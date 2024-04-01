Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 5 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,330.00
    +21.50 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    40,321.00
    +145.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    18,592.75
    +117.75 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,162.50
    +16.60 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.43
    +0.26 (+0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    2,281.90
    +43.50 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.45 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.61
    +0.60 (+4.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2628
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.3530
    +0.0500 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    69,751.63
    -452.47 (-0.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,952.62
    +20.64 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,803.09
    -566.35 (-1.40%)
     

Galapagos Full Year 2023 Earnings: Beats Expectations

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Galapagos (AMS:GLPG) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €239.7m (flat on FY 2022).

  • Net loss: €3.99m (loss narrowed by 94% from FY 2022).

  • €0.061 loss per share (improved from €1.09 loss in FY 2022).

GLPG Products In Clinical Trials

  • Phase I: 1.

  • Phase II: 3.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Galapagos Revenues and Earnings Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 42%. Earnings per share (EPS) also surpassed analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 2.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 18% growth forecast for the Biotechs industry in Europe.

Performance of the market in the Netherlands.

The company's shares are down 1.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Galapagos you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Advertisement