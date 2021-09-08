U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

GAINSystems and Graybar to Share Supply Chain Transformation Results at the Eclipse User Group Encounter 2021

·2 min read

Session to Reveal how Electrical Distributors are Achieving Higher Service Levels and Greater Resilience by Automating Supply Chain Planning

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GAINSystems, a leading provider of innovative cloud-based supply chain planning solutions that move companies forward faster, invites attendees of the Eclipse Encounter 2021 conference to attend the session, "Supply Chain Planning Transformation at Graybar," featuring Mike Polansky, Graybar and Bill Benton, GAINSystems. Graybar deployed GAINS to plan thousands of items at hundreds of locations across the US, Canada and Puerto Rico. The session will inspire electrical distributors to automate supply chain planning to achieve higher service levels and greater resiliency with less effort. The three-day event will be held September 19-21 in St. Louis, MO.

GAINSystems Logo (PRNewsfoto/GAINSystems)
GAINSystems Logo (PRNewsfoto/GAINSystems)

Session at a Glance:
Title: Supply Chain Planning Transformation at Graybar
Description: How do you overcome supply chain complexity and volatility? Electrical distributor Graybar transformed their supply chain planning in weeks, significantly increasing service levels, automating planning efforts, capturing more revenue and improving material availability. Join us to find out more.
Speakers: Mike Polansky, Director, Planning & Procurement, Graybar and Bill Benton, CEO, GAINSystems
When: Monday, September 20 at 2:05 pm CT

To Move Forward Faster with GAINS visit www.gainsystems.com.

About GAINS
The GAINS supply chain performance optimization platform helps business decision-makers move forward faster with greater agility, resilience and confidence. The GAINS AI-driven cloud platform delivers continuous cost and profit optimization via machine learning, proven algorithms and actionable analytics for global manufacturing, distribution, retail and aftermarket/maintenance operations. Innovative design combined with the GAINS Proven-Path-to-Performance (P3) methodology enables rapid onboarding and tangible results including increased sales, inventory turns, and service levels at reduced operating costs in as little as 8 weeks. GAINSystems proudly provides digital supply chain planning expertise to industry leaders like Graybar, Honda Motors, Menard's, Rockwell Automation, Stuller and Textron Aviation. With GAINS, you can move forward faster. For more information, visit www.GAINSystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Media Contact:
Jennifer Lacey
GAINSystems
JLacey@GAINSystems.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gainsystems-and-graybar-to-share-supply-chain-transformation-results-at-the-eclipse-user-group-encounter-2021-301370728.html

SOURCE GAINSystems

