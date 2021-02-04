U.S. markets open in 9 hours 22 minutes

GajiGesa, a fintech startup serving underbanked Indonesian workers, raises $2.5 million seed round

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

GajiGesa, a fintech company that offers Earned Wage Access (EWA) and other services for workers in Indonesia, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding. The round was co-led by Defy.vc and Quest Ventures. Other participants included GK Plug and Play, Next Billion Ventures, Alto Partners Multi-Family Office, Kanmo Group and strategic angel investors.

The company was founded last year by husband-and-wife team Vidit Agrawal and Martyna Malinowska. Agrawal was Uber’s first employee in Asia and has also served in leadership positions at Carro and Stripe. Malinowska led product development at Standard Chartered’s SC Ventures and alternative credit-scoring platform LenddoEFL.

About 66% of Indonesia's 260 million population is "unbanked," which means they don't have a bank account and limited access to financial services like loans. Agrawal and Malinowska decided to launch GajiGesa in Indonesia because Malinowska worked with many unbanked workers while at LenddoEFL. While at Uber, Agrawal also worked with drivers across Southeast Asia whose average earnings were $250 USD a month (excluding Singapore), and he said the top issue they face was harassment by money lenders.

Screenshots showing how GajiGesa&#39;s app works. GajiGesa is a startup that offers earned wage access and other services to Indonesian workers.
Screenshots showing how GajiGesa's app works. GajiGesa is a startup that offers earned wage access and other services to Indonesian workers.

GajiGesa's app

"These hardworking Indonesians had no fair or formal sources for easy access to capital. Further, the most common reason for borrowing was short-term liquidity issues," Agrawal told TechCrunch. "But workers were forced to borrow either long-term, high ticket size loans or short-term loans with exorbitantly high-interest rates."

Having immediate access to earned wages, instead of waiting for a semi-monthly or monthly paycheck, can help alleviate financial stress and make it easier for workers to manage their income and handle emergencies. Companies that have started instant payment services for workers in other countries include Square, London-based startup Wagestream and Gusto.

Wagestream closes $51M Series A to plug the payday gap without putting workers in debt

Since launching in October 2020, GajiGesa has added over 30 employers on its platform, serving tens of thousand of workers in total. It integrates into a company's existing human resources management and payroll systems. Workers can get earned wages immediately, track earnings, pay bills, buy prepaid cards and access financial education resources through an app.

GajiGesa does not charge interest rates or require collateral, since all its users are pre-approved by their employers. Companies decide to charge fees or offer GajiGesa as part of their benefits packages, and also get access to analytics that can help them create targeted incentives or new benefits for their workforce.

During COVID-19, Agrawal said the startup has "seen insatiable demand and support for GajiGesa’s EWA solution from employers. This is partly attributed to the various challenges employers are facing due to the effects of COVID-19, but our platform is designed to support employers and employees in the long-term. The value of EWA and the other services we offer is not limited to the pandemic."

Disrupting the paycheck, Gusto’s Flexible Pay allows employees to pick when they get paid

  • These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

    China is attempting to dominate the projected $802 billion electric vehicle market, but America could pull ahead with the help of innovative companies.

  • Qualcomm Warning Shows Semiconductor Shortages Are Spreading

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, warned it is struggling to meet demand, signaling that a global semiconductor shortage is spreading.“The shortage in the semiconductor industry is across the board,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon.Like most chipmakers, Qualcomm outsources production to companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics Co. These suppliers are trying and so far failing to adjust to a vigorous rebound in demand. The auto sector has complained about this recently, but Qualcomm’s comments show the problems are broader.When the Covid-19 pandemic first struck in early 2020, chip orders initially collapsed. But remote work and studying has spurred demand for computers, while car buying has surged as people avoid public transport. That, in turn, has caused auto and electronics makers to re-up their chip purchases.Amon said orders for chips that run computers, cars and many other internet-connected devices are swamping the industry, which mostly relies on just a handful of factories in Asia. Supply should improve in the second half of 2021, he added.Qualcomm shares fell about 6% in extended trading. The stock closed at $162.30 on Wednesday in New York, leaving it up 6.5% in 2021.The company also reported quarterly results on Wednesday and gave an upbeat forecast. However, that didn’t satisfy some analysts and investors who have become more bullish on Qualcomm recently.Outgoing CEO Steve Mollenkopf said Qualcomm’s performance was curbed by supply constraints.Apple Inc., a major Qualcomm customer, said last week that sales of high-end iPhone 12 models were limited by the availability of some components. Earlier on Wednesday, General Motors Co. warned that a global semiconductor shortage will reduce production this year as the carmaker plans downtime at three plants.Qualcomm is the biggest maker of chips that connect smartphones to wireless networks and also supplies processors that give the devices their computer-like capabilities. With customers including Apple and Samsung, the company’s projections are a closely watched indicator of the health of the mobile phone market.In its fiscal first quarter, Qualcomm said revenue was $8.24 billion, a gain of 62% from a year earlier. Analysts, on average, projected $8.25 billion. Net income was $2.12 a share. Excluding certain items, profit was $2.17 a share, compared with Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.09.Last month, Qualcomm said Amon will succeed Mollenkopf, who will retire in June.(Updates with CEO comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Stock, Reddit Picks Rebound As Mark Cuban Sees More Short Squeezes

    GameStop stock and AMC Entertainment were up Wednesday after plunging earlier this week as the Reddit-fueled stock craze showed signs of cooling off.

  • Which Chinese Electric Vehicle Stock Will Grow The Most By 2022?

    Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about; interested in; or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. Electric vehicle manufacturers and EV service companies continue to be in the spotlight for 2021. We recently surveyed 500 Benzinga investors and traders on Chinese electric vehicle stocks and asked over the next year, which stock will have the largest percentage gain? Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Nio Vs. Xpeng Vs. Li Auto Of the respondents, 62% told Benzinga Nio will grow the most by the end of the year. Nio operates in China's premium electric vehicle market. The company designs and jointly manufactures, and sells smart and connected premium electric vehicles, driving innovations in next-generation technologies in connectivity, autonomous driving, and artificial intelligence. The Shanghai-based EV maker reported a total of 7,225 vehicle deliveries for the month of January. This figure represents a record number of vehicle deliveries and 352% year-over-year growth for Nio. See Also: How To Buy Nio Stock Next, 21% of investors believe Xpeng will gain the most by 2022. Xpeng is one of China’s leading smart electric vehicle companies. It was founded in 2015 with a vision to bring Smart EVs to Chinese consumers through innovation in autonomous driving, smart connectivity and core vehicle systems. Much like Nio’s January success, Xpeng reported a total of 6,015 vehicle deliveries for the month. This figure represents a 470% year-over-year increase. Traders and investors who participated in this week’s study were the least confident in Li Auto’s growth prospects over the next year, as just 17% of respondents said shares of Li Auto would grow the most in 2021. Li Auto is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The company is the first to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Li Auto started volume production of its first model, Li ONE, in November 2019. With Li ONE, the company leverages its in-house technology to focus on smart technology and autonomous driving solutions. Li Auto reported a 355.8% year-over-year gain in vehicle deliveries in January. The Beijing-based EV maker delivered 5,379 Li-One vehicles for the month. This survey was conducted by Benzinga in February 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 500 adults. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHere's Why Snap, Alibaba, Tilray, Aurora And Aphria Are MovingShould Apple Try To Acquire Netflix Or Peloton In 2021?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Marijuana Stocks Jump On Legalization Hopes, Retail Rally; Are Any Good Buys Now?

    Marijuana stocks surged as a Democratic Senate adds to cannabis legalization momentum. Are any pot stocks good buys now amid profitability challenges?

  • Baby boomers are struggling in their 60s

    It was the postwar American dream, and millions considered it their birthright. Nearly 900,000 Americans between the ages of 60 and 69 lost their jobs between December 2019 and December 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a 5% decline in the number of employed people in that age group. Millions of Americans of all ages are suffering in COVID’s aftermath.

  • 2 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying

    Tracking insiders’ stock purchases can make a viable investment strategy. Corporate insiders – the company officers and board members – are naturally positioned to be in the know, to know how company policies and performance will impact stock prices. They can use that knowledge to inform their own stock purchases – but not unfairly. By law, they must disclose publicly their own stock holdings, and the general public can learn from those purchases and sales. Insider moves can informative or uninformative. The latter are simple shifts in portfolio holdings, usually not of great magnitude, done to tweak an ownership percentage or adhere to a tax regulation. The informative moves, however, are different. These are the big-number buys and sells – and when an insider, or several insiders, start making informative share moves, market watchers should take note. These are signs that something big may be in store. TipRanks follows the insiders’ trades, making use of the publicly published stock moves to track them. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page provides the scoop on which stocks the market’s insiders are buying so that you can make informed purchases. We’ve picked two stocks with recent informative buys to show how the data works for you. Brown & Brown (BRO) Brown & Brown is an insurance company – one that does over $2.3 billion in annual business. The company is based in Florida, boasts a market cap of $12.4 billion, has 300 office locations, and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the US. Brown & Brown deals in risk management, offering insurance products for customers of all sizes: government agencies, professional organization, businesses, corporations, and families and individuals. Brown & Brown has seen its revenues and earnings rise year-over-year during the corona crisis – which makes sense, as a stable and reliable insurance company should expect to see an increase in business during unsettled times. The 4Q20 results showed revenue of $642.1 million, up 10.9% yoy. Earnings came in at 34 cents per share, an increase of 25% yoy. On the insider front, Board of Directors member James Hay put down $433,750 for a purchase of 10,000 shares on January 29. This brings the insider sentiment here into positive territory. Truist analyst Mark Hughes, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, sees Brown & Brown as a solid choice for investors interesting in the insurance sector. “The company is generating solid organic revenue growth, margins should be steady-to-up this year, and M&A activity has been healthy, all of which should drive solid top- and bottom-line expansion in coming periods. We believe BRO shares remain a good way for investors to get exposure to the recovering economy and firming P&C pricing,” Hughes opined. In line with his optimistic approach, Hughes rates BRO a Buy, and his $55 price target indicates confidence in ~25% growth for the next 12 months. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) Is the rest of the Street in agreement? As it turns out, the analyst consensus is more of a mixed bag. Split almost right down in the middle, 4 Buy ratings and 5 Holds were assigned in the last three months, giving BRO Moderate Buy status. With a $51.44 average price target, the potential twelve-month gain comes in at 17%. (See BRO stock analysis on TipRanks) Crown Castle (CCI) The second insider pick we’re looking at, Crown Castle, is a real estate investment trust with a twist. The company owns and manages communications infrastructure, specifically, the tower and transmitter locations so important to cellular networks. Crown Castle’s property portfolio includes more than 40,000 towers, 70,000 small cell locations, and 80,000 miles worth of connecting fiber optic cables. The rollout of the new 5G wireless network has been a boon to Crown Castle’s model in the past year. Crown Castle's revenues remained steady through 2020, ranging between $1.4 to $1.49 billion, with the third and fourth quarter results both at $1.49 billion. For Q4, that was an 11% yoy gain. For 2020 as a whole, CCI reported $5.3 billion, up 3.8% yoy. Crown Castle’s position was sound enough that the company raised its dividend payment by more than 10% in December. The new payment, $1.33 per common share, gives an annual payment of $5.32 and a yield of 3.2%. Turning to the insider trades, we find that Kevin Stephens, one of the company’s Directors, paid $328,300 for a bloc of 2,000 shares. Stephens now owns $671,000 worth of CCI; this recent purchase nearly doubled his total holding. 5-star analyst Colby Synesael, from Cowen, takes a highly bullish stance on Crown Castle. He notes that CCI has “a new agreement with Verizon in which the carrier has agreed to lease 15K small cells from Crown that will install over the next four years…" The analyst added, "[We] estimate the avg. ARPU is $500/mo. (w/ a 1.5% escalator), suggesting an initial annualized value of ~$90MM. The deal represents the company’s largest single small cell deal in its history… the deal raises Crown’s small cell backlog to ~30K from previously ~20K.” Synesael’s confidence is clear from his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock. His $197 price target suggests a one-year upside of 21%. (To watch Synesael’s track record, click here) Overall, Wall Street’s analysts like what they see here. CCI's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 8 recent reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and a single Hold. CCI's average price target is $177.25, implying a 9% upside from the current share price of $177.25. (See CCI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Ford Motor terminates electric vehicle plans with China's Zotye

    Ford Motor has decided to terminate plans to launch electric vehicle joint ventures with China's Zotye Automobile, the U.S. auto giant said on Thursday. It said that China's electric vehicle industry and government policies had undergone major changes since the agreements were signed in 2017 and 2018, prompting Ford's decision. Ford didn't specify which changes triggered its move.

  • Large Option Traders Making Aggressive Bets On GameStop, Nokia

    GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) shares fell 51.1% and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) shares tumbled 8% on Tuesday as the WallStreetBets-fueled short squeeze appears to be winding down for the time being. A flurry of large option trades in the two highly shorted stocks were mixed in nature on Tuesday as investors decide whether or not the short squeeze is over for good. The Trades: On Tuesday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of option alerts related to unusually large trades of GameStop and Nokia options. Here are a handful of the biggest: At 9:44 a.m., a trader bought 3,181 GameStop put options with a $75 strike price expiring on Friday at the ask price of $12.50. The trade represented a $3.97 million bearish bet. At 10:39 a.m., a trader bought 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.36. The trade represented a $1.36 million bullish bet. At 10:45 a.m, a trader sold 381 GameStop put options with a $200 strike price expiring on Friday near the bid price at $124. The trade represented a $4.72 million bullish bet. At 11:02 a.m., a trader bought another 10,000 Nokia call options with a $5 strike price expiring in January 2023 at the ask price of $1.40. The trade represented a $1.4 million bullish bet. Related Link: Why Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without Them Why It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader. Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock. Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there’s no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively small size of the largest PayPal trades by institutional standards, they were likely not institutional hedges. Short Squeeze Volatility: GameStop and Nokia are two of the popular stocks that WallStreetBets and other retail traders have targeted in recent weeks in triggering short squeezes in some of the most shorted stocks on Wall Street. In the past month, shares of Nokia spiked from under $4 to as high as $9.79 before dropping back down to around $4.50 on Tuesday. GameStop, which has the highest short percentage of float of any stock on the market, has been even more volatile. Shares skyrocketed from as low as $17.08 in January to new all-time highs of $483 this week before giving up a large chunk of those gains on Tuesday. GameStop shares were last trading at around $100. Even prior to the pandemic, both companies were struggling. In 2019, Nokia reported just $7 million in profits, its first positive net income since 2015. GameStop’s 2019 revenue was down 3% and it reported a net loss of $673 million. The WallStreetBets community helped drive a short squeeze in GameStop and other stocks that ultimately led to Robinhood and several other brokers limiting or banning buys of the most volatile stocks. The squeeze also hit hedge funds that were short GameStop and others extremely hard. Melvin Capital reported a 53% loss for the month of January and was forced to take $2.75 billion emergency investment from Citadel and Point72 Asset Management. Benzinga’s Take: The two largest GameStop option trades are short-term in nature, suggesting they are plays on the current short squeeze. The Nokia call purchases, on the other hand, don’t expire for nearly two years and maybe bets on the strength of the company’s underlying business. The $1.4 million Nokia call purchase has a break-even price of $6.40, suggesting at least 40.9% upside for the stock over the next two years. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Short Sellers Help Keep The Stock Market In Check: 'Pricing Mechanism Is Broken' Without ThemHere's How Much Investing ,000 In Alibaba Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sherwin-Williams sets 3-for-1 stock split

    Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co. were indicated up more than 1% in premarket trading Wednesday after the paints and coatings company said it will implement a three-for-one split of its common stock, effective April 1. The company said it was setting the stock split "to make the stock more accessible to employees and a broader base of investors." The stock split will be in the form of a stock dividend, payable March 31, with shareholders of record on March 23 receiving two additional common shares for each share they own. The stock closed Tuesday at $710.54, which would imply a post-split price of $236.85. The stock, which is still inactive in premarket trading, has rallied 23.6% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 17.8%.

  • ‘I was discarded after 40 years of marriage’: Can my ex-husband file a joint tax return without my consent? He tried to take both my stimulus checks

    My husband is intending to file a joint tax return, and told me straight out that he does not intend to give me any of our joint tax return, because he said that I am no longer working. Last year, while we were still married, he filed our joint return electronically against my wishes and without me knowing, and deposited the tax return in his bank account. Our divorce was finalized last November, so I no longer have access to his bank account.

  • Workhorse: A Dangerous Short Game

    Workhorse Group (WKHS) was already poised for a rally as the electric vehicle company slowly built up an order book in the last-mile delivery van sector. The heavily shorted stock got an extra boost in the last week as the WallStreetBets community on Reddit targeted the hedge funds shorting the stock. Even now, at $4.3 billion market cap, Workhorse doesn’t have the massive valuation of other EV stocks. The stock could easily have more upside with or without shorts being forced to cover due to President Biden’s EV plan. Short Hedge Fund Attack Workhorse entered the prior week with over 20% of the outstanding share float short. The combination of WallStreetBets attacking hedge funds with heavy short positions and the excitement surrounding EVs with Democrats now in charge of the U.S. government sent the stock up over 50% in the last week. ShortSqueeze lists nearly 34 million shares still short on Workhorse with 120 million shares outstanding. The shorts were somewhat let off the hook as popular brokerage sites such as Robinhood placed limits on buying the stock possibly reducing the upside squeeze. Stocks on the short hedge fund attack list such as GameStop and AMC have risen multiples of the gains of Workhorse. Yet, Workhorse likely has a less risky profile as delivery van EVs have a far better future than retail stores selling games and movie theaters. Biden Plan Last week, President Biden reinforced a plan to replace all federal vehicle fleets with EVs. His plans to advance EV manufacturing and increase EV charging stations fits right into the goal for Workhorse to land a large contract with the USPS for EV delivery vans. The USPS has long worked with Workhorse on developing a workable mail delivery van. In total, the government mail service had plans to purchase up to 180,000 delivery vans over the next five to seven years with the Biden plan likely pushing these plans full speed ahead. The only real question is whether Workhorse grabs a large portion of the contract considering their general lack of manufacturing capabilities. The EV manufacturer only forecast delivering 1,800 EVs in 2021. The company has a lot of work to get manufacturing up to levels necessary to fulfill USPS demand plus other customers. The upside potential from a large USPS order alone questions whether the rise last week was even related to WallStreetBets. A multi-billion deal from the USPS would far outweigh the benefit of any attack on shorts. Takeaway The key investor takeaway is that Workhorse now offers multiple catalysts to push the stock even higher. The main investor focus should be on the $18 billion market opportunity in last-mile EV delivery vans. The secondary focus for the next few weeks is how the attack on shorts plays out. The stock has a market value below $5 billion, while a lot of other EV manufacturers trade at multiples of these valuations. Workhorse is likely headed higher one way or another as shorts were already playing a dangerous game and they were unlikely to win. Meanwhile, Wall Street analysts have a lot of 'catch-up' to do. Workhorse's recent share price surge has pushed the stock well above the average price target, faster than analysts have been able to react. WKHS' Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on diverse views, including 3 Buys and 2 Holds. (See WKHS stock analysis on TipRanks) Disclosure: No position. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • A perfect storm is brewing for interest rates to surge, says this bond expert

    Scott Peng, the founder and chief investment officer of New York investment manager Advocate Capital Management, says a perfect storm is being unleashed.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Amid Growing Apple Car Speculation?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • Hedge-Fund Manager Ackman Raises Bet on Housing in Texas, Hawaii, Las Vegas

    Billionaire hedge-fund manager William Ackman is raising his bet that the migration of Americans to warmer, lower-tax cities is here to stay.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy As Chips Hitch Ride In Nio's New Electric Vehicle?

    Nvidia earnings are booming, fueled by takeover deals and strong demand in key segments. Nvidia stock has been a big winner. But is it a buy now?

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Double in 2021; Canaccord Says ‘Buy’

    How can we know just where the markets are heading? The new year started with an upward trend that nearly got derailed by a flashmob from Reddit – and suddenly we’re dealing with a rise in volatility. Covering the markets for Canaccord, Chief Market Strategist Tony Dwyer believes that the "extraordinary liquidity from corporate bond and equity new issuance, an ultra-friendly Fed, and further fiscal stimulus suggests any weakness – even if sharp – should prove temporary and be used as opportunity to ramp risk exposure.” If Dwyer is right, then the key now is finding the best opportunities. Some of his colleagues at Canaccord are zeroing in on biotech stocks. These names offer investors a combination of high risk and high reward – if a new drug candidate should prove successful, the profit potential rise dramatically in a short time. Conversely, one mishap can send shares crashing. We’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two clinical-stage pharma companies that Canaccord’s analysts have tagged as likely winners – with the potential to double or more in value in the coming year. Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX) The first Canaccord pick we’re looking at is Cortexyme, a clinical-stage drug developer researching treatments for degenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s. The key point for investors in the Cortexyme story is the GAIN study. This is a Phase 2/3 study featuring drug candidate COR388, named atuzaginstat, a novel small-molecule lysine gingipain inhibitor, as a treatment for Alzheimer’s. The study follows 643 patients; the interim analysis, looking at the record of 300 of those patients, concluded in December with positive results, recommending that the full 1-year study continue as planned to final analysis. Investors, however, were hoping the trial would stop earlier for futility or overwhelming efficacy and, in reaction, sent the stock tumbling as news broke. Ahead of the top-line data read out, which is expected in 4Q21, Canaccord analyst Sumat Kulkarni believes that now is the time to pull the trigger. “Given the significant unmet need and market opportunity in AD, the final GAIN pivotal trial readout remains the most important 2021 event for CRTX that investors are tuned into... We continue to assume a 20% probability of approval for atuzaginstat and a 15% discount rate in our discounted cash flow (DCF) valuation... We assume a potential launch in 2025E and unadjusted peak sales of $9.1bn in 2031E," the 5-star analyst noted. To this end, Kulkarni rates CRTX a Buy, which is strongly supported by a $75 price target. This figure suggests a 108% upside in the coming year. (To watch Kulkarni’s track record, click here) Overall, over the past three months alone, "buy" ratings have outnumbered "sells" four-to-one on CRTX, and the average target price on Wall Street is $96. Assuming the analysts are right about that, investors in CRTX today stand to rake in ~166% profit over the next year. (See CRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Next up, Black Diamond, is a drug company researching cancer treatments. Black Diamond focuses on genetically defined cancers with limited treatment options, and uses a proprietary tech platform, mutation-allostery-pharmacology, to develop small molecule therapies that will target specific mutations in a tumor agnostic manner. The company’s pipeline features two drug candidates at present, with the lead candidate, BDTX-189, in a Phase 1 study that is scheduled for completion in the first half of this year. BDTX-189 is showing promise in combatting allosteric EGFR and HER2 tumors, while minimizing potential toxic effects. That point could turn out to be key, as most current cancer treatments come with severe side effects. Black Diamond is continuing to enroll patients in the BDTX-189 study, in preparation for moving to Phase 2 later this year. The MasterKey-01 dose escalation study has progressed well, and defined a maximum tolerated dose within the company’s predictions. Covering BDTX for Canaccord, 5-star analyst Arlinda Lee noted, “We continue to expect first clinical data presentation data for lead MAP platform drug candidate BDTX-189, an inhibitor of allosteric ErbB mutations, at ASCO and initiation into Ph2 expansion cohorts mid-21. We view BDTX's unique approach of identifying allosteric driver mutations, targeting families of mutations with a single small molecule inhibitor, and tumor-agnostic development strategy as attractive." Given all of the above, Lee stays with the bulls. In addition to a Buy rating, the analyst puts a $50 price target on the stock. Investors could be pocketing a gain of 106%, should this target be met in the twelve months ahead. (To watch Lee’s track record, click here) Wall Street’s analysts can be a contentious lot – but when they agree on a stock, it’s a positive sign for investors to take note. That’s the case here, as all of the recent reviews on Black Diamond are Buy-side, making the consensus rating a unanimous Strong Buy. The analysts have given an average price target of $51.50, slightly more bullish than Lee’s above, and indicating a 112% upside from the current share price of $24.31. (See BDTX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Novavax Surges On Highly Effective Covid Shot; Is NVAX Stock A Buy?

    Novavax said in January its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3% effective in a Phase 3 test. It's also effective against the U.K. and South Africa variants. Is NVAX stock a buy?

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • Taxes in retirement: What happens after your husband or wife dies

    One of the most common retirement tax planning errors I see is specific to married couples: not accounting for the tax changes that will occur once one of the two spouses dies. For example, using data from the SSA’s 2017 Period Life Table, we can calculate that, for a male/female couple both currently age 60 and in average health, there will be, on average, 11.3 years during which only one spouse is still alive. When one of the two spouses dies, there is generally a decrease in income, but it’s typically somewhat modest as a percentage of the household’s overall income — especially for retired couples who have managed to accumulate significant assets.