GALAXY MACAU CELEBRATES ITS 12TH ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW EXCITEMENTS

MACAU, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since opening its doors in 2011, Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort has been a beacon of luxury and hospitality. Over the past 12 years, the resort has won international acclaim and awards for its unique blend of luxury, excitement and Asian hospitality.

Galaxy Macau™ World Class Luxury Integrated Resort

In honour of its 12th anniversary, Galaxy Macau is proud to offer special anniversary privileges, providing opportunities for visitors to indulge in Macau's finest dining, shopping, entertainment and hotel accommodations. The celebrations also reaffirm Galaxy Macau's commitment to supporting the Macau SAR Government's efforts to transform the city into a "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure".

12 Years of Redefining the Resort Experience

Launched on May 15, 2011, Galaxy Macau introduced guests to six extraordinary hotels: the exclusive Banyan Tree Macau, Japan's legendary Hotel Okura Macau, the award-winning Galaxy Hotel™, the all-suite The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, the flagship JW Marriott Hotel Macau, and the impeccably designed Broadway Hotel. Each of these hotels offers guests an exceptional experience, showcasing the resort's commitment to excellence.

Galaxy Macau continued to raise the bar by unveiling the 75,000-square-metre Grand Resort Deck and the Galaxy Promenade, a 100,000-square-metre luxury lifestyle shopping destination with more than 200 world-renowned brands. With so many world-class attractions, Galaxy Macau became a diverse and luxurious integrated resort known for its unparalleled "World Class, Asian Heart" service philosophy.

A New Era of Opulence

Galaxy Macau is set to being a new chapter, with the anticipated opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau. By then Galaxy Macau will boast a portfolio of 8 world-class hotels with approximately 5,000 rooms, suites and villas—a comprehensive collection for discerning guests.

12th Anniversary Celebration Packages

Galaxy Macau invites guest to join the celebrations by preparing a 12th anniversary hotel package available from May 8 to 12, 2023. This time-limited package includes a 1-night stay at Galaxy Hotel or Hotel Okura Macau, complimentary access to the Grand Resort Deck, dining credits, a limited-edition 12th anniversary souvenir, and access to the Galaxy Kidz family-friendly experience. What's more, the Galaxy Kidz program's mascot Wavey the Peacock will be on hand to give little surprises to kids in celebration of the anniversary.

Super Summer Splash Poolside Party

Summer begins with a bang at the "Super Summer Splash Poolside Party"! Presented by Galaxy Macau and Red Bull, this open-air extravaganza takes place on May 13 at Banyan Tree Macau. It will be a night of sizzling samba, carnival drums, live bands and hot sets by Asia's top female DJs Renee and Janice.

Dance to the beat amidst mesmerizing lighting and projection that puts you in the heart of a mysterious jungle. Have a go at our party games and cool down with free-flowing drinks including a special cocktail made with the new Red Bull Apricot Edition. Admission is MOP788 per person and includes snacks, free-flow drinks and a Grand Resort Deck day pass valid till midnight. Customers of designated banks and Galaxy Ultimate membership via the Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort WeChat Mini Program can enjoy a 10% discount.

The Flavours of Summer

No celebration would be complete without a feast. The restaurants at Galaxy Macau present a host of dining experiences for MOP1,200, MOP120 and MOP12.

Foodies looking for fine dining will be spoiled for choice with a host of MOP1,200 specials. Indulge in set menus of signature dishes at Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant, Yoshimori Teppanyaki, Café de Paris Monte-Carlo, Yamazato Japanese Fine Dining and The Ritz-Carlton Café. Or share a perfectly grilled 1kg T-Bone Steak with family and friends at Terrazza Italian Restaurant.

Guests can also savour a selection of special dishes for only MOP120. These include Taiwanese-style stir fries at Lugang Café, Japanese bento boxes at Nagomi, a choice of 12 special cocktails at The Ritz-Carlton Bar & Lounge, or an hour of free-flowing wine at The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Macau.

Finally, at an incredible anniversary price of MOP12, diners can enjoy a crème brûlée at The Apron Oyster Bar & Grill, a glass of sparkling wine at CHA BEI or a traditional winter melon tea at Lugang Café.

Exclusive May Privileges

Holders of ICBC Galaxy Macau Credit Cards can enjoy an extra treat in May! Get MOP300 off on Anniversary Set Menus at Pak Loh Chiu Chow Restaurant, Yoshimori Teppanyaki and Café de Paris Monte-Carlo. Designated cardholders can also enjoy Buy-One-Get-One-Free tickets for the blockbusters "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" and "Fast X" at the Director's Club.

What's more, from May 8-21, sign up for a Galaxy Ultimate membership via the Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort WeChat Mini Program and get a complimentary Portuguese Tart at Grandma Rosa's—a beloved Macanese dessert for over 100 years.

Wavey the Peacock will parade through the integrated resort, presenting gifts to kids.

Galaxy Macau’s restaurants offer guests a selection of anniversary delights at special prices of MOP1,200, MOP120 and MOP12.

Galaxy Macau and Red Bull will host the Super Summer Splash Poolside Party at Banyan Tree Macau.

Samba dancers will light up the night with their performances at the Super Summer Splash Poolside Party.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million square metres of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Six award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 4,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5 metres high and 150-meter pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000 square meters, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, a 10-theatre 3D Cineplex boasting 4K laser projection; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 40 different Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy Macau is set to begin a new chapter, with the opening of two world-class luxury hotels – Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000 sqm of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com , www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

