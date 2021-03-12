U.S. markets close in 4 hours 55 minutes

Galantas Restarts Blasting Underground

Galantas Gold Corporation
·2 min read
TORONTO, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (the “Company” or “Galantas”), the Northern Ireland gold producer and explorer, with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland’s Omagh gold mine, is pleased to announce that limited blasting underground has re-commenced.

Development mining of the Kearney gold vein has re-started on a single shift basis. It is expected to produce a feed of higher gold grade for the processing plant than the current feed, which comes from low grade stock.

Total concentrate production is expected to rise, driven by an expected higher feed grade. During the period of suspension of blasting operations at the mine, key mining skill sets were preserved by the incorporation of personnel within process plant operations. Process plant operations will now reduce from three shifts to two.

The limited re-start is being carried out within current cash resources, using a single existing equipment suite, which is fully operational. Operating performance may be reduced in the event of any breakdowns. The Company has also been advised that the restocking of specialist blasting materials may be subject to short-term delays due to Brexit. An operational review will be carried out after a two to four week period. A further announcement will be made when the review has been completed.

Roland Phelps, (President & CEO, Galantas Gold Corporation), said, “The restart of blasting, although limited by our cash availability, is good progress. If the upcoming review is positive, the re-start is expected to enhance gold concentrate production. Cash constraints do restrict how quickly operations can be expanded and the Company is actively working with third parties on the arrangements required both to expand blasting underground and to expand exploration, for which significant potential exists.”

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries
Galantas Gold Corporation
Roland Phelps C.Eng – President & CEO
Email: info@galantas.com Website: www.galantas.com Telephone: +44 (0) 2882 241100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger:
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Hugh Rich:
Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234



  • Quiet India Tycoon Beats Musk, Ambani to Add The Most Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian tycoon Gautam Adani has added more billions to his wealth than any one else in the world this year on the back of investor excitement around his ports-to-power plants conglomerate.The net worth of Adani, a first-generation entrepreneur who rarely speaks publicly, has jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. This has made him the year’s biggest wealth gainer, beating even Elon Musk, who has tussled with Jeff Bezos in 2021 for the title of world’s richest. Shares of all Adani group stocks, except one, have rallied at least 50% this year.The surge in wealth dwarfs the $8.1 billion added by Adani’s compatriot and the richest person in Asia, Mukesh Ambani. It also underscores the rising heft of the self-made billionaire, who has lured investment from Total SA to Warburg Pincus. Adani has been rapidly expanding his conglomerate, adding ports, airports, data centers and coal mines in India, while doggedly proceeding with his controversial Carmichael coal project in Australia.“Adani has been consistently expanding its business in areas that are resilient to market cycles,” said Sunil Chandiramani, founder and chief executive officer at Nyka Advisory Services. “Now with the entry in data centers business, the group has also indicated its appetite for venturing into technology.”Adani Enterprises Ltd. signed a pact last month to develop 1 gigawatt of data center capacity in India.Adani Total Gas Ltd., top performer in the group, has jumped almost 97% this year while the flagship Adani Enterprises has advanced 87%. Adani Transmission Ltd. is up 77%. Adani Power Ltd. and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. have gained more than 50% this year. Adani Green Energy Ltd., after rising over 500% last year, has climbed 10% so far.(Updates year-to-date rise in Adani Group companies’ shares in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's Ant Group CEO Hu quits amid regulatory-driven revamp

    Hu, who was named chief executive of the Alibaba Group Holding affiliate in 2019, will be replaced by company veteran and Executive Chairman Eric Jing, Ant said. U.S.-listed shares in billionaire Jack Ma's Alibaba were down 2.6% in premarket trade on Friday.

  • Just How Big and Important Is Sanjeev Gupta’s Metals Empire?

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta is fighting to save his sprawling empire after Greensill Capital, its biggest lender, collapsed into administration.While the markets for GFG Alliance’s steel mills and aluminum smelters are buoyant, a court filing revealed on Monday that Gupta’s group had told Greensill in February that it would be insolvent without its funding.That casts a shadow over operations that employ about 35,000 people across 30 different nations. Some of those assets may be snapped up, but for others Gupta -- dubbed the “savior of steel” -- was the only bidder last time they were offered for sale.These are the most important assets and their significance for both local economies and international markets.U.K.Gupta bought his first steel mill in the U.K. eight years ago, and is now the country’s third-biggest producer with a dozen sites. Many of his Liberty Steel plants provide products tailored to local manufacturers, potentially leaving them exposed if they shutdown, especially given Brexit trade upheaval.“Some of the assets are strategic as it’s the only supplier of that kind of steel in the U.K.,” said James Campbell, a steel analyst at consultancy CRU Group. “There are definitely going to be buyers for some Liberty assets.”Gupta also bought an aluminum and hydro-power plant in Scotland from Rio Tinto. That deal came with a guarantee from the Scottish government, the terms of which remain confidential.FranceGupta’s most strategically important asset is probably the Dunkerque aluminum smelter in France, which he acquired for $500 million in 2018.One of Europe’s biggest smelters, it’s a critical supplier to the region’s automakers. That’s something French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire may have had in mind when he pledged to support GFG employees and its industrial sites if they were threatened by Greensill’s collapse.Trafigura Group is one of the Dunkerque plant’s most important commercial partners. The trading house is prepaid for supplying the smelter with alumina, according to a person familiar with the matter. Trafigura is also a secured lender, alongside a number of banks, via the $350 million loan GFG used to fund the acquisition from Rio Tinto.That relationship could put Trafigura in pole position to buy the plant, echoing its acquisition of troubled zinc smelter Nyrstar in 2019. A spokeswoman for Trafigura declined to comment.Eastern EuropeIn his biggest deal, Gupta acquired seven steel sites for 740 million euros ($880 million) from ArcelorMittal in 2019. The largest were in Eastern Europe, including the Ostrava and Galati integrated mills in the Czech Republic and Romania.The buying spree, which also involved assets in North Macedonia, Belgium and Luxembourg, was financed by loans from Greensill. Finding buyers for these assets may prove difficult, given the potential level of debt attached and as some struggled to consistently deliver profits when run by ArcelorMittal. That suggests government bailouts may be needed.Gupta was not “in a bidding war for any of the assets he bought and I can’t think who today would step in to buy anything in either aluminum or steel,” said Christian Georges, senior analyst at Societe Generale SA in London. “So it’s going to be a real headache for all governments.”AustraliaGupta’s Australian assets are among the most stable in his empire and, along with the Dunkerque smelter, the easiest to attract buyers in the short term.The iron ore operations he owns in the Middleback Range supply the steel businesses he acquired in 2017.The Whyalla steelworks, about 400 kilometers (249 miles) north of Adelaide, is a crucial supplier of rail steel in the country. Gupta also owns InfraBuild, which remelts scrap metal and is a key supplier to the construction industry.As recently as January, there were fresh reports that Gupta had revived plans to list InfraBuild. In 2019, InfraBuild was forced to pay 12% on a five-year bond, even after Gupta pledged to kick in $150 million of equity to appease prospective lenders.U.S.GFG took its first steps into America with the acquisition of the Georgetown Mill in South Carolina, before adding a rod and wire mill in Illinois. Gupta touted the possibility of taking the U.S. business public in 2019, though the plans never came to fruition.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Advances With Signs Emerging of Fuel Consumption Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose the most in almost a week alongside a broader market rally as signs emerged that a recovery in fuel consumption is gaining traction.Futures in New York climbed 2.5% on Thursday. Vehicle miles driven on U.S. highways increased 10% last week from the previous seven days, while U.K. road use has also been climbing. A surge in the margin on refining crude into gasoline could drive an oil rally over the summer, according to RBC Capital Markets. Meanwhile, U.S. equities jumped to an all-time high as a $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill was signed into law.“Refined products and particularly gasoline has been leading the most recent charge higher in oil prices,” said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank. “On the demand-side, the vaccine rollout is progressing quite rapidly, boding well for a surge in summer driving, especially in the West which has lagged the economic recovery witnessed in Asia.”There are risks to the recovery, though. OPEC downgraded its oil-market outlook over the next two quarters as the pandemic’s effects will continue to be felt, the group said in its monthly report. Output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries fell last month as Saudi Arabia implemented extra cutbacks to speed the market’s rebalancing.While oil’s rally of more than 30% this year had taken a breather in recent days, the outlook for some of the world’s biggest economies is starting to show the effects of vaccination efforts and fiscal stimulus. In the U.S., jobless claims fell to the lowest since November as inoculations accelerate and states eased more business restrictions.“Things are heading fundamentally in the right direction,” said Peter McNally, global head for industrials, materials and energy at Third Bridge. “If second half demand improves, which is the consensus view, in order to meet that demand, supply doesn’t seem to be coming from the U.S. It’s going to come from OPEC, and OPEC has shown restraint.”It’s possible that U.S. crude may have to trade at a bigger discount to the global Brent benchmark to boost U.S. crude exports, according to consultant Energy Aspects. That comes as the Brent market faces headwinds from refinery maintenance and sharp cuts to Saudi crude prices, forcing U.S. crude to trade even lower in turn, the consultant said.Meanwhile, calendar spreads indicating longer-term strength rallied on Thursday. The spread between WTI’s nearest December contracts settled above $5 a barrel in backwardation -- indicating tightening supply -- for the first time since September 2019.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in China

    (Bloomberg) -- An upstart contender to U.S. Treasuries has emerged in the wake of last month’s vicious debt rout.Chinese government bonds have defied the turbulence rocking peers from Australia to Europe, offering a port in the global reflation storm. JPMorgan Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC are among those who now see them mimicking the resilience that has afforded U.S. government debt the status of the world’s safest asset in times of crisis.The nation’s 10-year yield has been wedged in a tight eight basis-point range over the past month, even as price swings in the rest of the bond world have broken out. While that doesn’t automatically make Chinese bonds the go-to bulwark against volatility, it helps explain why a market once closed to most international investors is emerging as a shock absorber in wild pandemic trading.“At times when you’re seeing volatility in the developed markets like you’re seeing now, it’s a good place to keep your cash,” said Arjun Vij, who co-manages JPMorgan Asset Management’s $1.6 billion Global Bond Fund. “China government bonds are as good an asset as U.S. Treasuries when looking at long-term correlations versus global stocks.”Casting Chinese debt as a viable asset class for trillions of dollars in savings is controversial, given liquidity and accessibility issues as well as currency risk. But since it’s only very loosely correlated with other bond markets, it makes for a nifty hedge, the thinking goes, especially when the rest of the world’s biggest bond markets are getting clobbered in tandem.As a sign of just how insulated the market is, the correlation between one gauge of China’s debt and a broader Bloomberg Barclays global aggregate held close to zero during the rout two weeks ago. The relationship is now just 0.2, where a reading of 1 would indicate the two move hand-in-hand and zero means there’s no correlation whatsoever.That follows a similar pattern during the pandemic turmoil last March where the market was exceedingly stable, defying the storm in U.S. Treasuries. On Friday, the yield on 10-year U.S. bonds jumped to 1.61%, nearing the highest level in more than a year.Alternative HedgeHolding Chinese debt is an alluring proposition for money managers looking for fresh hedges to counterbalance to their riskier stock holdings, a bedrock of the ubiquitous 60/40 portfolio. It also comes as investors begin to ask serious questions about the plumbing of the Treasury market amid the recent volatility.“Treasuries’ role as a safe haven is not there anymore,” said Tracy Chen, a Philadelphia-based portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, who bought Chinese debt for the first time last year. “There is an increasing possibility of using China bonds as an alternative.”China was the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic. As a result, yields there had already risen to levels last seen before the crisis, something bond investors in the rest of the world are only beginning to grapple with. At 3.25%, the yield on China’s 10-year bond now towers over its major peers.Investors are taking notice. Chinese bonds funds saw $420 million of inflows in the week through March 10, even as investors lowered their emerging-market holdings by the most in nearly a year, according to EPFR Global. They haven’t seen outflows in about 10 months.Foreign investors bought 93.6 billion yuan ($14.4 billion) worth of Chinese debt in February, after adding positions at a record pace the previous month, egged on by the addition of China’s government and policy-bank bonds into the world’s major indexes in 2019.“From a relative value perspective, all stars are aligned,” said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London who is overweight Chinese debt.. “We’re likely to see rotation not only from low yielders in emerging markets but also from global markets into China.”Still, there are plenty of risks that can throw a wrench into the trade. China is looking to curb a rapid buildup in financial leverage, which means the central bank may guide borrowing costs higher. The debt market has long been criticized for its poor liquidity since local lenders hold the majority of bonds and don’t actively trade them.Last Friday, a normally dull Chinese policy-bank bond surged more than 200%, sending the yield to minus 14% by the close. While the move was erased on Monday, concern over what happened will linger.“China has a lot of work to do in terms of boosting liquidity for investors and build some financial infrastructure to enable people to do futures,” said Brandywine Global’s Chen.Uneven FieldThere’s also the question of the geopolitical rivalry between the U.S. and China that could spill over into the financial sphere, despite optimism that relations would improve under President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the nation’s capital controls make it an uneven playing field for foreign investors.To access the market, international funds must wade through rounds of paper work. Once in, they need to navigate local tax policy and don’t have recourse to hedging tools. The central bank also maintains a tight grip on the currency and can often dictate its direction.In contrast, the $21 trillion Treasury market is still the deepest in the world, with close to $3 trillion changing hands each week on average over the past year. It serves as the benchmark risk-free rate for assets of many stripes. All that means it’s in a class of its own.Despite the limitations, foreign investors are willing to make sacrifices to get their hands on Chinese debt.“Every CIO we’re talking to is now making their first allocation to China,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This is the single largest change in capital markets in anybody’s lifetime.”(Adds Treasury move in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Faces Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Pony Ma’s Tencent Holdings Ltd. has been put on notice.Asia’s largest conglomerate was censured by China’s antitrust watchdog on Friday as Beijing expands a crackdown that began with Jack Ma’s online empire.The token fine is just the beginning. China’s top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision after the clamp down on Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., according to people with knowledge of their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, said one of the people, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.The two firms will set a precedent for other fintech players on complying with tougher regulations, the people added.Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls, days after Premier Li Keqiang pledged at the National People’s Congress to expand oversight of financial technology, stamp out monopolies, and prevent the “unregulated” expansion of capital.“We will continue to adapt to changes in the regulatory environment, which we view as beneficial to the industry, and will seek to ensure full compliance,” Tencent said in an emailed statement following the fine by the antitrust watchdog. The company declined to comment on financial regulatory matters.The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment.A progression of rules unveiled in the past six months has taken aim at the dominions built by China’s most successful online entrepreneurs. The first blows fell on Jack Ma when Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering was torpedoed at the last minute, followed by an antitrust probe into Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.While Pony Ma doesn’t have the kind of high-profile globally that Jack Ma does, he is considered one of China’s most accomplished entrepreneurs within the country. The 49-year-old year has built Tencent into the most valuable company in Asia on the strength of its social medis and games businesses. Ma is the wealthiest person in China.Tencent has already seen collateral damage from the new regulations, though investors had shrugged this off, pumping up the stock even as Alibaba was punished. Its 26% advance over six months contrasts with a 15% slump for Jack Ma’s e-commerce behemoth, which owns a third of Ant. Shares of Tencent climbed to a record on Jan. 25, valuing it at roughly $950 billion.The stock fell 4.4% in Hong Kong Friday. Shares of Tencent investor Naspers and its unit Prosus also declined. Spreads on Tencent’s 2.39% dollar bond due 2030 widened 9 basis points, while notes issued by fellow Chinese tech giants including Meituan and JD.com Inc. also weakened, according to traders.Along with Ant, proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business.A diktat to fold those operations into a holding company that could be regulated more like a bank would potentially further curb its ability to lend more and expand as rapidly as it has done in recent years.Tencent’s fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan ($13 billion) in 2019, accounting for 22% of the total and making it the largest earnings driver after online entertainment. That’s about 70% of Ant’s revenue for the year.Valuation HitAfter Ant’s IPO suspension, the central bank directed the Hangzhou-based firm to turn itself into a financial holding company, subjecting it to capital restrictions, the need for fresh licenses and ownership scrutiny. The overhaul could slash the financial juggernaut’s valuation by about 60% from the $280 billion it was pegged at last year, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Francis Chan has estimated.Tencent meets the parameters for such treatment, including the threshold for assets and having businesses that straddle at least two financial sectors.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysFintech is neither Tencent’s fastest-growing nor its most profitable business, minimizing the immediate financial impact, yet the turn of events may signal an era of more rigorous regulatory oversight, with strong echoes of Alibaba’s shifting fortunes.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchOutside of financial services, Tencent and its peers are exposed to further action on the antitrust front.On Friday, the regulator fined Tencent, search leader Baidu Inc., ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing and a clutch of others 500,000 yuan each -- the maximum under current rules -- for past acquisitions and investments, stepping up its crackdown.Alibaba is also being probed and the watchdog is considering a record fine exceeding the $975 million that Qualcomm Inc. paid in 2015, Dow Jones has reported.Premier Li balanced his strictures last week with an assurance that Beijing supports the “innovation and development of platform companies,” as long as they fall in line with the country’s laws.Recent measures to rein in fintech firms weren’t aimed at a specific company, a senior regulatory official has said, and instead focus on creating a stable environment for private enterprise to grow.Yet, Beijing has a penchant for making examples of its biggest companies to force others to fall in line with changing priorities. All three of the nation’s financial watchdogs have made it their primary goal this year to curb the “reckless” push of technology firms into finance. And there’s little doubt of the sway Pony Ma’s conglomerate has built in finance.Its WeChat super-app boasts more than a billion consumers that use it for everything from chatting with friends to booking taxis and buying groceries. WeChat Pay accounts for almost 40% of the country’s mobile payments market, second only to Alipay, according to iResearch.Tencent with three other major tech companies -- Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu -- together control over 40 financial licenses through acquisitions or investments, according to Xinhua News Agency, which cited 01caijing.(Updates with background on Pony Ma in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Winning Streak Now at 7 Days as Fresh Stimulus Keeps Inflation Bet Alive

    Some analysts predict this rally could push bitcoin past $60,000 for the first time.

  • Erdogan to pitch Turkey's 'bitter' economic reforms to sceptics

    President Tayyip Erdogan will attempt on Friday to make good on his pledge of a new economic era for Turkey, with a package of reforms that he says will tackle chronically high inflation, currency depreciation and financial instability. After 18 years leading a major emerging market prone to booms and busts, Erdogan faces a sceptical audience of local savers, foreign investors and ratings agency analysts who say such market-friendly promises have rung hollow in the past. Erdogan promised the reforms in November after the lira hit a record low.

  • Thailand Plans ‘Pawn Shop’ Style Rescue for Hotels Hit by Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Follow Bloomberg on LINE messenger for all the business news and analysis you need.Thailand is finalizing a rescue plan for tourism-related businesses near collapse from the pandemic that would improve their access to credit from banks wary of further bad loans.The Finance Ministry, Bank of Thailand and commercial banks are working on a plan allowing cash-poor companies to temporarily park their assets with lenders in exchange for credit, and reclaim them within a specified period. The aim is to keep small businesses such as hotel operators from having to liquidate distressed assets at firesale prices or go out of business because of their debts.The issue is especially critical for small and medium-sized operators in the tourism industry, which normally accounts for about 20% of the Thai economy but has been decimated by border closures and travel restrictions. With foreign arrivals this year expected at less than 10% of the 40 million tourists registered pre-pandemic, hotel operators have suffered unprecedented losses.With interest rates at or near record lows and trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus already deployed, central banks around the world have had to get more creative to bolster ailing economies. The experiment in Thailand is the latest innovation in monetary policy, after efforts such as the Federal Reserve’s main-street lending program and Israel’s special lending rates for banks that extend credit to small businesses.Thailand’s program is “very unique and effectively operates a bit like a pawn shop, where you place valuables in exchange for immediate cash,” said Khoon Goh, Singapore-based head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “I have not come across any other country coming up with something like that.”The new program, called asset warehousing, would allow debtors to use their hotels to settle defaulted loan obligations, according to the central bank and the Thai Bankers’ Association. The hotel owners can then lease back the assets to operate, or buy back the assets within five years at an agreed price while the banks operate them in the meantime.“There’s a need for urgent and comprehensive measures to help small tourism-related businesses go through this difficult time,” said Kobsak Duangdee, secretary general of the Thai Bankers’ Association. “The pandemic has lasted much longer than we expected.”The new program comes as the Bank of Thailand has struggled to channel assistance to small and medium enterprises during the pandemic. Only about 130 billion baht ($4.3 billion) out of 500 billion baht the central bank earmarked to help SMEs since last year has actually been delivered, as commercial banks are hesitant to lend with the central bank capping interest charges at 2% and SMEs showing a high risk of default.The asset warehouse could launch in about two months, after remaining details are ironed out.“The sensitive issues will be what price they’ll use for the transfer and the buy back,” said Naris Sathapholdeja, an economist at TMB Bank Pcl in Bangkok.According to Naris, small and medium-sized hotel operators had 252.4 billion baht in outstanding loans at the end of 2020, with almost 7% classified as non-performing and another 13.5% considered a high credit risk. Even after foreign tourists begin trickling back, those hotels will continue losing money for some time, he said.“Most hotels in key tourist destinations, such as Phuket and Samui, have been hit hardest, with some 80% of those hotels remaining closed since the first lockdown last year,” Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, president of the Thai Hotel Association, told Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. Tourism-related businesses have dismissed about half their staff since the pandemic began, she said.Cheap LoansOwners can halt debt payments until they reclaim their warehoused assets, with the government providing low-interest loans for the banks or hotel owners to operate them in the meantime.Siam Commercial Bank Pcl, Thailand’s biggest commercial lender, says about 90% of the 80 billion baht in loans it has made to hotel operators can’t be repaid. The bank, which already has a team that works with hotel owners on debt-relief plans, is awaiting details of the warehousing program before deciding whether to join, according to Sarut Ruttanaporn, Siam Commercial’s co-president.“Any new measures that can help cope with those hotel debtors, who are hit very hard, would be beneficial for the entire banking system,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett finally joins exclusive $100bn club

    The 90-year-old investor is part of an elite group of five, although he has given billions to charity.

  • A US-Europe rare earths partnership is sandwiched by China

    Energy Fuels and Neo Materials aim to diversify rare earth supplies, but building a supply chain independent from China will be difficult.

  • Ethiopian 737 MAX crash families set to obtain key Boeing documents

    Families of victims of the deadly 2019 Ethiopian Airlines jet crash may obtain as soon as Thursday Boeing's reports to U.S. regulators that helped keep its 737 MAX flying after a prior disaster with the same jet in Indonesia five months earlier. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), an independent U.S. government investigative agency, told Boeing Co in a letter on Monday it should turn over nearly 2,000 documents to lawyers representing families who want to determine what the company knew about its flight systems after the Indonesian crash on Lion Air. Boeing said it plans to produce the investigation-related information to the plaintiffs beginning today following the NTSB guidance that, at the second anniversary of the Ethiopian accident, the restrictions would be lifted.

  • US STOCKS-Dow hits record in stock rally as inflation fears recede

    The S&P 500 rose on Wednesday and the blue-chip Dow hit a record high after tepid consumer price data for February calmed inflation worries and Congress gave final approval to one of the largest economic stimulus measures in U.S. history. An expected economic surge once the coronavirus vaccines are rolled out along with the monster fiscal stimulus have triggered inflation fears and a spike in Treasury yields, leading the Nasdaq to tumble as much as 12% from its Feb. 12 record close. The Nasdaq closed lower in choppy trade after logging its best single-day percentage jump in four months on Tuesday.

  • The ECB and U.S Jobless Claims Put the EUR and the Greenback in the Spotlight

    It’s a relatively quiet day ahead. The ECB monetary policy decision and press conference will be the main scheduled event of the day.

  • What to do if you already filed taxes but want to claim the $10,200 unemployment tax break

    A valuable tax exemption emerging during the heart of tax season is a potential windfall and a new curveball for people trying to get back on their feet after a financially devastating year. Here is the windfall first: The provision could result in individual household tax savings between $1,000 and $2,000, depending on some different estimates. Here is the curveball: The provision is becoming law after Americans have already filed 55.7 million tax returns with the Internal Revenue Service as of March 5.

  • The Tax Hikes Tucked Into Biden’s Covid Relief Plan

    Democrats inserted three tax hikes on the wealthy and large corporations into their $1.9 trillion Covid rescue plan. Together, the three increases are projected to raise $60 billion, Politico’s Brian Faler writes: “One takes away deductions for publicly traded companies that pay top employees more than $1 million. Another provision cracks down on how multinational corporations do their taxes. A third targets how owners of unincorporated businesses account for their losses. … “The tax increases Democrats picked to help keep their plan’s cost in check had the political benefit of being arcane. Unlike things like raising the corporate tax rate or upping the top marginal tax rate on the rich, the ones they chose won’t produce many headlines.” Tax breaks for individuals: Of course, as we noted earlier this week, the Biden plan includes a host of tax benefits as well — including direct payments of up to $1,400 per person and an expansion of the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. Congress’s Joint Committee on Taxation estimates that the plan will cut taxes by about $467 billion in 2021 and about $590 billion over 10 years. In all, the Biden relief plan will reduce federal taxes in 2021 by more than $3,300 and raise after-tax incomes by 4.1%, according to an updated analysis released Thursday by the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. That’s about double the average first-year tax cut under the 2017 Trump tax law. The income-boosting effects of the Biden cuts are heavily tilted toward lower-earning households. Households making $91,000 or less will get nearly 70% of the tax benefits, the Tax Policy Center said, and after-tax income for the bottom 20% of earners — households making $25,000 a year or less — will rise by more than 21% on average. By contrast, low- and middle-income households received about 17% of the 2017 law’s tax benefits, and low-income households got a 0.4% tax cut on average. Rejecting Reaganomics: Combined, Biden’ tax cuts for individuals and tax hikes for businesses highlight Biden and Democrats’ focus on fighting inequality — and signal a sharp break from both Trump’s economic approach and that of Ronald Reagan. “Biden is basically pulling a George Costanza on Reagan with this bill: Do the opposite of Reaganomics,” NBC News’s Sahil Kapur tweeted Wednessday night. “Instead of easing burdens for upper earners and counting on that to deliver broad benefits, he’s sending cash to low-income people and counting on them to boost the economy.” The challenge ahead: The tax cuts in Biden’s plan are either one-off provisions, like the latest round of direct payments, or set to expire at the end of the year, unlike the individual income tax cuts in the 2017 GOP law, which were set to expire after 2025. Democrats have made clear that they want to make permanent key elements, like the expanded child credit. And Biden is already planning a multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. “[T]he real test for Democrats — who promised stiff tax increases on the rich during last year’s campaign — will come later, when they face demands to pay for something big like Biden’s plans for a major infrastructure package,” Faler writes. Those demands have already started. Some centrists are expressing growing unease about adding trillions more to the federal debt, and say they want to make sure that additional spending is paid for one way or another. “At some point we’ve got to start paying for things,” Sen. Angus King (I-ME), who caucuses with the Democrats, said this week. “It’s got to be paid for. It’s just a question of who pays. Are we going to pay or our kids going to pay?” Sen. John Tester (D-MT) also said that he wants at least some of any new spending to be paid for, with the costs covered by a potential mix of spending cuts and tax increases. “You’re going to remind me of this [later] when none of it’s paid for,” he joked with Politico’s Sarah Ferris and Burgess Everett, “but I do think some of it needs to be paid for.” House Budget Chair John Yarmuth (D-KY) told Ferris and Everett that while he assumed an infrastructure package would include some means of paying for new spending, the sheer size of the eventual bill — estimates start at $2 trillion and move up to twice that — would make it impossible to pay for it all. “I think that’s unrealistic, given what everyone assumes the size of this is going to be,” Yarmuth said. At the same time, any tax increases that could be proposed to help pay for those future plans could meet with intense resistance. Still, it’s clear where Biden and Democrats are likely to turn for more revenue, based on the changes in the relief plan. “Clearly it’s a signal that Democrats will look to high-income people and large corporations for revenue for the investment package to come,” Seth Hanlon, a senior fellow at the liberal Center for American Progress, told Politico. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • VIX-Like Gauge for Bitcoin Sees Its First-Ever Options Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A Bitcoin “fear gauge” has seen its first trade.The transaction off the T3i BitVol Index, which measures the 30-day implied volatility of Bitcoin, consisted of a March expiry 1-by-2 call spread that was bought for zero cost, according to a statement from T3. Quantitative crypto asset management firm LedgerPrime was the market-maker, according to the statement, which added that the counterparty is a leading global macro crypto asset manager.Crypto investors “will now be able to trade volatility as a distinct asset class,” said Simon Ho, the chief executive officer of T3Index.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, with the cryptocurrency hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures. The past few years have seen the asset class mature, including via greater establishment of crypto derivatives like those from regulated exchanges such as CME Group Inc.Bitcoin was trading around $56,160 as of 7:50 a.m. in Hong Kong on Thursday.The BitVol index is derived from tradable options on the cryptocurrency, and is constructed using the simple variance swap methodology. It was launched in July and is designed to use the full range of option strikes to best capture the market outlook on expected volatility.(Updates with Bitcoin price in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s What Wall Street Is Saying About the GE Selloff

    Analysts are trying to help investors untangle all the issues, but it isn't clear how much good they're doing. Bulls and bears are just going back-and-forth.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.As for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus Checks To Arrive This Weekend — But None For Richer Americans

    Congress is nearing passage of the third economic stimulus check it will send out to you and other taxpayers as part of its Covid-19 relief bill.