Galantas Grants Stock Options
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
TORONTO, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (“TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) reports that it has awarded 3,915,000 incentive stock options on the Company’s common shares to directors, employees and consultants, in accordance with the terms of the Company’s incentive Stock Option Plan. The exercise price for the options, which expire on May 19, 2026, is C$0.86 per share and the grant of these options was approved by the Board of Directors on May 19, 2021. The options will vest as to one third immediately and one third on each of May 19, 2022 and May 19, 2023, and are valid for a 5-year period from the date of grant.
The number of options issued to directors, employees and consultants are noted below:
Name of Optionee
Position
Number of Options
Roisin Magee
Director & Chair
275,000
Mario Stifano
Director Designate & Officer
1,500,000
James Golla
Director
125,000
James Clancy
Director
125,000
Brent Omland
Director Designate & Strategic Advisor
375,000
David Cather
Director
125,000
George Duguay
Officer
75,000
Alan Buckley
Officer
250,000
Employees and Consultants
Various
1,065,000
Total Options Granted
3,915,000
The Company's Stock Option Plan allows for the issuance of up to 10% of issued and outstanding share capital in the form of incentive stock options. The total number of incentive stock options outstanding prior to this award was 570,000 which results in the total number of incentive stock options now outstanding for the Company being 4,485,000, representing 6.12% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares, which total 73,270,468.
This disclosure has been authorized by Mario Stifano, Director and CEO of Galantas Gold Corporation.
The aforementioned stock option grants are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Enquiries
Galantas Gold Corporation
Mario Stifano: Chief Executive Officer
Email: info@galantas.com
Website: www.galantas.com
Telephone: +44 (0) 2882 241100
Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100
Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Hugh Rich
Telephone: +44(0)20 7886 2500
(UK) DEALING NOTIFICATION FORM
FOR USE BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND THEIR CLOSELY ASSOCIATED PERSONS
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name:
1. Roisin Magee
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status:
1. Director & Chair
b)
Initial notification/Amendment:
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name:
Galantas Gold Corporation
b)
LEI:
LEI: 213800JKVPLLKO4KVB93
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument type of instrument
Common Shares of nil par value
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of Stock Options
c)
Price(s) and volume
Price for all grants C$0.86 per share.
d)
Aggregated information
Stock Options: 3,915,000
e)
Date of the transaction
May 19, 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue