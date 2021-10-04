U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,300.46
    -56.58 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,002.92
    -323.54 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,255.48
    -311.21 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,217.47
    -24.16 (-1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.60
    +1.72 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.40
    +12.00 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.17 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1624
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    +0.0160 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3607
    +0.0055 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9070
    -0.1010 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,928.99
    +925.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.19
    +972.51 (+400.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,011.01
    -16.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN; HYZNW)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gainey McKenna & Egleston
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. (f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation) (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York on behalf of those who purchased Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) the Company was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (ii) the Company could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report about the Company disclosing, among other things, that: (i) “Hyzon’s Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced”; (ii) “Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer”; and (iii) “Phantom Big-Name Customers Suggest Overstated Orders and Financial Projections.” On this news, the Company’s shares fell approximately 28%, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of the Company should contact the Firm prior to the November 29, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



Recommended Stories

  • Why Nvidia Stock Keeps Dropping

    As Yogi Berra (along with several others) is credited with saying, "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future." Problem is, that's exactly what investors in semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are being called upon to do as they gauge the likely duration of the global semiconductor shortage. Case in point: Shares of Nvidia had dropped 3.7% through 9:50 a.m. EDT today based on what should be good news for the stock.

  • Buy the dip has failed. Here’s what investors need to do next, says Morgan Stanley.

    NEED TO KNOW A risk-off Monday is brewing to start the week, with stock futures lower and the 10-year yield edging back toward 1.5%. There’s a lot for investors to think about, such as the start of earnings season that’s just about a week away, as some analysts look under the hood of the third quarter and don’t like what they see.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Institutional investors have certain advantages over retail investors. With that in mind, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that are worth holding forever. Keep reading to see why MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) made the list.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Hedge Funds Are Betting On Blackstone Inc. (BX)

    In this article we are going to use hedge fund sentiment as a tool and determine whether Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is a good investment right now. We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before conducting days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert […]

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Sank Again on Monday

    Shares of electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) sank on Monday, dropping 9.3% as of 3:15 p.m. EDT. Lordstown Motors shares have now tumbled 25.6% in October alone, as of this writing. Last week, Lordstown Motors announced a partnership with Hon-Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, to sell its assembly plant in Ohio for $230 million.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) are sliding 5.9% lower as of 11:49 a.m. EDT on Monday. This drop appears to be a continuation of the sharp decline that began last week after Merck (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced positive results from a late-stage study of COVID-19 pill molnupiravir. Other vaccine stocks also are continuing to fall in response to Merck's good news.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • I don't see this sell-off as 'the big pullback': Woodshaw Financial Group Principal

    Woodshaw Financial Group Principal D.R. Barton joins Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous to break down the recent market volatility.

  • Hedge Funds Are Cashing Out Of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)

    In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips […]

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Just Jumped 13%

    China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F) is in a bit of a bind. At last report, the Chinese property giant had missed the deadline for two separate interest payments to foreign bondholders -- who are starting to look like foreign bagholders, because Evergrande had no trouble finding the money to pay interest on a domestic debt. As The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, Evergrande's property management business, Evergrande Property Services Group, has advised that it is preparing to report "inside information and a possible general offer for the shares of the company."

  • Facebook down for thousands of users: Tracker

    Facebook goes down for thousands of users across the globe.

  • Griffin Sees Crypto-Mania as ‘Jihadist Call’ Against Dollar

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin criticized the amount of time and energy spent on cryptocurrencies, saying it’s “a jihadist call” that some people don’t believe in the dollar.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsStill, while he’s not a fan of the resources allocated to the digital assets, he said his firm would trade cryptocurrencies if they were properly regulated and he praised Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler

  • Why These 10 Stocks Fell on Monday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks falling today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Fell on Monday. At the beginning of the trading week, all three major indexes are down. The Dow has fallen 1%, the […]

  • Alibaba: Should You Catch This Falling Knife?

    “One-two punch definition: Two unpleasant things that happen together,” says the Cambridge Dictionary. It certainly feels like Alibaba (BABA) is right now on the receiving end of this dual blow. Not only does the Chinese ecommerce giant currently have to contend with the prospect of slowing growth, but it is also facing an increasingly strict regulatory environment, as the Chinese government has been flexing, cracking down on any segment or organizations deemed to have gotten – to use another we

  • Are II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • 10 Quality Stocks Ready to Bounce Back After September’s Selloff

    We looked at S&P 500 stocks that tumbled more than 10%, and screened for companies that have less debt, strong earnings outlooks, and high profits.