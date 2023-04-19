Galapagos NV (AMS:GLPG) Looks Inexpensive But Perhaps Not Attractive Enough

Galapagos NV's (AMS:GLPG) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 4.5x might make it look like a strong buy right now compared to the Biotechs industry in the Netherlands, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios above 10.2x and even P/S above 47x are quite common. However, the P/S might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Galapagos Has Been Performing

Galapagos could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring revenue performance to persist, which has repressed the growth of the P/S ratio. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as depressed as Galapagos' is when the company's growth is on track to lag the industry decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 4.2% gain to the company's revenues. Ultimately though, it couldn't turn around the poor performance of the prior period, with revenue shrinking 39% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 5.4% per annum as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. With the industry predicted to deliver 48% growth each year, the company is positioned for a weaker revenue result.

With this information, we can see why Galapagos is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Galapagos' P/S

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

As expected, our analysis of Galapagos' analyst forecasts confirms that the company's underwhelming revenue outlook is a major contributor to its low P/S. Shareholders' pessimism on the revenue prospects for the company seems to be the main contributor to the depressed P/S. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

