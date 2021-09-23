U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.25
    +13.25 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,251.00
    +122.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,201.75
    +38.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.40
    +9.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.35
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.20
    -15.60 (-0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1699
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • Vix

    20.87
    -3.49 (-14.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,655.65
    +1,631.53 (+3.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.57
    +56.09 (+5.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Samsung's Thom Browne Galaxy Watch 4 Classic goes on sale September 29th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Starting on September 29th, Samsung will start selling limited quantities of the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic it announced at its recent Unpacked event. The release will mark the first time Samsung has sold a Thom Browne-branded Galaxy Watch separately. Previously, you had to buy the wearable as part of a bundle that included other Galaxy devices.

Each watch comes with interchangeable straps made from leather, rubber and fabric and features rhodium plating. It also includes five custom watch faces. One thing to note about the Thom Browne Edition Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is it will only be available in a 42mm size with Bluetooth connectivity. At $799 for a single watch, you’re paying a hefty premium to get the Thom Browne model over the $250 Galaxy Watch 4 and $350 Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but that’s how it usually goes with high fashion.

