Galaxy Digital's Q2 Net Loss Jumps to $554.7M

Parikshit Mishra
·1 min read

Cryptocurrency-focused financial services firm Galaxy Digital (GLXY) reported second quarter net loss of $554.7 million, which is more than triple the amount it reported for the same period last year.

  • The massive jump in losses was mainly due to the crypto market downturn and on investments in their trading business, the firm said on Monday. The firm reported a loss of $182.9 million during the same period last year.

  • As of June 30, the firm had a liquidity position of $1.5 billion, while partner's capital at the end of the quarter was $1.8 billion, up 23% from $1.5 billion in the prior year period.

  • Galaxy Digital's Toronto-listed shares were down over 1% at $7.49 on Friday.


