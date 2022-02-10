Galane Gold Ltd. Announces Appointment of New CFO

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Andrew Bishop as Galane Gold’s Chief Financial Officer, effective February 21, 2022.



Mr. Bishop brings over 18 years of experience in accounting, finance and business development within the public markets and has a demonstrated ability to manage various financial and operational aspects of a dynamic and growing business. Andrew is a Chartered Accountant who started his career at PwC and has spent the last 14 years in the mining industry, with a focus on gold, most recently with Golden Star Resources Ltd.

“I am delighted to join the team at Galane Gold at a very exciting time in its development,” commented Mr. Bishop.

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to Galane Gold as our new CFO,” said Nick Brodie, Chief Executive Officer. “Andrew brings impressive financial, strategic, and operational experience to the Company. His addition is another important step in the evolution of our Company and management team.”

Mr. Bishop’s appointment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana, South Africa and New Mexico. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Galane Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the TSX Venture Exchange’s approval of Mr. Bishop’s appointment, Mr. Bishop’s start date, and technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

