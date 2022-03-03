U.S. markets closed

Galaxy Digital Asset Management: February 2022 Month End AUM

·2 min read
In this article:
  • BRPHF

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital") announced that its affiliate, Galaxy Digital Asset Management, ("GDAM"), reported preliminary assets under management of $2,410.1 million as of February 28, 2022.

(CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.)
(CNW Group/Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.)


Assets Under Management ("AUM")(a) (In millions)


2/28/22

(b)

1/31/22

(b)

12/31/21

(b)

11/30/21

(b)

10/31/21

(b)

9/30/21

(b)

8/31/21

7/31/21

6/30/21

5/31/21

4/30/21

3/31/21

2/28/21

Total

$2,410.1

$2,324.3

$2,877.3

$3,471.0

$3,183.6

$2,232.6

$2,126.0

$1,618.1

$1,412.5

$1,352.5

$1,615.8

$1,275.0

$1,051.9


(a)

All figures are unaudited. AUM is inclusive of sub-advised funds, committed capital closed-end vehicles, seed investments by affiliates, and fund of fund products. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, and acquisitions.

(b)

Preliminary AUM associated with GVH Multi-Strategy FOF LP and GVH Market Neutral FOF LP (launched October 2021) is based on management's most recent estimate.

Additional information regarding GDAM funds can be found on our website at https://www.galaxydigital.io/services/asset-management.

About Galaxy Digital Asset Management
Galaxy Digital Asset Management is a diversified asset management firm dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. The firm manages capital on behalf of external clients in two distinct business lines: Galaxy Fund Management and Galaxy Interactive. GDAM's multi-disciplinary team has deep experience across active and passive portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. GDAM is a subsidiary of Galaxy Digital, which was founded by Mike Novogratz, a former Principal and Chief Investment Officer of the Fortress Macro Funds, and a former Partner at Goldman Sachs.

About Galaxy Digital
Galaxy Digital (TSX: GLXY) is a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem. Galaxy Digital operates in the following businesses: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments, Investment Banking, and Mining. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Mike Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Chicago, San Francisco, London, Amsterdam, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office), and New Jersey.

Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

Disclaimers

GDAM is an affiliate of Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The TSX has not approved or disapproved of the information contained herein.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c7637.html

