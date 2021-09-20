U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,359.50
    -62.25 (-1.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,890.00
    -572.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,146.25
    -179.75 (-1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,183.50
    -44.80 (-2.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.49
    -1.48 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.38
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.08
    +6.39 (+34.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3690
    -0.0047 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5620
    -0.3330 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,381.23
    -3,538.91 (-7.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,107.98
    -117.55 (-9.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,845.86
    -117.78 (-1.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Galaxy Medical Enrolls first Patients in SPACE-AF study

·3 min read

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Medical announced today the initiation of the SPACE-AF study with enrollment of the first two patients at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, Canada. In the study, the CENTAURI Pulsed Electric Field (PEF) ablation system will be used to ablate both the pulmonary veins and posterior walls in patients with persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). Recently, Galaxy has also enrolled additional subjects in the ECLIPSE-AF study using the CARTO mapping system and CE-Marked catheters manufactured by Biosense Webster, achieving CENTAURI combatability with the three market leading cardiac mapping systems and their associated catheters.

(PRNewsfoto/Galaxy Medical)
(PRNewsfoto/Galaxy Medical)

Atul Verma, MD, Head of the Heart Rhythm program at Southlake Regional Health Centre and Primary Investigator in the SPACE-AF study commented: "We are thrilled to launch the first study of focal ablation through a solid tip catheter with PEF to treat both the pulmonary veins and atrial targets beyond the pulmonary veins including the left atrial posterior wall. Patients with persistent atrial fibrillation often require electrical isolation beyond simple pulmonary vein isolation and for years we have been seeking a safe, predictable, and effective energy source to do so. In our first two cases using the CENTAURI focal PEF approach, I customized the lesion sets to each patient in our installed CARTO system. The procedures were nearly identical to our standard radiofrequency ablation cases, but with the added confidence of PEF as compared to thermal modalities. We look forward to reporting on the procedural safety and long-term efficacy results of this study."

Expanding on the ECLIPSE-AF trial in Europe, SPACE-AF will enroll up to 30 patients in Canada with persistent atrial fibrillation who require treatment beyond pulmonary vein isolation. After assessing safety and acute efficacy of pulmonary vein and posterior wall focal ablation with the CENTAURI System and approved catheters and mapping systems, patients will be followed to determine efficacy at 6 and 12 months. Presence of acute microbubbles will be graded during the procedure via intracardiac echo (ICE) imaging and cranial MRIs will evaluate for emboli.

"CENTAURI was designed to democratize PEF technology, allowing electrophysiologists to use any catheter and mapping system to create any lesion set. The launch of SPACE-AF validates this approach as Dr. Verma delivered PEF through a SMARTTOUCH catheter in CARTO to create a complex lesion set customized to the patient's anatomy, which could not be achieved by any one single shot catheter. Taking an open system approach, it is a major milestone to achieve compatiblity with CARTO, Ensite Precision, and RHYTHMIA HDx as we prepare for the commercial launch of the CENTAURI system in Europe. We look forward to releasing more data soon on microbubble reduction and the long term outcomes from our WAVE1 optimized dosing cohort," said Jonathan Waldstreicher, M.D., CEO of Galaxy Medical.

CENTAURI is an investigational device and not commercially available.

About Galaxy Medical

Galaxy Medical (www.galaxymed.com) is a privately held medical device company based in San Carlos, CA, that is dedicated to developing therapies to treat patients with cardiac arrhythmias. Formed by ATP, a leader in life sciences venture capital, Galaxy is building a portfolio of technologies to address the needs of cardiac electrophysiologists.

Media Contacts

Galaxy Medical: Michael Iversen
miversen@galaxymed.com
+1 520 400 9190

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galaxy-medical-enrolls-first-patients-in-space-af-study-301380178.html

SOURCE Galaxy Medical

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I decided I’d jump the gun’: What to consider before getting a booster shot if you’re not eligible yet

    An FDA panel voted against recommending Pfizer booster shots for the general public, but recommended them for people who are at least 65 and at high-risk for severe disease.

  • This Popular Juice Will Reduce Inflammation In Your Body, Says Dietitian

    Usually, when we think of juice, we're mostly reminded of the added sugars, empty calories, and overall negative effects it can have on our bodies. Next to soda, many popular drinks—like cold-pressed juices and tomato juice—have even landed a spot on our list of the unhealthiest drinks on the planet. But, what if we told you there's a popular juice that seems to have an exception?According to Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CEO of NY Nutrition Group and member of our medical expert board, says drinking tart

  • Sure Signs You May Have Had COVID, Dr. Fauci Warns

    Just when you thought the coronavirus couldn't be worse, it's clear the virus leaves many people with long-lasting, debilitating symptoms that may never go away, and we're not just talking for those hospitalized. Even mild cases of COVID-19 are leading to many Americans being hobbled, maimed and not their old selves. The syndrome is called "Long COVID, a constellation of signs and symptoms characterized by" the following symptoms, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Alle

  • Pills to Battle Covid Are Coming. These Companies Stand to Gain.

    Merck, Pfizer, and the Atea Pharmaceuticals each expect Phase 3 data on an oral Covid-19 antiviral in the coming months.

  • They Shunned COVID-19 Vaccines but Embraced Antibody Treatment

    Lanson Jones did not think that the coronavirus would come for him. An avid tennis player in Houston who had not caught so much as a cold during the pandemic, he had refused a vaccine because he worried that it would spoil his streak of good health. But contracting COVID-19 shattered his faith in his body’s defenses — so much so that Jones, nose clogged and appetite vanished, began hunting for anything to spare himself a nightmarish illness. The answer turned out to be monoclonal antibodies, a 1

  • Prostate cancer trial could see men cured within a week

    Men could be cured of prostate cancer in a week using larger doses of precision radiotherapy, scientists believe.

  • Never Take Your Vitamin D Without Eating This, Dietitian Says

    The act of taking a multivitamin or a small handful of supplements feels like such a self-care victory each day. That may be especially true if you count Vitamin D as part of your regimen, since it delivers so many benefits for staying healthy right now. However, says one registered dietitian, if you're not pairing your Vitamin D supplement with an important group of foods, you're probably not enabling your body to fully absorb the vitamin's vast benefits.A quick nutrition tutorial: According to

  • Walking Daily Helped Me Lose 28 Pounds and Get Ripped at 52

    Here's how I burned fat, built muscle, and changed my mindset in 12 weeks.

  • Who says it’s no big deal if the Covid vaccine temporarily disrupts menstrual cycles?

    It’s probably a minor effect of the immune response but it’s not a good look when the medical establishment can’t be bothered to notice A quarter of humans in the world are menstruating. Maybe health establishment should pay attention to their experience of the vaccine. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday It’s about bloody time health experts listened to women Could the Covid-19 vaccine have a short-term impact

  • One Major Side Effect of Not Drinking Tea, Says Science

    Tea is consumed across the globe, at all times of the day. Some people have it in the morning instead of coffee, some enjoy tea time in the afternoon, and others love drinking tea before bed.Regardless of when you drink it, tea can have lasting benefits like reducing your risk of cancer, helping with weight loss, and even improving your heart health. But for those who don't drink tea or believe it's not worth their time, what else are they missing out on? According to research, one major of side

  • Texas restaurant throws family out for wearing masks: ‘This is political’

    Restaurant’s owner defends anti-mask policy and claims it is part of the dress code

  • With the Delta Variant on the Rise, Experts Explain Why Your Face Mask Is Overdue for an Upgrade

    It may be time to move on from cloth-based face masks altogether.

  • Brain Tumor Symptoms Everyone Should Know

    File away for next time you’re freaked out.

  • Florida’s COVID-19 hospitalizations plunge to under 9,000; ICU patients now under 2,300

    The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Sunday report showed 8,976 COVID-19 patients reported from 255 Florida hospitals.

  • Why is Pfizer advertising a vaccine that gets plenty of free promotion?

    Pfizer is about to start advertising a new product in the US: the Covid-19 vaccine. After all, it’s hard to think of a product that’s received more promotion than the Covid-19 vaccine. The US is, with New Zealand, one of only two countries that allow direct-to-consumer advertisement of prescription drugs.

  • The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.

    Jamie Azar left a rehab hospital in Tennessee this week with the help of a walker after spending the entire month of August in the ICU and on a ventilator. She had received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mid-July but tested positive for the coronavirus within 11 days and nearly died. Now Azar, who earns about $36,000 a year as the director of a preschool at a Baptist church in Georgia, is facing thousands of dollars in medical expenses that she can't afford.Subscribe to The Post Most

  • Popular Supplements That May Be Dangerous, Say Experts

    Vitamin supplements are marketed as easy ways to provide your body with the nutrients it needs without the hassle of eating the perfect diet—but did you know some are the unhealthiest supplements you shouldn't take? If you're on a daily vitamin supplement regimen, you may assume you're doing something healthy for your body. But in some cases, you're doing the exact opposite."Numerous investigations show the alleged benefits are unproven and in the worst cases, vitamins and supplements can be har

  • Virus Expert Warns These 13 States Will Have Next Surge

    There's good news and then there's worse news, when it comes to the COVID-19 spread."Fortunately activity seems to be letting up in states like Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada, Arkansas, Missouri, great news," says virus expert Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, in the latest edition of his podcast. "But at the same time, we're now seeing activity continue to trend upwards, remain at high levels, in many ot

  • Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall says he did ‘deep dive’ on residents arrested in Capitol riot

    “The question is what am I doing to get people out of jail from the Jan. 6. So what we did is we took a deep, deep dive,” the junior senator said.

  • For some women, a connection may exist between poor sleep and hormones

    I've struggled with sleep since I was a teenager, and have spent almost as long trying to fix it. I've absorbed countless books and articles on getting better sleep that instructed me to go blue-light free at least two hours before bedtime, take nightly baths to lower my body temperature, keep my phone far from my bedroom and avoid caffeine after 12 p.m. In between all my diligent sleep hygiene work, I couldn't help but feel like there was a larger force at play. My sleep seemed to change throug