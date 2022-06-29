Galaxy Digital Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of votes on matters considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which took place on June 29, 2022.

All seven members of the Company's Board of Directors named as nominees in its management information circular were elected as directors: Michael Novogratz, Bill Koutsouras, Nereida Flannery, Theagenis Iliadis, Dominic Docherty, Michael Daffey and Jane Dietze. Shareholders also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditor.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining and Principal Investments. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, Jersey City, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and the Cayman Islands (registered office).

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

