Galaxy Next Generation to Participate in School Safety Webinar Hosted by eSchool News

Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
·3 min read
Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

G2 Secure to be Featured in Panel Discussion on October 6th

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced that management will participate in an upcoming webinar, "Safe and Sound - Systematic Communication Strategies for Ensuring School Safety", hosted by eSchool News on October 6, 2022.

Todd Eddy, Chief Revenue Officer of Galaxy, will participate in the panel alongside Brent Thrasher, Instructional Technology Coordinator at Overton County Schools, to discuss how to make better decisions, prevent risk, and strengthen communication between faculty, administration, and first responders during an active threat utilizing the Company's G2 Secure system.

The webinar will be moderated by Kevin Hogan, Editor-at-Large at eSchool News, and is free to attend.

Safe and Sound - Systematic Communication Strategies for Ensuring School Safety
Date: Thursday, October 6, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Link: Click Here to Register

"We look forward to showcasing how G2 Secure provides school and district administrators the ability to secure their campuses, send visual and audible alerts, and communicate with first responders," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "We are privileged to have on hand an active G2 Secure customer from Overton County Schools to discuss how he has implemented the product. The webinar is a part of our overall marketing strategy to drive sales growth and customer success in the K-12 education market. We welcome all current and potential customers and shareholders to join the educational webinar."

eSchool News is a monthly print and digital newspaper providing the news and information necessary to help K-20 decision-makers successfully use technology and the internet to transform North America's schools and colleges and achieve their educational goals. The newspaper is read by more than 300,000 school leaders, and a companion web site-eSchool News Online-is visited by more than 500,000 unique visitors each month, including over 280,000 registered members.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.
Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact
IR@GalaxyNext.us
P: 888-859-1274

Investor Relations
Brooks Hamilton
MZ North America
+1 949-546-6326
GAXY@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/718245/Galaxy-Next-Generation-to-Participate-in-School-Safety-Webinar-Hosted-by-eSchool-News

