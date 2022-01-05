Galane Gold Ltd. Announces Management Change

U.S. markets closed

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. (“Galane Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB: GGGOF) today announces that it has issued to Gavin Vandervegt a notice to terminate his contract as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Vandervegt has served as Galane Gold’s CFO since October 2016 and he will remain with the Company in a transitional role for a period of up to three months.

“We would like to thank Gavin for his tireless and invaluable contributions to Galane Gold,” said Nick Brodie, Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Ravi Sood, the Chairman of Galane Gold, said in addition, “The Galane Gold board of directors is currently undertaking a review of its senior management team with a view to aligning it closer with the Company’s growth plans over the next two years and the shift in the Company’s focus with the addition of the Summit mine.”

About Galane Gold

Galane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana, South Africa and New Mexico. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “GG” and the OTCQB under the symbol “GGGOF”. Galane Gold’s management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:
Nick Brodie
CEO, Galane Gold Ltd.
+ 44 7905 089878
Nick.Brodie@GalaneGold.com
www.GalaneGold.com


