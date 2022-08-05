U.S. markets open in 8 hours 56 minutes

Galderma and CETAPHIL announce renewed commitment to environmental sustainability through Clear Skies initiative

·3 min read

  • According to CETAPHIL's Skin Health Survey, more than 50% of people in Malaysia deal with at least one type of skin sensitivity

  • Science-based strategy will focus on formulating with cleaner ingredient, using smarter packaging and reducing environmental impact

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galderma and CETAPHIL®, the #1 dermatological skincare brand in Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to clinically-proven sensitive skincare with the launch of new and improved formulas that advances skin science.

From left to right: Lisa Surihani (Cetaphil Brand Ambassador), Richard Lee (General Manager Galderma South East Asia), Cindy Tiu (Country Manager Galderma Malaysia)
The Galderma-owned brand is reformulating its most iconic, best-selling products with cleaner formulas to meet consumer demands while maintaining the same trusted efficacy and sensorial experience CETAPHIL is known for. Specifically, the Gentle Skin Cleanser, Oily Skin Cleanser, Moisturising Cream, Moisturising Lotion and the Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating lotion, are now made with science-backed blend of ingredients – niacinamide (Vitamin B3), panthenol (Vitamin B5) and hydrating Glycerin. The upgraded formulas are also free of parabens, sulfates and animal origin ingredients, and are not tested on animals at any stage of product innovation, development, or manufacturing processes.

Through Clear Skies, the brand is also doubling efforts to embed responsible practices across the business. Just like how we treat our skin – with care, compassion and science, the initiative will guide CETAPHIL's journey towards promoting a world with a healthier environment and brighter future by using smarter packaging and reducing environmental impact. Currently, Galderma and CETAPHIL aim to achieve 100% renewable energy in their current factories by 2022 and become carbon neutral in their production facilities.

Cindy Tiu, Country Manager of Galderma Malaysia shared that it is important for the brand to not only meet – but exceed current standards that consumers expect from a sensitive skincare brand. "As the leading sensitive skin specialist with 75 years of heritage, we provide complete care for all skin types while delivering our commitment to innovation. In a bid to meet today's consumer needs, we believe our new and improved formulas will allow us to do just that."

As CETAPHIL is at the forefront in treating sensitive skin, it is also the brand's mission to continuously contribute to short-term and long-term environmental change.

"We know that the health of our skin is a reflection of our environment, which is why the brand is working towards being cleaner, more sustainable and more efficient – using fewer resources and creating less waste. Our journey to become more sustainable started over a decade ago, and we are now doubling efforts to reduce impact on the environment," Cindy Tiu added.

Clear Skies is a science-based approach aligned with the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Besides formulating with cleaner ingredients, the approach is set against two other key pillars:

  • Using smarter packaging: Products used are mostly mono-material containers and closures that are in part recyclable so that containers and packaging can be recycled at most facilities. Paper-based packaging are made with renewable and biodegradable materials.

  • Reducing environmental impact: Since 2020, Galderma and CETAPHIL have reduced water consumption by 33% per ton per product. The company has also reduced annual CO2 emissions from factories by over 60%, by using more efficient technology and renewable resources of electricity. Currently, 95% of the electricity that powers its factories come from renewable resources and none of the waste from factories ends up in a landfill.

CETAPHIL has been protecting and caring for sensitive skin for more than 75 years. As Clear Skies initiatives continue to evolve, the brand will continue to double down efforts in driving the change for consumers, and the environment.

SOURCE CETAPHIL

