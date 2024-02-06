Gainesville Country Club was auctioned off Tuesday morning. Here's how much it sold for.

The Gainesville Country Club was sold Tuesday morning during a public auction for just over $2 million. The sale comes after an Alachua County judge in December granted a final foreclosure judgment against the owner of the club.

The winning bid was placed by SILS Holdings Inc., whose managers include successful auto dealers Irving J. Matthews and Sanford L. Woods Sr.

A call from The Sun to the LLC's listed president, Linnes Finney Jr., a partner with Port St. Lucie-based law firm Simmons, Finney & Winfield LLC, seeking comment regarding plans for the club has not yet been returned.

The winning bid of $2,008,500, was just $11.13 more than plaintiff MK3C's max bid.

MK3C LLC, represented by Gainesville law firm Siegel Hughes Ross & Collins, filed its initial lawsuit against the club's owner, Blue Water Real Estate Holdings Inc., whose officer is listed as Joseph Hernandez, on Sept. 9, 2022.

The 294-acre Gainesville Country Club, 7300 SW 35th Way, was sold at public auction on Tuesday morning for just over $2 million.

The lawsuit was filed about two months after the club's golf course closed, supposedly for maintenance, in July of that year.

Police beat: 14 years later, a big break: Indictment announced in 2010 murder of Sebastian Ochsenius

The lawsuit contended that as a result of poor maintenance for more than 30 days, and due to the power and water being turned off, the property could suffer from damage and waste, including the potential for mold growth in the clubhouse, algae in the pool, the collapse of the tennis building's roof, and the deterioration of the golf course due to lack of water.

The course's closure coincided with the power being turned off by Gainesville Regional Utilities due to an unpaid bill of nearly $39,000. A notice of pending levy and seizure also was posted by the Alachua County Tax Collector's Office.

Blue Water purchased the club in December 2018 for $1.5 million. The initial foreclosure notice stated that Blue Water was responsible for more than $1.3 million.

An aerial view of the Gainesville Country Club in April 2023.

The final foreclosure judgment was issued after Blue Water failed in a last-minute attempt to sell the club to Lee Kerr, of Ocala, for $3 million. It's unknown as to why the sale of the club, scheduled for Dec. 20, fell through. The broker of the deal and the closing agent declined to comment when reached by The Sun a week after the planned closing.

Story continues

The judgment showed a total lien of about $2 million on the 294-acre property at 7300 SW 35th Way. The total included $411,000 in unpaid interest at the default rate from September 2022 through December 2023, and $261,000 in plaintiff MK3C's attorney's fees.

Blue Water remains on the hook for more than $500,000 to South Florida-based law firm Shutts & Bowen, which withdrew from the case over non-payment for legal services provided between August 2022 and September 2023.

A Broward County judge in January granted final judgment in favor of Shutts & Bowen with total damages of $535,000. That amount will be subject to a 9% interest rate, adjusted annually, until satisfied.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville Country Club in Alachua County sold at public auction