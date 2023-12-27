Galactic Britain anticipates launch after year beset by failure and delays

A CGI image issued by SaxaVord showing a rocket taking off from Lamba Ness in Unst, Shetland - SaxaVord UK/PA

A year ago, on a freezing air strip in Cornwall, engineers from Sir Richard Branson’s rocket company Virgin Orbit were making their final preparations for what was supposed to be the first orbital space launch from British soil.

But on January 9, that launch ended in failure, with the company’s Launcher One rocket crashing down into the Atlantic Ocean. Days later, the vast majority of Virgin Orbit’s staff were sacked and in April it filed for bankruptcy protection in the US.

The sad end of Virgin Orbit shot down hopes of the UK securing a pioneering space launch from British soil in 2023.

Now, after 12 months of false starts, many in the industry are hopeful that 2024 will be the year that the UK finally becomes “Galactic Britain” – a phrase championed by Boris Johnson as Prime Minister. There are several fresh efforts for a first orbital launch in the works.

However, with memories of failure fresh in the mind and delays commonplace, there is a risk that the year ahead turns into a repeat of the one just ended for the space industry.

The week before Christmas, Saxavord in the Shetland Islands became the UK’s second official spaceport, after Spaceport Cornwall in Newquay.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter for UK space as rockets may soon launch satellites into orbit from Scotland,” said Tim Johnson, director of space regulation at the Civil Aviation Authority.

There remains a massive pent up demand for space launches, with thousands of new communications satellites and smaller spacecraft going up every year.

Virgin Orbit's failed mission took off from Spaceport Cornwall – Britain’s first spaceport - UK Space Agency/PA

But the UK’s hopes have plenty of hurdles to overcome and investors are now even less forgiving than they were when Virgin Orbit was preparing to launch. Funding has dried up as interest rates have soared.

“The market has been used to free money for 15 years,” says one industry source.

Smaller spaceports and start-ups, like those planning launches from Britain, are “getting squeezed”, the source adds, while Elon Musk’s dominant SpaceX rocket company threatens to “strangle them all”.

Story continues

Originally planned for the Platinum Jubilee in 2022, Virgin Orbit’s launch was repeatedly delayed. The failed mission eventually took off from Spaceport Cornwall – Britain’s first spaceport.

The rocket launched from under the wing of a Boeing 747, which was then intended to blast into space. However, the mission suffered an anomaly shortly into its flight, dooming it to failure.

The delays and ultimate failure of the mission frustrated many in the sector. One industry executive even told MPs the UK was now seen as “toxic” for rocket launches.

Cornwall will not play host to the UK’s next mission, with a number of other sites vying to be the first.

The leading candidates are Saxavord, a spaceport on Unst in the Shetland Islands, and a Scottish launch base at Sutherland Spaceport.

On Shetland, construction work is well underway at Saxavord. This remote, northerly corner of the UK now hopes to host Britain’s first orbital mission.

“Our licence should allow us to launch 30 missions per year,” says Frank Strang, chief executive of Saxavord.

Strang, who bought the site 15 years ago with his wife Debbie, hopes that Shetland will host the first “vertical” space launch mission in Europe.

He claims Saxavord is “years ahead of [rivals] in our development”. A 12-metre high launch stool has been constructed to support the launch of future rockets.

The first rocket is set to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport on Shetland in April 2024 - SaxaVord UK/PA

Although remote and windswept, the island has been identified as a useful site for “polar”, sun-synchronous satellite orbits.

Yet there have been hold ups here too. Earlier this year, Strang told MPs Saxavord was close to securing up to £139m in debt funding. That never came through, he confirmed to The Telegraph.

“We have been fundraising continuously, successfully, over the last few months,” Strang says. “But yes, we were let down by a US infrastructure fund.”

Saxavord has faced complaints from some suppliers that they were not getting paid on time. Strang says the site is now “funded right through for the first set of launches”.

Saxavord has so far relied on private financial backers including Anders Holch Povlsen, a Danish billionaire and major Scottish landowner. (Holch Povlsen is also the biggest investor in Asos.)

Some clients are still keeping their options open. Plans for a first suborbital mission by German rocket start-up Hyimpulse have been shifted from Shetland to a site in Australia, a spokesman confirmed, although future launches could take place from Britain.

The spokesman said there were “some ongoing discussions for suborbital launches within the next two years, and orbital end of 2025 or during 2026”.

Another start-up, Germany’s Rocket Factory Augsburg, still intends to launch a UK mission from Shetland in the latter half of 2024, a company spokesman confirmed. It recently received £3.5m from the UK Space Agency to prepare for its first launch.

US rocket company ABL, which is working with Lockheed Martin, is another potential client. However, it suffered a mission failure in January this year, holding up its plans for subsequent missions.

Saxavord has secured its spaceport licence from the CAA but still needs to complete its spaceport, which executives say is roughly 60 to 80pc complete.

On the Scottish mainland, Sutherland Spaceport on the A’ Mhòine peninsula is also hoping to secure the first launch from British soil, breaking ground on its construction site in May. The hope is the spaceport will be ready towards the end of the year.

Among the companies hoping to launch from Sutherland is Orbex, a British rocket company that just received £3.3m from the UK Space Agency to develop sustainable fuels for its rocket. Orbex raised £40m in venture capital funding in 2022.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Prestwick Airport is hoping to host “horizontal” space launches – where a rocket is fired from an aircraft into space. While it had hoped to launch missions as soon as 2023, that deadline has slipped too.

Kevin Seymour, of Astraius, which is hoping to utilise Prestwick, said in November the project was “back on track”.

Whoever gets to launch first will be hoping for a smoother takeoff than Virgin Orbit. But space is hard, and there is little room for error.

Richard Branson's Virgin Orbit filed for bankruptcy protection in April - Christopher Smith/AP

Matt Archer, of the UK Space Agency, says Virgin Orbit’s failure should not be a cause for concern for the broader industry. However, a deteriorating financial environment has made it harder for high-risk space ventures to raise capital, he admits.

“What has made this year very tough is largely the changes in financial markets and the ease with which investors can access cash,” he says.

Investors are less willing to place bets on high risk space start-ups – not least given they will have to compete with Musk’s SpaceX.

Over the coming year, Archer believes the UK “will see two spaceports finish construction”.

“It is an exciting time ahead. But in terms of actually seeing launches taking place, that is going to be later 2024.”

Amid the long wait for a first successful mission, Strang notes that Musk’s SpaceX had multiple launch failures before its Falcon rockets finally reached space.

“If you look: Elon Musk and SpaceX failed three times. Once you get through that barrier, this industry is going to explode.”