Galantas Gold Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is providing an update on the Company’s progress to commence production at the Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.



Longhole drilling has commenced in the first series of stopes, marking the start of the production process. Installation of the secondary egress from the 1,096 to 1,052 level is in the final stage of completion and is expected to be commissioned in approximately two weeks followed by the blasting of the stopes. The mine has a series of five stopes which will be mined in the first block, using the longhole open-stoping method, with cemented rockfill as the method of backfill. The stopes will be mined between the 1,072 and 1,060 levels on the Kearney Vein.

The first series of accredited training courses through the Mineral Products Qualification Council (MPQC) has been completed and a group of miners from the project have received their certificates. This training meets with the requirement by the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) to implement a formalized training course in all mines. Training course accreditations include shotfiring, jumbo drilling, operation of load-haul-dump (LHD) equipment, truck driving, services installation and shotcreting.

Mario Stifano, CEO of Galantas, commented: “Thanks to the hard work of our team on the ground, Galantas has now entered the next significant phase of the Company’s growth as we commence underground production. Galantas is uniquely positioned to deliver gold production while we grow our high-grade gold resources and unlock the full potential of a newly emerging high-grade gold district."

Qualified Person

Production disclosures in this press release have been reviewed and approved by Brendan Morris, who is considered, by virtue of his education, experience and professional association, a Qualified Person under the terms of NI 43-101. Mr. Morris is not considered independent under NI 43-101 as he is the Chief Operating Officer of Galantas Gold Corporation.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Northern Ireland's first gold mine.



