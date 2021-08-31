U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,529.97
    +1.18 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,446.98
    +47.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,253.14
    -12.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.94
    +5.95 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    -0.33 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -1.90 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    +0.1150 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,478.12
    -550.17 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,215.86
    +20.27 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Gale Healthcare Solutions Announces Eric Dorsey, New Chief Nursing Officer for Long Term Care

·2 min read

<p>Dorsey has managed company operations across several states, and brings long term care facility management and nursing experience.</p>

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale Healthcare Solutions today announced that Eric Dorsey, RN, has been named Chief Nursing Officer for the Long Term Care Division. In this role, Dorsey will be overseeing all clinical initiatives related to long term care services. Dorsey brings more than twelve years of experience in nursing, nursing education and management, and healthcare staffing.

Eric Dorsey has been named Gale Healthcare Solutions Chief Nursing Officer for Long Term Care.
Eric Dorsey has been named Gale Healthcare Solutions Chief Nursing Officer for Long Term Care.

"Eric's nursing and staffing experiences have been key to managing our rapid growth," said Tony Braswell, President and CEO of Gale Healthcare. "From directing staffing operations across several states to navigating the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric has a thorough understanding of the challenges that face our nursing staff and the healthcare facility clients we serve."

Dorsey joined Gale Healthcare in March 2020, following acquisition of his Louisville healthcare staffing company, Scrubs Medical Staffing. He initially served as Gale Healthcare's Market Manager for the state of Kentucky but was soon promoted to a Market Director role, overseeing operations in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana. Since the beginning of 2021, Eric has also overseen operations in Colorado, Michigan, and Louisiana.

Prior to launching his own healthcare staffing company, Dorsey served in a variety of nurse leadership roles, including Regional Resource Nurse Manager, Director of Nursing, and Nurse Practice Educator. Dorsey started his healthcare career as a Certified Nursing Assistant while working toward his nursing license.

"I'm excited to focus again on the clinical issues that initially led me to the nursing profession," said Dorsey. "My past experience as a Director of Nursing, and most recently as a director managing healthcare staffing services on a large scale, has provided invaluable insights for meeting the clinical needs of our long term care facility clients going forward."

Along with Tinkie Williams, Gale Healthcare's Chief Nurse Executive for Acute Care, Dorsey will also continue to co-lead Gale Healthcare's Clinical team, which includes oversight of policy and management practices related to COVID-19.

More career opportunities at Gale Healthcare can be found here.

About Gale Healthcare Solutions
 Gale Healthcare Solutions offers a technology-based marketplace to address the national nursing shortage. Since its 2016 launch, Gale has been a leader in bringing healthcare facilities on demand workforce solutions for recruiting, credentialing, scheduling, time and attendance, communications, and pay. The mobile and web-based Gale app connects nursing professionals directly to healthcare facilities in need of clinical staff, and provides caregivers with daily pay. Based in Tampa, Gale serves healthcare organizations through per diem, travel, and permanent placement contracts in acute and post-acute healthcare settings in 35 states.

Media Contact:
Sandra Germann
sandra.germann@usegale.com
(813) 327-4909

(PRNewsfoto/Gale Healthcare Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/Gale Healthcare Solutions)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gale-healthcare-solutions-announces-eric-dorsey-new-chief-nursing-officer-for-long-term-care-301366117.html

SOURCE Gale Healthcare Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer Thinks Its COVID Vaccine's Days Could Be Numbered

    On nearly every front, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) has been a blazing success. Pfizer's revenue growth could just be getting started. Here's why Pfizer thinks that its COVID-19 vaccine's days could be numbered.

  • Why A Roche-Partnered Alzheimer's Drug Sent AC Immune Stock Flying

    AC Immune said Tuesday its drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test, and ACIU stock rocketed.

  • ELYS: 1H21 Growth Underscores Strong Market Demand

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ELYS READ THE FULL ELYS RESEARCH REPORT 1H21 Turnover up significantly Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) reported 2Q21 results last week. Year-to-date, the company has recorded record turnover – or betting handle – of $463.3 million. This represents year-over-year growth of 120.5%, despite the negative impact of the pandemic on land-based operations. Turnover has grown from

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Stock: Nio or Lucid Group?

    The No. 2 and No. 3 most-valuable companies concentrating solely on electric vehicles make an interesting comparison.

  • Cathie Wood Is Scooping Up Shares of These 2 Pandemic Winners. Should You?

    Cathie Wood is known for her success over the long term. That's why so many of us love to follow her lead. Her biggest fund, Ark Innovation ETF, has steadily outperformed the S&P 500 for the past five years, for example.

  • 3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

    Many companies go through transformations. It's where Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) finds itself with a relatively new leader bent on reestablishing its scientific roots. Since CEO Albert Bourla took the chief operating officer role in January 2018, the company has spun off its generics and off-patent drugs in a venture that became Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and given control of its consumer health business to GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) through a joint venture.

  • Cathie Wood Has Bought Komatsu Almost Every Day Since Mid-August

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has been increasing her stake in Japanese construction machinery bellwether Komatsu Ltd. almost every day since the middle of this month. Wood’s Ark Autonomous Technology and Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought American depository receipts of the excavator maker in most trading sessions since August 17, after selling some of the stock in May, according to Ark Investment Management’s daily trading data compiled by Bloomberg. Ark’s move into the company comes with the stock down

  • Sundial Growers Is Bankrolling These Cannabis Stocks

    Cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) got an influx of cash earlier this year thanks to its rising popularity with retail investors. Sundial is now in a great financial position, sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars -- well more than what it needs to fund its day-to-day operations. Below, I'll look at some of the companies Sundial and Sunstream have been bankrolling and assess whether this new strategy is good for Sundial's business.

  • This Meme Stock Just Raced Past GameStop As The New Money Machine

    Still think GameStop is the moneymaking Meme-stock to own? That's so January. The crowd has moved on to a new darling outside the S&P 500.

  • Better Electric Vehicle Charging Stock: Volta or ChargePoint

    Volta is going public through a SPAC merger. Here's how it stacks up against established segment leader ChargePoint.

  • 3 Big Names That Have Invested in the Cannabis Industry

    When the U.S. government eventually legalizes marijuana, there will undoubtedly be a lot more businesses looking to expand into the growing industry. The current federal ban on pot means that large companies with robust logistical abilities don't generally see the point of getting involved, since marijuana can't cross state lines. Among the most notable names that have already gained exposure to the cannabis industry are Altria Group (NYSE: MO), Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ), and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTC: ANCU.F).

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Are Begging to Be Bought

    Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE), Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR), and JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) have been beaten down pretty well, largely by events over which they had little say. Keith Noonan (Fiverr International): Fiverr International operates an online marketplace that makes it easy to hire and take on gig labor jobs.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Investing in growth stocks has become quite tricky, especially after investors rotated from growth stocks to value stocks in February. Since then, while some growth stocks seem to have recovered most of their losses, many others are trading at significant discounts to their all-time highs. The latter category includes several fundamentally strong companies with a solid competitive advantage that can be attractive picks for long-term investors.

  • Is Zoom Video Communications Stock a Buy?

    Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) stock price dropped to its lowest levels in over three months after the company released its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 30. The video conferencing software company beat Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its guidance for the third quarter slightly missed analysts' profit expectations and hinted at a post-pandemic slowdown.

  • What You Need To Know About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (NYSE:FCX) Investor Composition

    Every investor in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( NYSE:FCX ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    When choosing stocks to buy and hold for the long term, investors can stack the odds in their favor by looking for companies that provide essential services and generate plenty of free cash flow. Two tech stocks that are well-positioned to deliver satisfactory returns related to these two industries are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). U.S. e-commerce sales should increase 17.9% to $933 billion in 2021, according to eMarketer, and there's no company better positioned than Amazon to take advantage of that growth.

  • Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Mario Gabelli is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Mario Gabelli is Dumping These 5 Stocks. Mario Gabelli, a Wall Street veteran who manages more than $11.7 billion in assets through GAMCO Investors, has over the years developed […]

  • The meme stock moment turns (unofficially) one, welcomes new class of tickers

    GameStop and AMC are still hot, but the lesser meme names are being replaced by a new class one year after Roaring Kitty's seminal tweet.

  • 4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Snowflake The Trade: Snowflake