Galaxy is about to launch the MetaFi token GDI

Galaxy also introduces IDO, bridging AI quantitative trading with blockchain fields such as NFT, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and MetaFi, providing a better wealth management experience for its investors.

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thanks to the popularity of DeFi, AI quantitative trading has attracted the attention of many tier-1 global institutional investors. With Galaxy's deep pockets, professional team, and technical background, more than 300 FinTech elites have joined the company. With its diversified transactions, open financial community, and rich financial tools, Galaxy has been well-recognized by governments and digital financial institutions in countries such as the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Singapore.

Galaxy Trading Analytics, GTA, is a British Virgin Islands based regulated fintech company established in 2022, with an office in Canada, and teams operating around the world. With a strong team of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning experts established in 2013, their core focus is to develop niche investment solutions and investment advisory tools. GTA manages and maximizes their clients' assets via their AI technologies, GTAI system and a user-friendly mobile App, giving them the best yield in the crypto markets with minimal risks.

According to the statistics of global investment institutions, In 2022, more than 100 WEB3 funds, including Galaxy, were launched worldwide, focusing on investments in WEB3 and blockchain innovation technology.

Besides various crypto asset management services, Galaxy also introduces IDO, bridging AI quantitative trading with blockchain fields such as NFT, DeFi, GameFi, SocialFi, and MetaFi, providing a better wealth management experience for its global investors.

GDI is the Galaxy ecosystem's only token for digital asset investments. 80% of GDI tokens are related to Galaxy's various digital asset investment and financing businesses. Users can acquire and spend GDI by participating in these digital asset projects.

While gradually integrating resources in areas such as DeFi, SocialFi, GameFi, and NFTs to form the Galaxy Metaverse, 20% of the total GDI (TBC) will be used as the circulating token of the Galaxy Metaverse ecosystem.

GDI is the key to the Galaxy ecosystem and can be easily consumed. Users can either obtain GDI by participating in different metaverse scenarios or consume GDI to purchase and experience unique services. A metaverse economic system built on the GDI token value consensus is formed.

GDI is the one and only official circulating digital asset on the Galaxy financial platform. It provides various support to newly-launched blockchain projects, such as the management, circulation and value-added services of digital assets, helping to improve the blockchain ecosystem efficiency and contribute to the prosperity of the blockchain market.

