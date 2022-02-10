U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,504.08
    -83.10 (-1.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,241.59
    -526.47 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,185.64
    -304.73 (-2.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,051.16
    -32.34 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.04
    +0.38 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.30
    -9.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.14 (-0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    +0.1020 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3562
    +0.0028 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9640
    +0.4390 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,824.96
    -660.72 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.10
    -0.08 (-0.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,672.40
    +28.98 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

Galane Gold Ltd. Announces Appointment of New CFO

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Galane Gold Ltd
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GGGOF

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Andrew Bishop as Galane Gold’s Chief Financial Officer, effective February 21, 2022.

Mr. Bishop brings over 18 years of experience in accounting, finance and business development within the public markets and has a demonstrated ability to manage various financial and operational aspects of a dynamic and growing business. Andrew is a Chartered Accountant who started his career at PwC and has spent the last 14 years in the mining industry, with a focus on gold, most recently with Golden Star Resources Ltd.

“I am delighted to join the team at Galane Gold at a very exciting time in its development,” commented Mr. Bishop.

“We are excited to welcome Andrew to Galane Gold as our new CFO,” said Nick Brodie, Chief Executive Officer. “Andrew brings impressive financial, strategic, and operational experience to the Company. His addition is another important step in the evolution of our Company and management team.”

Mr. Bishop’s appointment remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana, South Africa and New Mexico. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Galane Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Cautionary Notes

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the TSX Venture Exchange’s approval of Mr. Bishop’s appointment, Mr. Bishop’s start date, and technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, future financial position and results of operations, strategy, proposed acquisitions, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “believe”, “expect”, “aim”, “intend”, “plan”, “continue”, “will”, “may”, “would”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “predict”, “project”, “seek”, “should” or similar expressions or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to the risk factors discussed in the Company’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives and cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Nick Brodie
CEO, Galane Gold Ltd.
+ 44 7905 089878
Nick.Brodie@GalaneGold.com
www.GalaneGold.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Affirm stock tanks after inadvertent earnings results tweet, weak revenue guidance

    Affirm (AFRM) shares tanked and were briefly halted for volatility in the last hour of trading after the buy-now-pay-later company posted its quarterly results during market hours, following an errant tweet which revealed part of the print. The stock closed 21% lower, at $58.68.

  • Affirm releases earnings early, stock plummets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Affirm earnings after they were released early due to a Twitter mistake.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Affirm stock slammed after early earnings release shows miss on revenue outlook

    Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. were plunging in Thursday afternoon trading after the buy-now pay-later company posted its latest earnings results more than an hour earlier than scheduled, showing higher-than-expected volume but a lower-than-anticipated revenue outlook.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks plunge following red-hot inflation print, Fed policymaker's remarks

    U.S. stocks were deep in the red on Thursday as Wall Street weighed another decades-high inflation print and remarks by St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard that signaled the central bank could intervene more aggressively than anticipated to tighten monetary conditions amid surging prices levels.

  • Cloudflare Stock Rises As 2022 Revenue Outlook Tops Estimates

    Cloudflare stock gained on December-quarter profit that met views while revenue topped estimates. Its 2022 revenue guidance came in above views.

  • Analysis Indicates that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Stabilize and Pay a High Dividend Yield

    AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been in a relative bear market possibly since 2017. The company took two major hits, including the March 2020 drop, and the WarnerMedia spinoff with Discovery, Inc (NASDAQ:DISC.A). Most retail shareholders were invested in AT&T because of the hefty historical dividend yield between 8.7% and 4.6% in the last decade. We will now evaluate how attractive will the future AT&T be for investors.

  • 2 Growth Stocks To Hold for the Next 10 Years

    Owning growth stocks is a great way to potentially boost your portfolio's gains, but knowing how to select the right companies that are poised to be long-term winners isn't always easy. To help you out with this process, I'm highlighting two growth stocks below -- Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) -- that are not only well-positioned to grow in the short term, but that could also be fantastic stocks to hold over the next 10 years. If you've never heard of Upstart Holdings, the first thing you'll want to know is that this fast-growing tech company is a bet on the artificial intelligence (AI) loan-origination market.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Analysts Think These 10 Stocks Are Overvalued

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that analysts think are overvalued. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Think These 5 Stocks Are Overvalued. Company valuations are all over the place amid rising interest rates, inflationary pressure, and COVID-19 headwinds. Legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Carl […]

  • Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO talks IPO, public perception, and Joe Rogan partnership

    Black Rifle Coffee Company CEO Evan Hafer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company going public via a SPAC merger on the New York Stock Exchange, building and expanding the coffee company across the nation, public perception, and the outlook for subscription-based businesses.

  • Why It's Time to Think Differently About Honeywell

    Honeywell's growth investments come at the expense of near-term profitability and cash flow, but they are set to be multi-billion-dollar businesses in a few years.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • Why Rivian Stock Sank and Then Jumped Today

    Popular electric vehicle (EV) start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has gotten some extra publicity over the last couple of days. In early trading, Rivian stock plunged 6% before reversing that drop to a gain of about 4% as of 10:54 a.m. ET on Thursday.

  • Why Preferred Apartment Communities Stock Rallied 20% in Early Trading Today

    The REIT is "exploring its options," according to those in the know, and investors appear to think that will lead to good things.

  • Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings? This Is What You Need to Know

    Nvidia (NVDA) investors find themselves in uncharted territory in 2022. Despite clawing back some losses recently, the shares sit 11% into the red, and yet to fully recover from January’s bloodbath. Investors will be hoping that when the company delivers F4Q22’s (January quarter) report - after the bell on February 16 – Nvidia can once again bring the goods. While Susquehanna’s Christopher Rolland expects the chip giant to do so, he also thinks that as the stock has underperformed the SOX over t

  • Uber Says Ebitda Could Hit $5 Billion. Stock Drops After Halt Is Lifted.

    The ride-sharing company expects to expand its gross bookings by between 22% and 25% a year through 2024. The stock was higher before being halted.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Snowflake Stock?

    Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) went public in late 2020 amid a ton of hype, including its rapid growth and backing from Warren Buffett, whose Berkshire Hathaway bought $250 million in shares at the IPO price. The stock went to sky-high valuations in its early trading days. Warren Buffett himself once said that wonderful companies at fair prices are far superior investments to fair companies at wonderful prices.