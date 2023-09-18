A Gainesville institution: Bageland owners retire after more than 40 years in business

Customers who stop by Bageland in Northwest Gainesville next week will be greeted with a different smile for the first time in 40 years. Regulars won't be able to order "the usual" and the coffee might taste a little different.

J.T. Phimon and his wife, Debbie, who have run Bageland since 1980, officially hung up their aprons on Friday and retired following the sale of the business.

“I won’t miss the work," J.T. said. "The one thing I will miss the most is the customers — all of them — especially the ones that have stayed with us for over 40 years. “

Part of that work included waking up every day at 3 a.m. to make fresh bagels using a piping-hot oven and a large vat of boiling water.

Bageland owners, from left, J.T., Debbie and Malay Phimon are shown on Thursday morning at the restaurant in Gainesville. The three of the retired on Friday.

Located on the east side of the Shoppes at Thornebrook, at 2441 NW 43rd St., Suite 6C, things at Bageland have been particularly difficult since COVID-19 brought the world to a halt in 2020.

J.T. said hiring difficulties left the family with little to no help since the pandemic, so he and his wife, along with their daughter Malay, who has worked at Bageland for more than 30 years, have been working tirelessly seven days a week. J.T., 78, makes the bagels; Debbie, 70, runs the kitchen; and Malay, 50, handles the counter service.

To allow them time to rest, they cut the restaurant's closing time back from 6 to 2 p.m. daily.

Despite the hardship, however, J.T. is grateful for the time he's gotten to spend with his family, and called the experience "unbelievable."

The same could be said for the experience they continued to provide for their customers.

"Everybody is just like family," said Lynn Woody, who has stopped by the restaurant five to seven days a week for the past 30 years. “It (new ownership) is going to be a little shocking for some people. It’s going to be a little rough."

Woody, however, has no plans to alter his routine and will give the new owners a chance.

“As long as they hold up their end, I’ll hold up my end," he said.

Debbie Phimon is shown cooking in the kitchen at Bageland, 2441 NW 43rd St., Suite 6C, on Thursday morning in Gainesville.

Pam Van Isacker, who was sitting with friends and family at Bageland on Thursday morning, said they typically visit at least once a week for a couple of hours. When asked why they all keep coming back they made it clear the food is as good as the service. "The bagels," they said.

The group has been dining at Bageland for decades, including at its original location across from the University of Florida campus, at 1717 NW First Ave.

When first opening

That location opened in 1975, five years before J.T., a refugee from Laos, had even thought about owning a business.

His first job in Gainesville was washing dishes at Leonardo's By The Slice, a once-popular spot near the corner of West University Avenue and Southwest 13th Street. His work ethic quickly caught owner Steve Solomon's attention.

“What I saw is that he went from a dishwasher to being the best dishwasher," Solomon said.

J.T. continued to excel in all other areas of the restaurant, including management.

"All of a sudden I realized his next position was going to be mine. I had to find something else for him to do," Solomon said with a laugh.

Solomon, a native of Chicago, got the idea for a bagel shop and decided to partner with J.T. on the venture. The two went to New York City to learn the bagel-making process.

He said it was clear from their time in the Big Apple that J.T. should run the bagel shop while he continues to run Leonardo's.

"He was the valedictorian," Solomon said of J.T.'s bagel skills. "I was at the bottom of the class."

Bageland is located in the Shoppes at Thornebrook at 2441 NW 43rd St., Suite 6C, in Gainesville.

Upon their return, they bought the original Bageland and residents seemed unsure at best.

“When we opened people didn’t even know what the hell a bagel was. People looked at the pumpernickel and said, ‘Give me two of those chocolates,'“ Solomon said with a laugh. "We popularized it because we did the work that’s required to make a bagel. It’s unrelenting.”

Their bagel empire grew to four locations in the 1990s — including the Thornebrook spot that opened in 1990 — until high rent eventually forced the restaurant's location near campus to close in 2006.

J.T. estimated the he and Solomon ended their partnership around 10 to 15 years ago when the Bageland at Thornebrook became the only remaining restaurant. The two, however, still remain great friends.

Going into retirement

Now that J.T. and his family are retiring, needless to say they will all have some extra time on their hands. Malay said she plans to travel and find new hobbies.

"The next chapter of my live is finding myself," she said. "Just figure life out because my whole life has always been Bageland. Now it’s time to move on and see what the world has to offer.”

Like her parents, the customers will always be what she misses most about the business.

“To me they’re more like family because they’ve seen me grow up and seen my daughter grow up. It’s a bond that can’t be broken. I’ll always remember them and hopefully they’ll always remember me," she said.

J.T. and Debbie, while they also plan to travel, have something a little more relaxing in mind.

“I think we’ll probably sleep late," J.T. said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Bageland owners retire after 40 years in business in Gainesville