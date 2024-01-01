Gainesville-based wound care business has plans to provide services throughout the nation

Helping others and providing accessibility to care for her patients is what Shirley Collins cherishes the most about her profession.

Collins is the founder of Vision Mobile Wound Care Services LLC, which provides holistic and professional nursing wound care consulting and services.

Founded in 2019 by Collins, a certified wound care specialist, VMWCS specializes its treatments based on the diagnosis of each patient, she said.

The company offers numerous services such as advanced wound care, holistic care, palliative care, surgical wound care and helps with pressure and vascular injuries and more, Collins said.

“I’m in the business of healing and bringing peace into people’s lives,” said Collins, who has been a nurse for more than 20 years.

“Wound care is my niche,” she said. “It was something that came natural to me. I knew one day I would take my passion and turn it into a ministry.”

Born and raised in Broward County until the age of nine when her family moved to Valdosta, Georgia, she moved to North Central Florida during her high school years and lived in Williston where she graduated from Williston High School.

She worked as a lead assistant at the University of Florida College of Dentistry, and she earned her Bachelor of Nursing degree from Florida Gateway College in Lake City.

“I’m glad to be on the path I’m on and I give honor to my dad,” said Collins, who is raising three sons in Gainesville.

Although her business is mobile, VMWCS has a physical office in Jonesville at 414 SW 140th Terrace, Suite 3300, Collins said.

“When it comes to wound care, we want patients to receive exceptional quality wound care,” Collins said. “We make sure ethics are always placed at a high priority and make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect. We follow through from beginning to end.”

Collins said she has plans to grow the business nationwide.

She also founded Collins Professional Cleaning service.

“I wanted to honor my family and all who taught me the importance of cleanliness,” Collins said. “I wanted to create jobs and provide services to people in my community with chemical-free products.”

Story continues

Dr. Rhonda Boggi, a VMWCS nurse practitioner, is founder of Green Oak Villa, an assisted living facility in Gainesville at 1201 NW 39th Ave.

VMWCS was contracted to see one of her patients.

“I can see the care and compassion behind it,” Boggi said. “I can see how meticulous she was to see how the wounds heal. There’s still people out there that care. She is a very good technician. She’s thorough and thinks outside the box.”

Nursing program: Gainesville Eastside High School students urged to find their pathway in the medical field

Sharon Bentley is a VMWCS patient who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer and started chemotherapy Wednesday (Dec. 27), she said.

Collins tended to a wound underneath her breast after the procedure.

Shirley Collins, founder of Vision Mobile Wound Care Services LLC, right, poses with Dr. Rhonda Boggi, left, who is a VMWCS nurse practitioner and the founder of Green Oak Villa, an assisted living facility in Gainesville. (Photo courtesy of Shirley Collins) (Credit: Photo courtesy of Shirley Collins)

“She’s accurate and on time and knows what to get for the wound,” Bentley said.

Bentley currently lives in Lake City and found VMWCS two months ago while trying to find a wound care specialist.

Bentley said she appreciates Collins’ flexibility, knowledge and care when it comes to healing her wound.

“She’s excellent,” Bentley said. “Without her, I don’t know what I’ll do. I’m so glad for her and Dr. Boggi.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Dignity and respect are the core of a Gainesville wound care business