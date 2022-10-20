Galaxy Next Generation Secures Partnership with A3 Communications

Industry-Renowned Systems Integrator Expands Galaxy's National Footprint

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company"), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced it has signed a new partnership with A3 Communications ("A3"), one of America's fastest growing systems integrators.

The partnership between Galaxy and A3 will enable both companies grow their presence in the national educational technology integration market. A3 was ranked #8 in the USA in 2021 on the prestigious SDM Top System Integrators list, up from #11 in 2020.

"We are thrilled to partner with A3 to accelerate growth of all Galaxy Next Generation products and solutions in the edtech market and beyond," said Gary LeCroy, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy. "A3 has an expansive national coverage model and provides exceptional sales, service, and support with full-scale integration and design teams. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the A3 team."

Founded in 1990, A3 provides a broad range of IT and physical security solutions for public (offering numerous state contract procurement vehicles) and private sectors, including: IP surveillance cameras; electronic access control; enterprise wireless networking; structured data cabling; high voltage electrical services; unified communications; virtualization; storage and audio/visual solutions. A3's highly certified and experienced staff offers comprehensive support and maintenance available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For additional information on A3 Communications, please visit: www.a3communications.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us.

