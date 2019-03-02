Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus review: A new Android favorite

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 has landed. And after spending roughly a week with the smartphone, I’ve come away thoroughly impressed with the tweaks and improvements the tech giant has made to its flagship device.

Samsung is selling the S10 in three different variants. There’s the entry-level S10e, which starts at $749; the mainstream S10 for $899 and the premium S10 Plus for $999. A 5G version of the S10 is coming later this spring, but pricing hasn’t been announced.

I reviewed the S10 Plus, which gets all of Samsung’s latest top-of-the-line features including two front cameras, three rear cameras, a massive screen and in-display fingerprint reader. Overall, the S10 is a worthy successor to the Galaxy S line, and a handset every Android phone fan should consider.

Party in the front

The S10 and S10 Plus both sport the company’s new Infinity-O screens, with curved edges that cascade over their left and right sides. The screens have even been stretched out more vertically so that they nearly touch the phones’ top and bottom edges.

The S10e, meanwhile, has a flat display, and while the edge screens of the S10 and S10 Plus make for a unique look, I actually prefer the S10e’s aesthetic. It sounds counterintuitive, but giving the screen a defined border around its edges makes it stand out more.

With their screens taking up real estate on the front of the phones, the S10e, S10 and S10 Plus had no room for their front cameras. So Samsung cut a hole in the phones’ displays, hence the Infinity-O moniker. Thankfully, the punchouts are positioned high enough on the phone to ensure that they don’t interfere with on-screen content.

A new screen and fingerprint reader

Samsung’s new screens also use an improved panel technology the company calls Dynamic AMOLED. The change increases the brightness of the display for outdoor viewing and makes it HDR+ compatible. HDR+, of course, is Samsung’s proprietary HDR standard. Samsung says the new screens also emit less blue light, which can impact users’ sleep patterns.

The Galaxy S10 Plus packs Samsung's new Infinity-O display. (image: Daniel Howley)

Is the display a winner? Yes. This is the Samsung we’re talking about. They’ve been producing some of the best smartphone displays for years, and the S10’s panel is no different.

One thing Samsung actually removed from the S10 line was the company’s rear fingerprint reader. Positioned next to the back camera on the S9 and Note 9, the reader was difficult to distinguish from the rear camera, making it a pain to unlock your handset.

So Samsung has developed an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader for the S10 and S10 Plus. The S10e gets a fingerprint reader built into its power button. To use the ultrasonic reader, you need to ensure that you place your finger over the exact part of the display for the reader to recognize your print, which takes some getting used to since there’s no physical landmark to guide your digit. An on-screen image of a fingerprint helps, but there’s nothing you can feel to ensure you’re in the right spot.

Samsung's Galaxy S10 Plus features in-display ultrasonic fingerprint readers. (image: Daniel Howley)

More often than not, the reader on the S10 Plus was able to detect my fingerprint, but there were a few occasions when it said my finger wasn’t a match, or that I wasn’t pressing down hard enough on the screen. Samsung said that this may be an issue with the software running on my device, which should be updated for general consumers.

