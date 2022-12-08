U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,963.51
    +29.59 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,781.48
    +183.56 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,082.00
    +123.45 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,818.29
    +11.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.79
    +0.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    +0.35 (+1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    +0.0047 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4910
    +0.0830 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2236
    +0.0031 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6270
    +0.1030 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,221.18
    +368.41 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.01
    +10.32 (+2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,472.17
    -17.02 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,574.43
    -111.97 (-0.40%)
     

Galantas Gold Enters Into Trading Agreement With Ocean Partners

Galantas Gold Corporation
·5 min read
Galantas Gold Corporation
Galantas Gold Corporation

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the “Trading Agreement”) with Ocean Partners UK Ltd. (“Ocean”), whereby Ocean has sold on behalf of Galantas call options on 6,000 ounces of gold at 500 ounces per month from February 2024 to January 2025 at a strike price of US$1,775 per ounce for proceeds of US$804,000 to Galantas (an option premium of US$134 per gold ounce).

Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund development of the underground mining operations at the Omagh Gold Project in Northern Ireland and working capital.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: “We are grateful for the long-standing support of our shareholders who see the district-scale and high-grade potential of the Omagh Gold Project, and particularly Ocean for allowing Galantas to utilize its trading platform and credit lines that are not typically available to junior producers. The sale of call options represents approximately 1% of our resource base, resulting in a strengthened balance sheet as we work towards production ramp-up in 2023.”

Terms of the Trading Agreement

If the gold price during February 2024 to January 2025 is at or below US$1,775 per ounce, Galantas will receive the price of gold at the time for the sale of its gold produced. If the gold price is above US$1,775 per ounce, Galantas will receive US$1,775 per ounce in revenue for the sale of its gold. Ocean has agreed to maintain all margin requirements through its existing credit lines on behalf of Galantas and provide additional financial support.

Pursuant to the Trading Agreement, and in return for Ocean facilitating the call option sale and agreeing to maintain all margin requirements on Galantas’ behalf, which Galantas has determined has a value of at least CAD$150,000, Galantas has agreed to grant 500,000 warrants (the “Warrants”) to Ocean at an exercise price of CAD$0.55 expiring on January 31, 2025. The Warrants are subject to a hold period under applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Trading Agreement and the issuance of Warrants to Ocean shall be subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. ‎There is no assurance that TSX Venture Exchange approval will be obtained.

Ocean is a person closely associated with Brent Omland, a Director of Galantas (within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation). Mr. Omland is Chief Financial Officer of Ocean and is a nominee of Ocean on the board of Galantas and holds a minority stake in, and is a director of, Ocean's parent entity.

No finder’s fees will be paid in connection with the Trading Agreement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The notification set out below, made pursuant to Article 19(3) of the Market Abuse Regulation which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (withdrawal) Act 2018, provides further details.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding gold production and resources at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.

Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +44(0)28 8224 1100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger, Samuel Littler
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (AIM Broker)
David Hignell, Charlie Bouverat (Corporate Finance)
Grant Barker (Sales & Broking)
Telephone: +44(0)20 3470 0470

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including the results of exploration programs, and mine development at the Omagh Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Galantas in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Galantas believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Galantas’ actual results, the performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements or strategy, including: gold price volatility; discrepancies between actual and estimated production, actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries and throughputs; mining operational risk, geological uncertainties; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions and liability; risks of sovereign involvement; speculative nature of gold exploration; dilution; competition; loss of or availability of key employees; additional funding requirements; uncertainties regarding planning and other permitting issues; and defective title to mineral claims or property. These factors and others that could affect Galantas’ forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Galantas’ Management Discussion & Analysis of the financial statements of Galantas and elsewhere in documents filed from time to time with the Canadian provincial securities regulators and other regulatory authorities. These factors should be considered carefully, and persons reviewing this press release should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Galantas has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this press release, except as required by law.


(UK) DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
 FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Ocean Partners UK Ltd

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

Ocean Partners UK Ltd is a person closely associated with Brent Omland, a Director of Galantas

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Galantas Gold Corporation

b)

LEI:

LEI: 213800JKVPLLKO4KVB93

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument type of instrument 

Share purchase warrants

 

Identification Code

ISIN: CA36315W3012

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of warrants

c)

Price(s) and volume

Price

Volume

 

 

CAD$0.55

500,000

d)

Aggregated information

N/A single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

December 8, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Lululemon, Costco, Docusign, Chewy, RH

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith breaks down the stocks trending in the after-hours trading session.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Snowflake All Gained Ground Today

    After falling for much of the week, the major stock market indexes were gaining ground early Thursday as investors digested the latest unemployment numbers. Last week's initial jobless claims suggest the Federal Reserve's campaign to combat inflation may finally be bearing fruit. Investors used that positive development as an excuse to buy up their favorite beaten-down tech stocks.

  • Winter is coming: The 'best country in the world' is planning to ban electric cars amid the energy crisis. Is it time to revisit oil stocks? Here are 3 big plays

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 14 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. You can skip our detailed industry analysis and go directly to the 5 Best Marijuana Stocks To Buy Now. The cannabis industry is expected to undergo rapid changes in the coming years. One reason is the increasing awareness of the health benefits […]

  • 15 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 best electric car stocks to buy now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Electric Car Stocks To Buy Now. The Electric Car Industry: An Analysis Electric car stocks are increasingly becoming a popular investment option as the […]

  • Why Shares of Nio and Other Chinese Stocks Are Rising Today

    Media reports suggest that Hong Kong could relax certain restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

  • Why Boeing Shares Took Flight This Morning

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) were up more than 4% as of 10 a.m. ET today. Bank of America's Ron Epstein raised his price target to $190 from $165, Citibank analyst Jason Gursky initiated his coverage with a buy rating, and Wells Fargo analyst Matthew Akers raised his price target to $218 from $185. The price target hikes and buy recommendations are supported by an improving environment for Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA).

  • Energy Transfer LP (ET) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • A 449,000% Return: Lessons From the Most Successful Investor You've Never Heard Of

    At age 51, Anne Schieber was broke and disillusioned. She had worked for the IRS for 23 years and was regarded as one of the agency’s top auditors. But she never got promoted and never earned more than $3,150 in a year. With half her life already behind her, her retirement prospects looked bleak. But Schieber had learned a powerful secret from years of studying the tax returns of America’s richest residents. Over the next 50 years, it earned her a 449,000% return — making Schieber one of the mos

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 90% From Current Levels

    Investors searching for that feeling telling you market sentiment is shifting to a more positive outlook have been brought down to earth again. Following 2022’s market behavior to a tee, the recent rally has run into a brick wall. To wit, the S&P 500 notched 5 consecutive negative sessions over the last week with investors mulling over the prospect of a recession. Indeed, financial experts have been sounding the warning bells on the precarious state of the global economy. One of the doomsayers h

  • Multiple Headwinds Pulled Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares in Q3

    L1 Capital International, an investment management company, released its “L1 Capital International Fund” third-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund returned -0.4% net of fees in the third quarter compared to a 0.3% return for the MSCI World Net Total Return Index in AUD. The depreciation of Australian […]

  • If you want to be really rich, use these 3 Warren Buffett trading techniques that no one ever talks about

    Buy and hold forever? Not always.

  • Why Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Plunged 31.7% in November

    Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed 31.7% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It turned out to be the worst month for the utility stock in 2022 so far, with Algonquin shares now tumbling a whopping 49% year to date as of this writing. Utility stocks typically carry large amounts of debt and have, therefore, taken a beating this year amid rising interest rates.

  • 22 Most Indebted Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 22 most indebted companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see 5 Most Indebted Companies in the World in 2022. When companies want to raise cash for their businesses, there are two main ways to […]

  • Costco Misses Earnings and Revenue Expectations. The Stock Falls.

    Investors had been wary headed into Costco's first-quarter earnings print after a weaker-than-expected November sales report.

  • Here's Why General Electric (GE) Shares are Down 10% YTD

    General Electric (GE) is plagued by persistent supply-chain disruptions, weakness in the Power and Renewable Energy segments and foreign currency headwinds.

  • Tesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- While Elon Musk is busy overhauling newly acquired Twitter Inc., Tesla Inc. is facing increasingly urgent issues and testing the faith of some of its chief executive’s biggest fans.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWhy Did So Many US Me

  • Why Summit Therapeutics Stock Is Skyrocketing This Week

    Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were skyrocketing 371.8% higher this week as of the market close on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. This huge gain came after the company announced on Tuesday that it's licensing bispecific antibody ivonescimab from Chinese drugmaker Akeso. Akeso will retain the rights to market the therapy throughout the rest of the world, including China.

  • 2 Stocks in the Hot Seat Going into 2023

    There is a stark difference between broken stocks -- where a company's stock is plummeting but the business is still thriving -- and struggling businesses. Struggling businesses where the share price is down significantly might not be buying opportunities, considering the company's fundamental concerns.