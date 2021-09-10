Gainesville's Avera & Smith Law Firm Announces Professional Honor for Attorney Alexandria Avera

GAINESVILLE Fla., Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Longtime Gainesville-based law firm Avera & Smith has announced that the National Trial Lawyers named Attorney Alexandria Avera into its Top 40 Under 40 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers in Florida. This honor is only given to those lawyers who demonstrate superior skills and qualifications in the field.

"We are extremely proud of Alexandria for her remarkable legal work on behalf of our clients, said Dawn Vallejos-Nichols, Managing Partner, Avera & Smith. "This is a significant professional recognition that she's earned through dedication to the legal field and those she represents."

Alexandria Avera joined Avera & Smith as an associate attorney in September 2018, a firm founded by her grandfather more than 65 years ago. Her focus is on complex or catastrophic injury cases and medical malpractice

Members of the Top 40 Under 40 are selected by invitation only and limited to the just 40 attorneys in each state/region who have demonstrated excellence and have achieved outstanding results in their careers in either civil plaintiff or criminal defense law. The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization comprised of the premier trial lawyers from across the country who have exhibited exceptional qualifications in criminal defense or civil plaintiff law. The selection process for the Top 40 Under 40 honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.

The National Trial Lawyers provides accreditation to these distinguished attorneys, and also provides essential legal news, information, and continuing education to trial lawyers across the United States.

To learn more about The National Trial Lawyers, please visit: http://thenationaltriallawyers.org.

Avera & Smith has represented Floridians for more than 65 years with a legacy of personal service and genuine care for clients and the local community. Visit avera.com for more information.

