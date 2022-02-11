U.S. markets close in 5 hours 54 minutes

GAL GADOT VOICES THE NEW, ESSENTIAL SMART DEVICE FOR YOUR HEALTH IN CUE'S INAUGURAL SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL

  • HLTH

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH), a healthcare technology company, today announced that it is teaming up with award-winning actor and producer Gal Gadot to bring Cue - the new, essential smart device for your health - to life in its inaugural Super Bowl® commercial on Sunday, February 13, 2022. In the new spot, Cue joins the other smart devices in the home and showcases her differentiated capabilities as the newcomer whose job is to protect the family's most valuable asset: their health.

@CueHealth teams up with award-winning actor and producer Gal Gadot to bring Cue – the new, essential smart device for your health – to life in its inaugural Big Game commercial this Sunday.

"This Super Bowl Sunday, I'm excited to introduce more people to Cue, an empowering smart device for your health that gives me hope for a healthier future," said Gal Gadot.

"Cue's mission has always been to empower people to live their healthiest lives," said Ayub Khattak, Chief Executive Officer of Cue Health. "Together with the one and only Gal Gadot, Cue comes to life on one of the world's biggest stages as the heroic, essential smart device that people can rely on to manage their own health and the health of their families."

Cue's molecular test is the most accurate at-home test for COVID-19*, delivering results to a mobile smart device in 20 minutes using the Cue Health App. Cue's test cartridges and components are proudly made in the USA. Cue+TM members can connect with a physician through 24/7 in-app virtual care to get the answers they are seeking about their test results and other health concerns. Looking ahead, Cue is poised to usher in the digital transformation of personalized healthcare with new diagnostic tests - including for respiratory illnesses, sexual diseases, cardiometabolic health, and more - all of which will be compatible with the powerful, connected Cue Reader.

Before the Big Game, Cue is also making its testing platform easier than ever to access with lower pricing on Cue+ memberships and COVID-19 tests for both existing members and new customers.

"In an effort to make Cue more accessible to more people, today we're proud to introduce new, lower pricing for Cue+ memberships and a la carte COVID-19 tests," added Clint Sever, Chief Product Officer of Cue Health.

Cue's products are available now on shop.cuehealth.com.

Cue Health's Super Bowl commercial was produced in collaboration with Doner LA.

Please download announcement press assets HERE

About Cue Health
Cue Health (Nasdaq: HLTH) is a healthcare technology company that makes it easy for individuals to access health information and places diagnostic information at the center of care. Cue Health enables people to manage their health through real-time, actionable, and connected health information, offering individuals and their healthcare providers easy access to lab-quality diagnostics anywhere, anytime, in a device that fits in the palm of the hand. Cue Health's first-of-its-kind COVID-19 test was the first FDA-authorized molecular diagnostic test for at-home and over-the-counter use without a prescription and physician supervision. Outside the United States, Cue Health has received the CE mark in the European Union, Interim Order authorization from Health Canada, regulatory approval from India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and PSAR authorization from Singapore's Health Sciences Authority. Cue was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego. For more information, please visit www.cuehealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements". The words, without limitation, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those related to the expected future diagnostic test menu and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Form 10-Q dated November 10, 2021 filed by Cue with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Cue's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Cue specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

These products have not been FDA cleared or approved; but have been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). These products have been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The emergency use of these products is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

*Based on clinical study results submitted to FDA for other EUA molecular home tests.

(PRNewsfoto/Cue Health Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cue Health Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gal-gadot-voices-the-new-essential-smart-device-for-your-health-in-cues-inaugural-super-bowl-commercial-301480664.html

SOURCE Cue Health Inc.

