U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.26
    +0.19 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.20
    -4.60 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.82
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1369
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3614
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9830
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,078.70
    -567.42 (-1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    896.80
    -39.98 (-4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.62
    -23.75 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,893.80
    -228.27 (-0.84%)
     

Gaining Confidence and Authority by Coaches for Online Business Growth

My Design Tomorrow SRL
·5 min read

My Design Tomorrow presents the free online Masterclass for coaches on 'How to gain Authority in 90 days', helping them build the right strategies and processes to gain visibility and grow.

Târnăveni, Romania, Feb. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

An online free Masterclass on “How to Become an Authority Coach in 90 Days” will be presented by My Design Tomorrow SRL this upcoming Thursday at 3pm CET.

Participants will discover how to build powerful presentations to increase sales, how to position themselves as experts in their field, and how to build efficient and authentic processes to generate more leads and grow their businesses. As a bonus for successfully completing this masterclass, the participants will also receive free gifts on: (i) 7 proven ways to gain authority, (ii) what coaches need to know about marketing their services, (iii) 3 simple steps to build their own show, and (iv) must-know marketing tips. In addition, the participants will also be able to receive access to the online training Empowering Mindset, as well as the 5 days Challenge to Gain Authority and Impact Millions.

Diana Popa will lead this masterclass, which is a chance for people to hear from an industry leader about how to grow our businesses and develop authority. Participants can ask questions, implement strategies, and gain clarity on the spot during this Masterclass.

How can one gain authority and grow a coaching business

1. Having a big mission and unique offer:

The biggest challenge coaches face today is their inability to gain visibility. The fact that a Coach needs to be present on social media and participate in podcasts, summits, magazines, media and events in order to become visible has become common knowledge, and yet not many apply it. It doesn’t come for free, and it certainly doesn’t happen overnight. If we lack a network, if we lack partners who can help us reach thousands of people, how can we build the credibility we need? The answer is simple: Build your own stage first. Look into your past, what makes you unique and how can you use your story to build your offers.

2. Building deeper relationships with the clients:

Developing a deeper relationship with clients is another aspect that many coaches don’t apply nowadays. It is crucial to build the coaching processes in a way that helps coaches keep personal contact with their potential clients. It is true that all the marketing techniques can help if implemented correctly, but the question remains as to why they would buy from one coach and not another. In short: they trust the coach and are attracted to what he/she has to offer because of who they are, because of their values, and their personality.

3. Building processes that allow coaches to stay aligned with their true nature:

A common mistake coaches make that causes them to close their businesses in the first years is they become overwhelmed by all the administrative tasks, and they go into burnout. What steps can coaches take to eliminate this pattern? Clarifying their values, the tasks they are passionate about, and how to construct their processes around their strengths and true nature.

Coaches interested in discovering how to gain clarity over all of the above and implement the corresponding strategies can register for the free Masterclass at:

https://mydesigntomorrow.click/authority-confidence-masterclass

About My Design Tomorrow

My Design Tomorrow was founded in 2020 and serves the coaching industry by helping coaches build strategies and processes and gain visibility so they can impact millions of people. My Design Tomorrow is also positioned on the market in a unique manner by helping coaches take the first steps to gain visibility through interviews, documentaries, and shows distributed on social media, as well as by helping them gain presence in magazines via the partnerships built over time.

Diana Popa, the founder of My Design Tomorrow has 10 years of professional experience in the corporate world and has reviewed hundreds of processes and procedures, and conducted hundreds of interviews as a supervisor and auditor with CEOs, Presidents, Management, and Executive Functions of Financial Institutions from serval countries around the world like Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Luxembourg, Switzerland and more. This may sound incredible looking back. But it wasn’t always easy. Only 6 years ago Diana was extremely shy, lacking confidence, in a relationship where she was hurting every day, working endless hours to make a living, and not knowing how she could actually get out of her negative habits and her own judgment. This pain is exactly what pushed her out of her comfort zone, what helped her grow and develop. This is when she took the most important decision of her life, to start the journey of personal development, building as such her self-esteem, transforming her relationships, eliminating everything that was hurting her, improving her financial situation, traveling the world, and making choices that help her live in peace with who she is every day.

Her mission became to increase awareness about our ability to design our tomorrow and live extraordinary lives. Helping Coaches find the best strategies to get their message on the market and become an Authority, helps Diana fulfill this mission and reach millions of people, through her interviews, events, bootcamps, and retreats.

For all Coaches out there, Diana’s message is: “Allow your gifts to be seen by millions of people. Dare to dream big and stop playing small”.

Coaches interested in learning more about building their authority, can join the free Masterclass here: https://mydesigntomorrow.click/authority-confidence-masterclass

Website: https://www.mydesigntomorrow.com/

CONTACT: Name: Diana Popa Email: team@mydesigntomorrow.com Organization: My Design Tomorrow SRL Address: 37 Strada Zorilor, Târnăveni, Județul Mureș 545600, Romania


Recommended Stories

  • How to Pick the Best Tax Software to File Your Taxes

    Refunds are typically available within just 21 days or less for taxpayers who submit their returns electronically, and who also request their tax refunds be deposited directly into their bank accounts rather than coming in the form of a mailed check. The good news is, filing taxes using electronic software can also make the process of completing tax paperwork easier. The key, though, is finding the right software, since there are many different tax-filing programs out there.

  • The Gold Rush Is On. It’s Not Too Late to Get In.

    Gold is often thought of as a hedge against inflation, but it’s really protection against chaos—and the deepening Russia-Ukraine crisis certainly counts as chaos.

  • AutoNation Cuts a Pre-Pandemic Tradition Loved by Car Shoppers

    AutoNation will not be discounting new vehicles as the nation's largest car-dealer chain contends with production challenges brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the company's top executive said. "We will not return to the excessively high inventory levels that depressed new vehicle margins for both the dealers and the (Original Equipment Managers) OEMs," he said, according to a transcript of the call.

  • Oil, Gold Cede Gains After Biden, Putin Accept Summit Proposal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gave up early gains in Asia, along with gold, after France said that the U.S. and Russian presidents agreed to a summit meeting over Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Cities in UkraineWest Texas Int

  • Is the stock market open for Presidents Day? And here are other market holidays in 2022

    U.S. financial markets will be closed Monday for Presidents Day. Here are other days the stock market will be closed in 2022

  • Great Traders Are Born in Bear Markets: Here Are 5 Keys to Follow

    There is an old market saying that everyone is a genius in a bull market. When the market is in a strong uptrend, then throwing money at random stocks can be a very effective strategy. It doesn't take much skill or wisdom when everything is running higher.

  • JPMorgan Now Expects Nine Straight Fed Rate Increases Until March 2023

    Bank's economists warn of "a feedback loop taking hold between strong growth, cost pressures, and private sector behavior."

  • China’s Latest Default Warning Takes Shock Factor to Extreme

    (Bloomberg) -- Only seven weeks ago, Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. looked like a rare beacon of strength in a Chinese real estate industry reeling from an unprecedented stretch of defaults.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Citi

  • U.S. Futures Rise on Proposed Biden-Putin Summit: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures rose and Asian stocks pared losses Monday as traders evaluated the possibility of a summit on Ukraine between President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Targ

  • Family behind Fatburger under investigation for alleged fraud, money laundering, records show

    Federal authorities have been investigating the famous family behind Fatburger on allegations of fraud and money laundering.

  • Fears of Russia Invasion Could Drive USD/JPY Lower

    We’re likely to be in a news driven market on Monday because of the intensifying situation in Ukraine so traders should look for heightened volatility.

  • The Week Ahead – Central Banks, Private Sector PMIs, and Russia in Focus

    While economic data and central banks will influence in the week, news updates on Russia will remain the key driver in the week ahead.

  • Saudi Bourse Said to Start Futures Trading on Single Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will soon introduce futures trading on single stocks to further boost liquidity in the Middle East’s biggest stock market, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit ProposalU.S. Warns That Russia May Target Multiple Citi

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Biden-Putin Summit News Eases Ukraine Invasion Fears

    Futures turned higher as a tentative Biden-Putin summit eased fears of a Ukraine invasion. Apple leads 5 stocks that don't suck.

  • Casino’s GreenYellow Said to Raise About 200 Million Euros

    (Bloomberg) -- Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA’s renewable-energy arm GreenYellow may announce as soon as this week that it has raised financing of about 200 million euros ($226 million), according to people familiar with the transaction.Most Read from BloombergPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadU.S. Says Biden-Putin Summit Agreed in Principle: Ukraine UpdateEthereum Founder Buterin Says Crypto ‘Welcomes’ Another WinterBiden, Putin Agree In Principle to France’s Summit Proposal

  • Oz Minerals CEO Cole Sees Another 'Exciting Year'

    Oz Minerals Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Andrew Cole discusses the company's financial results, outlook and strategy. OZ Minerals reported a full-year net income of A$530.7 million, compared to the average analyst estimate of A$553.7 million. Cole speaks with David Ingles and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Surfside Tower Collapse Makes Buying Condos More Complicated

    Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are asking mortgage lenders more questions about safety and structural soundness of condos and co-op buildings, slowing down loan approvals.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival BYD Sets Huge 2022 Sales Target

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.