U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,178.25
    +9.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,075.00
    +42.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,124.00
    +36.50 (+0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.80
    +4.40 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.91
    +1.50 (+1.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.80
    -6.80 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    22.55
    -0.12 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.25
    -3.09 (-9.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2481
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1720
    +0.0620 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,315.30
    -234.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.58
    -6.67 (-0.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Galantas Grants Stock Options

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Galantas Gold Corporation
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BLK
  • GALKF
Galantas Gold Corporation
Galantas Gold Corporation

TORONTO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V & AIM: GAL; OTCQX: GALKF) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) reports that it has awarded 1,742,500 incentive stock options on the Company’s common shares to directors, employees and consultants, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s incentive Stock Option Plan. The exercise price for the options, which expire on May 3, 2027, is C$0.60 per share and the grant of these options was approved by the Board of Directors on April 27, 2022. The options will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of May 3, 2023 and May 3, 2024, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant.

The number of options issued to directors, employees and consultants are noted below:

Name of Optionee

Position

Number of Options

James Clancy

Director

62,500

Roisin Magee

Director & Chair

92,500

Mario Stifano

Director & Officer

500,000

Brent Omland

Director & Strategic Advisor

62,500

David Cather

Director

62,500

Brendan Morris

Officer

125,000

Alan Buckley

Officer

125,000

George Duguay

Officer

37,500

Employees and Consultants

Various

675,000

Total Options Granted

1,742,500

The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. The total number of incentive stock options outstanding prior to this award was 4,885,000 which results in the total number of incentive stock options now outstanding for the Company being 6,627,500, representing 7.98% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares, which total 83,016,801.

This disclosure has been authorized by Mario Stifano, Director and CEO of Galantas Gold Corporation.

The aforementioned stock option grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Northern Ireland's first gold mine.
Enquiries

Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +44 (0)28 8224 1100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger, Samuel Littler
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Hugh Rich, John Prior
Telephone: +44(0)20 7886 2500



(UK) DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

1. James Clancy
2. Roisin Magee
3. Mario Stifano
4. Brent Omland
5. David Cather
6. Brendan Morris
7. Alan Buckley
8. George Duguay

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:

1. Director
2. Director & Chair
3. Director & Officer
4. Director & Strategic Advisor
5. Director
6. Officer
7. Officer
8. Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Galantas Gold Corporation

b)

LEI:

LEI: 213800JKVPLLKO4KVB93

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument type of instrument



Identification Code

Common Shares of nil par value



ISIN: CA36315W2022

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of Stock Options

c)

Price(s) and volume

Price for all grants C$0.60 per share.

Volumes

1. 62,500

2. 92,500

3. 500,000

4. 62,500

5. 62,500

6. 125,000

7. 125,000

8. 37,500



d)

Aggregated information

Stock Options: 1,742,500

Exercise price: C$0.60

e)

Date of the transaction

May 3, 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



Recommended Stories

  • AMD stock jumps on earnings beat, Match Group stock tumbles after CEO exits

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs looks at AMD and Match Group stocks.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Fed Traders Seek an Answer to the 75-Basis-Point Question

    (Bloomberg) -- A lot is riding on how Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell parries a question he’ll surely be asked after Wednesday’s monetary policy decision: is a 75-basis-point rate hike in the cards at some stage?Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • AMD Soars After Data-Center Chip Sales Fuel Upbeat Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. gave a strong sales forecast for the current quarter, indicating that the chipmaker continues to make strides in its most lucrative market: data-center processors. Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborBiden’s Team Eyes $125,000 Income C

  • Airbnb, Lyft stock up after first-quarter earnings beats

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley reviews Airbnb and Lyft's reported Q1 earnings.

  • With interest rates rising, it’s time to focus on MANG stocks instead of FAANG, according to Jefferies

    A case is made that the group of Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Alphabet are a safer play as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy.

  • Can Lucid Stock Make a Strong Comeback?

    It's been a volatile journey for Lucid Group (LCID) since the SPAC business combination was announced. A big surge above $60 in February 2021 was soon followed by a correction below the $20 level. After some consolidation, Lucid stock surged again above $50, with the company announcing the commencement of vehicle deliveries. Investors, however, again resorted to profit booking, and the stock currently trades at around $20. Can Lucid stock make a strong comeback? I believe the stock is already in

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There are plenty of reasons for caution in the markets right now. The big point is inflation, which is stubbornly high and continuing to rise. In response, the Federal Reserve has begun to raise interest rates and tighten up on monetary policy – but this raised the possibility of recession, a fear that just go a boost from the 1Q22 GDP numbers, which contracted at an annualized rate of 1.4% for the quarter. This is a dramatic change from the blistering near-7% growth reported in 4Q21, and back u

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Tesla Has Some Bad News for Its Investors and Fans

    Tesla's investors and fans will have to wait -- patiently or not. Many of them had May 2 marked on their calendars as the date on which the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles was to file its proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company, like the rest of the public companies, had 120 days after the Dec. 31 fiscal-year end to make the disclosure.

  • Twitter warns Musk risk factor could cost its staff and advertisers

    Fears continue over planned changes to Twitter’s culture instituted by senior execs such as its head of legal, Vijaya Gadde.

  • How high can the Fed hike interest rates before a recession hits? This chart suggests a low threshold.

    The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday, potentially kicking off a series of outsized hikes this summer.

  • BP stock pops on strong Q1 earnings, Big Oil share buybacks

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss earnings results for oil giant BP and textbook provider Chegg.

  • Stock Market Mixed Amid Fed Worries; This Former Pandemic Winner Plummets 33%

    The stock market seemed unsure about how to follow up Monday's bullish reversal, and were mixed in the first hour of trading. The Nasdaq composite reversed lower 0.3% after rising 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both higher, with the S&P up 0.

  • Starbucks earnings: ‘The health of the Chinese business is undeniable,’ analyst says

    Morningstar Analyst Sean Dunlop sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to break down Starbucks' Q2 earnings report, sales growth, and the impact of unionization movements on the brand's stock.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Twitter shares are still below Musk’s offer price for the company. Should you buy it cheaper now and make a tidy profit? Proceed with caution, experts say.

    Now that Elon Musk has a deal to buy Twitter and take it private, some retail stock pickers might be eyeing a quick buying opportunity in the social-media company before it leaves the public markets. If the ultimate resting spot for Twitter’s stock is going to be $54.20 under Musk’s deal with Twitter, and the stock is currently near $50/share, doesn’t that pave the way to profit for someone who purchases a couple more shares before the closing? Twitter had a bumpy ride last week and, on Monday, shares were up nearly 1% but still languishing at $49.46, below Musk’s offer price; on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were all lower as investors weighed earnings reports and potential recession worries.

  • AMD will finally give investors its data-center data as business soars

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s data-center business performed so well in the first quarter that the chip maker decided it will break out that business next quarter.