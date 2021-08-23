U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.50
    +16.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,204.00
    +146.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,146.25
    +59.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,186.00
    +20.70 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.26
    +1.12 (+1.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8670
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,067.57
    +1,315.30 (+2.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,258.24
    +69.85 (+5.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,479.85
    +466.60 (+1.73%)
     

Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

  • Notification regarding unquoted securities – GXY

  • Appendix 3G

  • Appendix 2A

  • Appendix 3Y – AT

  • Appendix 3Y – AF

  • Appendix 3Y – PB

  • Appendix 3Y – JT

  • Appendix 3Y – FY

The announcements can be viewed at:

https://www2.asx.com.au/markets/trade-our-cash-market/announcements.gxy

SOURCE Galaxy Resources Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/22/c8797.html

Recommended Stories

  • China Starts Probe Into Party Boss of Alibaba’s Home City

    (Bloomberg) -- China is investigating Hangzhou’s top government official for serious disciplinary violations, casting a spotlight on the city that is home to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee Secretary Zhou Jiangyong, 53, has been placed under investigation for serious violations of party discipline and state law, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement Saturday. While the agency didn’t elaborate on Zhou’s suspec

  • Cardano (ADA) Skirts Above $2.60 for New All-Time High

    Cardano (ADA) has hit its latest all-time high with a value of $2.64.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol

  • How An Institution Is Preparing For The Big Alibaba Rebound Play

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd -ADR (NYSE: BABA) has been slaughtered since October 2020 when it reached an all-time high of $319.32. The sharp decline has been partly due to poor U.S./China relations as well and Chinese regulators cracking down on the e-commerce giant and its CEO Jack Ma. Since July 22 the decline in the stock has accelerated and although there has been some bounce plays for the bulls, the stock has become risky due to new out of China, when the U.S. markets are closed, causing Alib

  • 3 Top COVID Vaccine Stocks That Wall Street Is Bullish About

    The consensus price targets for all of these stocks are lower than their current share prices. Here are three leading COVID vaccine stocks that Wall Street is bullish about. The average one-year price target for AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) reflects a 13% premium above the drugmaker's current share price.

  • How Bitcoin Is Preparing For An Explosive Bullish Break

    On Saturday Benzinga ran a poll on Twitter asking whether people think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would hit $50,000 this weekend. As of Sunday afternoon 71% of respondents chose ‘yes.’ Although Bitcoin may need a few days for further consolidation as the apex cryptocurrency looks to be preparing for another run north. See Also: Is Bitcoin a good investment in 2021? The Bitcoin Chart: Bitcoin has settled into a bull flag pattern with the pole created between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20 and the flag between Sa

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Warren Buffett became Berkshire Hathaway's CEO all the way back in 1965, a time when the company was valued at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire's class A shares trade at roughly $429,700 per share, and the company's returns across Buffett's tenure are even more impressive if you take dividend payments into account. With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three dividend-paying stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio: Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ); Mastercard (NYSE: MA); and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Michael Burry’s Pretty Big Short Hinges on Treasuries Sinking

    (Bloomberg) -- Call it the Pretty Big Short. Michael Burry, whose huge, wildly profitable bets against the housing bubble were made famous in “The Big Short,” is wagering that long-term U.S. Treasuries will fall.His Scion Asset Management held $280 million of puts on the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing released this week, an increase from $172 million three months earlier.The options contracts would make money if TLT, as the exchange-traded

  • Where Will DiDi Global Be in 5 Years?

    DiDi Global (NYSE: DIDI), the largest ride-hailing company in China, burned many investors after its IPO on June 30. DiDi priced its shares at $14, but they're now trading at about $7. Shortly after Didi's IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) abruptly suspended all new user registrations for DiDi's app within the country as part of an industrywide cybersecurity review.

  • Al Gore’s Investment Firm Made Big Bets in Alibaba and Intel Stock

    Generation Investment, chaired by former Vice President Al Gore, loaded up on Alibaba ADRs and initiated a stake in chip giant Intel in the second quarter.

  • Will Moderna Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2022?

    High-flying coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has delivered a stunning 1,870% return since the pandemic started in January of last year. At this rate of growth, many investors are wondering if Moderna will soon become a trillion-dollar company. Earlier this month, Bank of America analysts projected that Moderna would need to sell between 1 billion and 1.5 billion doses of its coronavirus vaccine every year from 2022 to 2038 to partly justify a valuation of $200 billion.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Rebounds But Does It Pass Your Test? Apple, Facebook, Nvidia Near Buy Points

    The market rally rebounded Friday, paring weekly losses. But how are your stocks faring? Apple and Facebook are near buys.

  • 5 Reasons Tencent Could Be a Massive Bargain

    The stock has plummeted amid China's regulatory campaign, but the sell-off could be a huge long-term opportunity for intrepid investors.

  • Downgrade: Here's How Analysts See ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Performing In The Near Term

    The analysts covering ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making...

  • 5 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More than 5%

    Contrary to what many income investors think, the best dividend stocks aren't necessarily ones with high yields. Here are five such dividend stocks yielding between 4.6% and 9.5% that are solid buys today. The evidence lies in its dividends: Even in an exceptionally challenging year like 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced industrial establishments, warehouses, offices, and retail stores to shut down for months, W.P. Carey increased its dividend every quarter.

  • Stocks Climb Amid Hiatus in Virus, China Anxieties: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks rose Monday as traders sought to take advantage of last week’s selloff while weighing risks from the delta virus strain and China’s regulatory curbs. The dollar slipped.Shares climbed in Japan, Hong Kong and China, while South Korea rallied as export data signaled resilient global demand. U.S. equity futures were in the green after an advance in the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 at the end of last week. Treasury yields ticked up and the dollar dipped for the first

  • 3 Boring Healthcare Stocks Everyone Should Own

    These pharmaceutical giants offer strong, dependable dividends and the size to weather the market's ups and downs.

  • Nvidia, AMD Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points As This Pandemic Trend Continues

    Nvidia broke out on Friday while AMD stock is setting up. They lead five chip stocks to watch near buy points.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    Bank of America Corporation's ( NYSE:BAC ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.21 on 24th of September. Even though the...

  • Amazon vs. Netflix: Which Is a Better Growth Stock to Buy?

    Both companies are top-notch. But which stock is trading at a more attractive valuation relative to its long-term prospects?