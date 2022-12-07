U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,933.92
    -7.34 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,597.92
    +1.58 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,958.55
    -56.34 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,806.90
    -5.67 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -1.85 (-2.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    +16.60 (+0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    22.90
    +0.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    +0.0042 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2209
    +0.0076 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5690
    -0.3910 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,835.40
    -162.81 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.86
    -7.18 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,686.40
    -199.47 (-0.72%)
     

Galaxy Asset Management: November 2022 Month End AUM

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Asset Management, ("GAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $1,906.1 million as of November 30, 2022. The -6.6% decrease in preliminary AUM was driven by market depreciation partially offset by net inflows.

(CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.)
(CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.)


Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a)(c) (In millions)


11/30/22

(b)

10/31/22

(b)

9/30/22

8/31/22

7/31/22

6/30/22

5/31/22

4/30/22

3/31/22

2/28/22

1/31/22

12/31/21

11/30/21

Total

$1,906.1

$2,041.2

$1,961.7

$2,063.6

$2,095.3

$1,695.3

$2,013.0

$2,456.0

$2,722.3

$2,408.2

$2,323.2

$2,877.1

$3,471.5



(a)

All figures through 12/31/21 are audited; and all other figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, and acquisitions.

(b)

Preliminary AUM associated with GVH Multi-Strategy FOF LP and GVH Market Neutral FOF LP is based on management's most recent estimate.

(c)

AUM for committed capital closed-end vehicles that have completed their investment period is reported as NAV. AUM for quarterly close vehicles is reported as of the most recent quarter available for the applicable period.

Additional information regarding GAM can be found on our website at https://www.galaxy.com/asset-management.

About Galaxy 
Galaxy (TSX: GLXY) is a digital asset and blockchain leader providing institutions, startups, and qualified individuals access to the crypto economy. Our full suite of financial services is custom-made for a digitally native ecosystem, spanning multiple synergistic business lines: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Ventures. Galaxy's CEO and Founder Michael Novogratz leads a team of crypto enthusiasts and institutional veterans working together on a mission to engineer a new economic paradigm. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, New Jersey, London, Amsterdam, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and the Cayman Islands (reg. office).

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

Disclaimers
GAM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").  The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/07/c2871.html

Recommended Stories

  • December sales are here—shop 101 savings events at Amazon, Nordstrom, Lowe's and more

    Beat the holiday shopping rush with these December sales featuring discounts on tech, style, kitchen essentials and more.

  • CONFERENCE CALL FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces a conference call for investors and analysts will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Participants will include Scot Evans, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. James Granath, Chief Geoscientist, and Grayson Andersen, Head of Capital Markets.

  • Tensions Grew at Salesforce Between Co-CEOs Benioff and Taylor Ahead of Leadership Change

    Marc Benioff became frustrated about how his co-CEO Bret Taylor, who is set to exit the role, was spending his time, people familiar with the executives said.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: GameStop, Rent the Runway, C3 AI, Duckhorn

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights Wednesday's biggest stock movers in after-hours trading.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Up Today

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has renewed a software agreement with Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), awarding the tech company a new five-year, $443 million contract. Investors are applauding the deal, sending shares of Palantir up as much as 5% on Wednesday. Palantir provides data analytics tools for government and commercial customers.

  • Why Nio and Other Chinese EV Stocks Tanked Today

    Nio will need to show record monthly vehicle deliveries in December by a large margin to hit even the low end of its prior estimates.

  • Why Carnival Stock Keeps Going Down

    This week has not been a fun time to own shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK). Including today's 3.4% slide through 1 p.m. ET, Carnival stock has lost more than 10% of its value since the week began. On Tuesday, you see, investment banking heavyweight J.P. Morgan waded back into the cruise space with a trio of stock initiations.

  • Why Plug Power, ChargePoint, and QuantumScape Stocks Fell Today

    On a bad day for most stocks, shares of electric-vehicle-related ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) and QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down between 6% and 8%. There isn't any big news out from -- or about -- any of these three companies today that is the specific cause for any of their share-price declines. The most recent news is from ChargePoint, the EV charging station company, which reported third-quarter results on Dec. 1, with a 93% increase in revenue, but continues to report big losses.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Misfired Today

    Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) reported financial results that missed the target by a wide margin. After markets closed Tuesday, Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $0.26 per share on revenue of $121 million for its fiscal second quarter, which ended Oct. 31. The company blamed the macro environment for the miss, along with a difficult competitive environment.

  • GameStop stock holds steady despite Q3 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down GameStop's third-quarter earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Michael Burry sees recession looming — but that hasn’t stopped him from buying into these 2 stocks

    Worried about the prospect of a recession coming next year? Well, that sounds like a mild scenario, if Michael Burry’s prognosis is anything to go by. The investor whose famous bet against the US housing market was documented in “The Big Short,” thinks a ‘multi-year recession’ is potentially in the cards – and one more severe than currently expected. This statement follows previous warnings regarding the economy, such as predicting last year that the ‘mother of all crashes’ is coming, while also

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were flying higher today after the database software company posted strong results in its third-quarter earnings report. MongoDB, which specializes in NoSQL database software, trounced estimates in its latest update and even reported a surprise profit. Its cloud-based product, Atlas, again led the way with 61% growth and now makes up 63% of total revenue.

  • AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) Dividend Will Be Increased To $1.48

    The board of AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $1.48 on the 15th of...

  • 13 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession

    In this article, we discuss the 13 best gold stocks to buy for recession. If you want to read about some more gold stocks, go directly to 5 Best Gold Stocks To Buy For Recession. According to a report by S&P Global, the sentiments for gold investment have risen over the past few months due […]

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. He likes these 3 assets instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • Why Lovesac Stock Was Falling Today

    Shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ: LOVE) were down 16% as of 11:40 a.m. ET on Wednesday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the fiscal third quarter ending Oct. 30. It was a strong quarter in the context of the economic environment. Lovesac clearly has a superior brand positioning and is taking significant market share.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 12 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 12 very high-yield dividend stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of high-dividend stocks and their performance, and go directly to read 5 Very High-Yield Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. The soaring inflation and consistent interest rates hike have analysts worried about a full-blown recession in the […]

  • Vietnamese Tesla Rival Files to Go Public

    VinFast says its vehicles are 'differentiated, especially across the emerging EV space.' Here's what the company is touting.

  • Why Is Axsome (AXSM) Up 18.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Axsome (AXSM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.