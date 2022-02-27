New Galaxy Book2 Pro Series Enables Work-On-the-Go Flexibility with Peace-of-Mind Security

Samsung Canada

The latest PCs from Samsung offer advanced performance, ultra-portable designs and Galaxy experiences to keep consumers agile, powered and connected

Galaxy Book2 Series

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers the advantages of enterprise security inside an ultra-portable, stylish chassis that easily travels wherever you go.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Samsung Electronics Canada announced the launch of the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, a flagship PC lineup featuring the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 with S Pen functionality and Galaxy Book2 Pro. Both form factors combine the flexibility and versatility needed for today’s hybrid work and learning environment and are built with the mobile DNA Samsung is known for. The result is a PC experience that is equally productive and portable.

“Our goal at Samsung is not just to create mobile technology, but to give our users unique experiences that fundamentally enhance their everyday lives,” said Hark-sang Kim, Executive Vice President & Head of New Computing R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business, Samsung Electronics. “As part of this pursuit, we are reimagining the PC. Together, with seamless continuity across our Galaxy devices and secure mobility, users can unlock more efficiency and enable the possibilities of the office of tomorrow.”

Enterprise-Level Security Meets Mobile Freedom

As more students and professionals enjoy remote or hybrid working environments, safeguarding their data, identity and privacy continues to be a top priority for Samsung. To further protect users, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series is the first consumer PC lineup meeting Microsoft’s secured-core PC1 requirements. Previously designed for enterprise PCs in high-security industries such as finance, healthcare and government, the secured-core PC designation on the Galaxy Book2 Pro series delivers an enhanced level of protection on Windows 11 and it also features deeply integrated hardware, firmware and software to boost protection against potential cyber-attacks. Now, everyone can enjoy advanced security for enhanced peace of mind.

“Working with Samsung on the Galaxy Book2 Pro series is the next chapter in our proud collaboration to remove barriers between different operating systems and bring the best of Microsoft apps and services to the Galaxy ecosystem,” said David Weston, director of Enterprise and OS Security, Microsoft. “Delivering the first consumer PC with Microsoft’s secured-core PC designation is a crucial step in this effort as today’s consumers deserve the same security protections they get in the office as they do while working remotely.”

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers the advantages of enterprise security inside an ultra-portable, stylish chassis that easily travels wherever you go. The series combines ultrathin and ultralight design in sleek new colours and the freedom of Wi-Fi 6E2 connectivity.

With up to 21 hours of battery life3, consumers can move about their day without always being plugged in. Plus, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series comes with a super-fast USB Type-C universal charger4 that can power every Galaxy mobile device5, allowing you to carry just one charger while traveling.

The Ultimate Power to Do More

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series features the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that allow users to work, video call and game with smooth and reliable performance. Samsung continues its proud partnership with Intel, working closely with the chipmaker to ensure full processor optimization with Galaxy Book2 Pro series hardware and software.

“We continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in our longstanding partnership with Samsung through increased resources, deeper platform integration and more optimization using our newest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors,” said Jim Johnson, Senior Vice President and interim general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel Corporation. “With the Galaxy Book2 Pro series, the results speak for themselves. These are some of the lightest, thinnest, and most powerful PCs we’ve ever had the opportunity to work on.”

With video calls now a part of everyday life, the Galaxy Book2 Pro series is upgraded for high-quality call experiences every time you connect. Now featuring 1080p FHD webcams and wider field of view angles6, your video feed will look clear during every call. Studio Mode7 is also upgraded with a variety of new features, including Auto Framing, which keeps you perfectly centered even when you move around the frame. New background effects and Face Effect remove visual distractions from the background while enhancing your appearance at the same time so you’ll look your best regardless of where you video chat. To complete the video experience, GREENGUARD-certified AMOLED8 displays are now brighter9 for increased clarity.

Audio on the Galaxy Book Pro2 series is also enhanced for video calls that sound and look great. Bi-directional AI noise cancelling10 blocks distracting noises from both you and your colleague’s background, so every word is heard with full clarity. In addition, the Max 5W output11 Smart Amp produces balanced sound at louder volumes. Galaxy Book2 Pro series also supports AKG and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Furthermore, the newly added Samsung Device Care application included on the Galaxy Book2 Pro series now allows users to check their device efficiency and provides ways to optimize power and storage to ensure consistent performance.

Seamless Continuity for the Connected World

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers a variety of connected experiences with your other Galaxy devices, that eliminate friction in users’ daily lives. The new Galaxy Book Experience helps users get familiar with unique Galaxy features and transfers their content onto their new device. Through Single Sign-On with Samsung Account, users just need to enter their usernames and passwords once and instantly have access to Galaxy device apps and content including Samsung Gallery and Samsung Notes as well as have their Galaxy Buds12 ready for pairing.

This new experience also takes users through the Galaxy Book Smart Switch13 process, helping them move old data, photos, settings and more, from their old PC regardless of manufacturer, to their new PC. And once transferred, the new Galaxy Book2 Pro series experience is also very familiar with the intuitive One Book UI 4.0. Users with other Galaxy devices will feel at home on their new PC with the same UI, apps and menus that they’re already familiar with.

Furthermore, Galaxy Book2 Pro series offers a variety of updates that make everyday interactions more seamless:

Link to Windows / Microsoft Your Phone 14 , which pairs your Galaxy smartphone with your Galaxy Book2 Pro series device, now offers Recent Apps , allowing users to swipe up on their Windows 11 taskbar to check their smartphone’s status and even select their most recently used smartphone apps to use directly on their desktops.

With Samsung Multi Control 15 , you can use your Galaxy Book2 Pro series keyboard and trackpad while navigating on the screen of your Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet for seamless interactions across devices.

Private Share 16 makes sharing sensitive work documents to colleagues easy. It creates timed links with increased security options based on blockchain technology including view only access, which disables screen capture abilities while viewing and fully revoking access, so users keep the full control of their files even after sharing.

Now, Quick Share 17 can be used to send large files with the new Link Sharing option, which generates an easily shareable link that recipients can access to quickly share content from PC to other devices.

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series also serves as the perfect hub for your SmartThings18-compatible devices. Turn on the lights, set the temperature or check your security cams all from the convenience of the SmartThings Dashboard. With new Bixby19 voice control functionality, you can control your IoT devices with the convenience of voice prompts. Plus, with SmartThings Find20, if a user misplaces their Galaxy Book2 Pro series device, they can quickly locate it even if it is turned off.



Galaxy for the Planet

Samsung understands the importance of producing technology in responsible and sustainable methods. The Galaxy Book2 Pro series advances our ongoing commitment to minimize its environmental footprint and help Galaxy users adopt more sustainable lifestyles. Samsung recently announced a new high-performance, eco-conscious material that repurposes discarded fishing nets to reduce plastic waste in the ocean, and this material is now featured in the touchpad holder and the inner bracket of the Galaxy Book2 Pro series. Expanding the presence of ocean-bound plastics in Galaxy technology, this marks a notable achievement in the company’s sustainability journey. Through Galaxy for the Planet, Samsung is powering its scale, innovations and open collaborations to deliver tangible environmental actions across the Mobile eXperience Business and its entire product lineup to preserve the planet for generations to come.

With a battery offering a longer lifecycle that reduces the need for frequent battery replacement, to eco-conscious AMOLED panels and sustainably-sourced paper boxes and mold trays, Galaxy Book2 Pro series is designed with sustainability in mind.

Canadian Availability

The Galaxy Book2 Pro series will be available for pre-order beginning March 18, 2022, and for purchase starting April 1st, 2022, at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores and major retailer partners across Canada.

Galaxy Book2 Pro : Available in Graphite for $1,599.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 15.6-inches . For more information, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/computers/galaxy-book/galaxy-book2-pro-13inch-i5-8gb-256gb-np930xed-ka1ca/

Galaxy Book2 Pro 360: Available in Graphite, Silver and Burgundy starting at $1,469.99 (our regular price) for the 256 GB model in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 is also available in Graphite starting at $1,729.99 (our regular price) for the 512 GB model in 13.3-inches with an Intel Core i5 processor. For more information, please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/computers/galaxy-book/galaxy-book2-pro-360-15inch-i5-16gb-512gb-np950qed-ka2ca/

Pre-Order & Launch Offers

From March 18 to March 31, 2022, Canadians who pre-order a Galaxy Book2 Pro or Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 online at Samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store location will receive a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black) and a Multiport adapter as a gift with purchase.21

Purchase a Galaxy Book2 Pro or Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 between April 1 and June 15, 2022, on Samsung.com/ca or at a Samsung Experience Store location in Canada and receive a free Samsung Bluetooth mouse and 50% off the purchase of a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro (Phantom Black) as a gift with purchase.22

AIR MILES® Offers

Customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 series laptop between March 18 and March 31, 2022 at a Samsung Experience Store or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive:23

350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro.

500 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 series laptop between April 1 and June 15, 2022 at a Samsung Experience Store or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive:24

250 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro.

350 Bonus Miles with the purchase of a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360.

Samsung Care+ Offers

Customers pre-ordering an eligible Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 or Galaxy Book2 Pro device between March 18 and March 31, 2022, will get bonus Samsung Care+ 2 year plan for their new device.25

Customers purchasing an eligible Galaxy Book2 series device between April 1 and June 15, 2022, will receive 30% off a Samsung Care+ 2 year plan for their new device.26

From March 18 to April 15, 2022, customers who purchase Samsung Care+ for an eligible Galaxy Book2 series device at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will also receive 100 Bonus Miles.27

Trade-In Offers

From March 18 to April 30, 2022, customers who purchase a Galaxy Book2 series device can receive a credit of $100 when they trade in an old tablet, smartphone, or laptop, plus the trade-in value of the old device. The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, at Samsung Experience Store locations and at select national retailers and carriers in Canada.28

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track.29

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Galaxy Book2 Pro Specifications ​ Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6” Dimensions 355.4 x 225.8 x 13.2mm Weight​ 1.17kg OS Windows 11 Display​ 15.6-inch AMOLED, FHD ​(1920 x 1080) 16:9 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Processor Core i5

(Intel EVO™) Graphic​ Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® Arc™ Graphics Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 ax), 2x2,

Bluetooth v5.1 Colour​ Graphite Memory30 8GB(LPDDR5) Storage31 Up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) Camera/Mic 1080p FHD / Dual Array Mic Audio Stereo2 x max 5W (Smart AMP)

Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos® Keyboard 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit Battery​32 68Wh​ (Typical) Adaptor​ 65W USB Type-C Adapter



Authentication Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports33 Thunderbolt™ 4 (1), USB Type-C (1), USB 3.2 (1), HDMI(1), 3.5pi Headphone/Mic,

MicroSD, nano SIM (Optional) slot







Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 Specifications ​ Galaxy Book2 Pro 360​ 13.3” Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 15.6” Dimensions 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm Weight​ 1.04kg 1.41kg OS34 Windows 11 Windows 11 Display​ 13.3" FHD Super AMOLED (16:9 ratio),

up to 500nit (HDR)**,

120% Color Volume(DCI-P3),

HDR 1,000,000:1

FHD(1920x1080) 15.6" FHD Super AMOLED (16:9 ratio),

up to 500nit (HDR)**,

120% Color Volume(DCI-P3),

HDR 1,000,000:1

FHD(1920x1080) CPU​ (Platform) Intel 12th Gen Core i5 / Core i7

(Intel EVO™) Intel 12th Gen Core i5 / Core i7

(Intel EVO™) Graphic​35 Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics



Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics



Connectivity36

(WLAN) Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2

Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, 802.11 ax 2x2

Bluetooth v5.1 Colour​ Graphite, Silver, Burgundy Graphite, Silver, Burgundy ​​ Memory37 8/16/32GB LPDDR5 8/16/32GB LPDDR5 Storage38 256/512GB, 1TB SSD (PCIe, Gen4) 256/512GB, 1TB SSD (PCIe, Gen4) Camera/Mic 2.0M FHD 1080p / Digital Dual Array Mic FHD 1080p / Digital Dual Array Mic Audio

(Speakers) Stereo 2 x max 4W (Smart AMP),

AKG, Dolby Atmos Stereo 2 x max 5W (Smart AMP),

AKG, Dolby Atmos Keyboard39 Island Type with Backlit 3-row Numeric, Island Type with Backlit S Pen40

(Stylus) In-box (8.2 x 7.7 x 144.8mm, 7.9g) In-box (8.2 x 7.7 x 144.8mm, 7.9g) Battery​41 63 Wh (Typical) 68 Wh (Typical) Adaptor​

(Charging) 65W USB Type-C Adapter



65W USB Type-C Adapter



Authentication

(Security) Fingerprint​ on Power Key Fingerprint​ on Power Key Ports42 Thunderbolt4 (1), USB-C (2), HP, microSD Thunderbolt4 (1), USB-C (2), HP, microSD Solution Private Share, Bixby, Quick Share, SmartThings, Galaxy Book Smart Switch

2nd Screen, Easy Bluetooth Connection, Samsung Notes & Gallery Private Share, Bixby, Quick Share, SmartThings, Galaxy Book Smart Switch

2nd Screen, Easy Bluetooth Connection, Samsung Notes & Gallery

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice. Specifications vary by markets and/or carriers.

1 Secured-core PCs use hardware-based security components like Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and modern CPUs along with virtualization-based security (VBS) and Windows hypervisor code integrity (HVCI) service to create a secure, hardware-isolated environment that effectively isolates memory and critical components to prevent attacks and unauthorized access to critical parts of the operating system. The Secured-core PC relies on advanced security capabilities built into modern CPUs to protect the integrity of Windows and its boot process from advanced attacks at the firmware level.

Requires specialized hardware, including fingerprint reader, illuminated IT sensor or other biometric sensors and capable devices.

2 Wi-Fi 6E network availability may vary by market, network provider and user environment. Requires optimal connection. Will require a Wi-Fi 6E router.

3 Battery life tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors. Battery pack sold separately. Video playback time is based on results from internal lab tests conducted by Samsung using default settings (Brightness-150 nits, Earphone (default volume), discharged to 2%, Airplane On (Wi-Fi not connected), KBD Backlight Off) when playing local 1080p movie playback, Player-Movies & TV with full screen videos on its screen.

4 Based on super-fast charging results from international Samsung lab tests, conducted with a 65W charger while it has 2% of power remaining, with all the services, features and screen turned off. Charger specification varies by regions. Margin of error within +- 5%.

5 Charger can power Galaxy devices that use USB Type-C port.

6 Galaxy Book2 Pro series devices feature 87-degree field of view compared to 77-degree field of view in Galaxy Book Pro series.

7 Automatically activated when using the camera. Studio mode may not work correctly when 3rd party video call camera effects (backgrounds, face effects, etc.) are applied simultaneously. Auto framing feature requires face detection and may not work properly if user is wearing a face mask. Features may vary by environment, light condition, apps, device condition and other factors.

8 Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 models only. The Super AMOLED display is an AMOLED display that integrates touch screen functionality

9 Galaxy Book2 Pro measures at 400 nit, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 measures at 370 nit default (Galaxy Book Pro series were 300 nit default)

10 Only supports VoIP apps including Zoom, WeChat, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp.

11 13.3-inch model supports max 4W output.

12 Galaxy Buds sold separately.

13 Data transferring via Galaxy Book Smart Switch requires all devices to be installed with Galaxy Book Smart Switch. The file-transferring PC can be any PC with the latest Windows OS. Settings, MS Store Apps, and Files can be transferred. Both PCs should be connected to the same network.

14 Users must link their Galaxy device to their Windows PC through ‘Link to Windows’ on phone and Your Phone app on PC, follow the set-up prompts, including being signed into same Microsoft account. Link to Windows is preloaded on select Galaxy devices. Your Phone requires Windows 10 April 2019 Update (or later) on the PC and recommends the latest Windows 11. Your Phone requires Galaxy device to be on and connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PC. Some mobile apps may restrict content to be shared on other screens or may require a touch screen to be able to interact with them. Multiple Android applications can be launched simultaneously up to 5 at a time in Windows 11 PC.

15 Same Samsung Account and turning on Multi Control on both devices are required (Samsung Settings > Advanced features > Multi Control). Both devices should be connected to the same Wi-Fi. Samsung Multi control requires ONE UI 4.1 update or later on the Galaxy Tab and Samsung settings v1.5, Samsung Settings v3.3(ARM) or later on the PC.

16 The transferrable type, number, capacity, and expiry date of files as well as the number of simultaneous file shares in Private Share may be limited. Private Share can only be supported on Galaxy mobile phones that have Android P OS or higher. Private Share is only supported between Galaxy mobile devices as phone, tablet and PC. Shareable types of files: Image (.jpg, .jpeg, .png, .gif, .bmp, .webp), Video (.webm, .mp4, .3gp, .mkv), Audio (.mp3, .wav, .ogg, .m4a), Text (.txt).

17 Quick Share is available on Galaxy Smartphones, Galaxy Tabs, and Galaxy Books, on Android 10 and One UI2.1 and above. Available devices and features may subject to change. Requires BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) and Wi-Fi Direct connection to enable Quick Share.

18 Consumers must have compatible devices to use SmartThings features. All devices must be registered with SmartThings to receive smart notifications. Wi-Fi connectivity required.

19 Bixby only recognizes certain accents and dialects of English (US), Korean (South Korea) languages to be supported. Using Bixby may be limited under certain situations including without limitation during media (Video/Game/Voice) recording, during call (including outgoing call), etc. Service availability may vary by location/carrier/language/device model/OS version. Bixby controls selected apps, other apps to be supported. Samsung Account log-in and data network connection (Wi-Fi or data network) required. To control other devices with Bixby, all devices need to be registered with SmartThings.

20 Requires Samsung Account login, connection to Wi-Fi or data network and configuring settings in SmartThings Find. The location of the lost device found with SmartThings Find is the approximate location where the lost device's signal was detected. SmartThings Find application is only available on Galaxy devices with Android 8.0 or later. SmartThings Find can track Galaxy Book2 Pro series devices for up to 10 days while turned off when devices fully charged. Length of time may vary by location, network, usage patterns, device settings, battery condition and other factors.

30 Availability may vary by devices.

31 Availability may vary by devices.

32 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

33 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

34 Availability varies by region and carrier. Experience may vary by device.

35 The availability may vary by devices.

36 Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment. Wi-Fi 6E availability will vary due to OS version, country, location, network conditions, and other factors. Wi-Fi 6E wireless network routers require and sold separately.

37 Availability may vary by devices.

38 Availability varies by devices.

39 Keyboard layout may differ by market.

40 Bluetooth is not available for S Pen.

41 Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

**370nit (Typ), 500nit (HDR) -VESA HDR 500 authentication, HDR Contents only *** Based on US TA weight, (KOR TA 146 g, EU TA 120 g)

42 Actual speed of USB can vary depending on user environment.

