
(410) 474-8200
sjurchison@gaintherapeutics.com

Noor Pahlavi
Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
Gain@argotpartners.com


Recommended Stories

  • Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance in the US

    When you reach retirement age, Medicare insurance offers basic medical insurance protection for your health needs. However, this coverage is basic and does not cover all of the costs for covered medical services and supplies. Medicare supplemental insurance policies are … Continue reading → The post Average Cost of Medicare Supplemental Insurance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • New Discovery Can Kill COVID With ‘Hugs’—but There’s a Catch

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyScientists have identified a molecule that just loves SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It loves it so much that it “hugs” it, practically to death—binding so tightly to the virus that the virus can’t infect our cells.The discovery of this molecule, a so-called “HR2 peptide,” is a big deal. It could form the basis of a new kind of antiviral drug. One that should work not only on current variants of the novel-coronavirus, but fu

  • 3 IPO Stocks That You Want to Own

    Three Motley Fool contributors have joined this roundtable to scour the market for some exciting initial public offerings (IPOs) in the healthcare field. Alex Carchidi (Amylyx Pharmaceuticals): Amylyx is worth owning because there's a solid chance it'll soon commercialize the first treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that prolongs survival time while also slowing the disease's progression. Its medicine, AMX0035, has been approved for sale in Canada since late July, and regulators at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will weigh in on the company's application for commercialization on Sept. 29.

  • Older Adults Who Had COVID May Be More At Risk For Alzheimer's Disease

    A new study on the virus shows just how much COVID might affect the brain. Here's what experts want you to know.

  • Biotech Valuations Remain In a Slump

    Biotech stocks continue to slump and have taken a beating for over 12 months, but some promising data could lead to a rebound. The cheap valuations of the sector right now could be good entry points for investors, experts said. One catalyst coming up in the fall is the pending decision from the FDA for the clinical trial of an Alzheimer drug, Eisai's lecanemab that is being jointly developed with Biogen .

  • Artificial Sweeteners May Increase Risk of Heart Disease & Stroke, Says Study

    Many foods and beverages use artificial sweeteners like Equal and Splenda to achieve the taste that consumers adore, minus the calories. If you love diet soda or you're a sucker for packaged sweets that market themselves as diet or sugar-free, chances are you're consuming more of these sugar substitutes than you realize. And that might be something you want to consider the next time you go grocery shopping, because a new study has found a link between artificial sweeteners and an increased risk

  • Striking photos show Mariupol soldier before and after Russian captivity

    Shocking pictures of a Ukrainian soldier captured during the Mariupol siege show the toll of his time in a Russian prison.

  • Quest Diagnostics launches cardiometabolic center at Cleveland HeartLab

    Quest Diagnostics has doubled the footprint and employee count at Cleveland HeartLab since acquiring the Cleveland lab test innovator in 2017.

  • Suncoast Heart Walk encourages Sarasota-Manatee residents to boost mental, physical health

    The American Heart Association encourages Floridians to boost mental and physical health while funding community wellness.

  • The #1 Cause of a "Silent Stroke"

    Silent strokes may be more common than people know. "A statement issued by the American Stroke Association and American Heart Association estimated that as many as a quarter of octogenarians may have experienced one or more strokes without symptoms," say Toni Golen, MD, and Hope Ricciotti, MD. "These events are often detected only when a person undergoes brain imaging for another reason. How is this possible? A silent stroke is most often caused by reduced blood flow in one of the smaller arteri

  • Woman left in ‘excruciating pain’ and partially blind due to dirty makeup bag

    After contracting an infection, the woman is awaiting a corneal transplant

  • The ending of the pandemic is revealing an America full of bad behaviors, in and out of the workplace

    Remote-work wars, crisis-level traffic deaths and STD infections, do-gooder fatigue, and mental health fears. Welcome to post-pandemic life.

  • Wynonna Judd opens up about being ‘angry’ over Naomi Judd’s suicide: ‘It’s not supposed to be like this’

    The elder half of country music duo The Judds died in May

  • Voters in these states have abortion-related questions on the ballot in November

    When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, it ruled there was no right to an abortion granted under the Constitution, leaving it up to states to determine how to regulate the medical procedure. In an August primary, Kansas became the first state to let voters decide on abortion since the court’s ruling, and residents overwhelmingly rejected a bid to remove abortion protections from its state constitution. Five more states -- California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont -- have abortion-related questions on the ballot this November, leaving it up to voters whether to protect or restrict abortion rights in their respective states.

  • Obese patients are the most likely to disagree with doctors when given lifestyle advice

    Obese patients are the most likely to disagree with their doctors when given lifestyle and weight loss guidance, a study has found.

  • Texas family awarded $95 million after dental procedure left young girl with irreversible brain damage

    A Texas family has been awarded $95 million after their young daughter was left blind and unable to walk or talk because of the botched treatment she received from her dentist in 2016 — but the heartbroken family likely won’t see a dollar of the hefty pot. Nevaeh Hall was just 4 years old when she arrived at the Diamond Dental Practice in Houston in January 2016. She was sedated and strapped ...

  • They Were Entitled to Free Care. Hospitals Hounded Them to Pay.

    In 2018, senior executives at one of the country’s largest nonprofit hospital chains, Providence, were frustrated. They were spending hundreds of millions of dollars providing free health care to patients. It was eating into their bottom line. The executives, led by Providence’s chief financial officer at the time, devised a solution: a program called Rev-Up. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Rev-Up provided Providence’s employees with a detailed playbook for wringing mo

  • Abortion is a matter of 'freedom' for Biden and Democrats

    The way President Joe Biden sees it, the overturning of Roe vs

  • That Fat Around Your Waist is Killing You. Here's What You Can Do.

    Having too much abdominal fat might not seem like a big deal, but it is and here's why. Hidden deep in your belly is visceral fat, which wraps around your organs and it's been linked to major health issues like heart disease, breast cancer, stroke and more. It's caused by a number of reasons such as lack of exercise, stress, poor diet and not getting enough sleep. Getting rid of fat around your waist helps reduce visceral fat and lowers the risk for major health concerns. Eat This, Not That! Hea

  • These 11 Vitamin K-Rich Foods Are Key for Healthy Bones and So Easy To Add to Meals

    Everyone knows that a balanced diet full of vitamins and minerals is key to a healthy lifestyle. But you seem to hear about some vitamins more than others—like how vitamin C can boost your immune system and vitamin D helps build healthy bones. Well, vitamin K is equally important. It aids in blood ...