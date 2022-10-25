U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,804.75
    -4.50 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,511.00
    -34.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,462.75
    -16.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.10
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.65
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    19.21
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8460
    -0.1740 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,326.79
    -67.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.35
    -0.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,201.37
    +226.47 (+0.84%)
     

GALE NAMED ADWEEK FASTEST GROWING AGENCY

·3 min read

GALE, a Stagwell (STGW) Company, Ranks No. 46 on Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies with Revenue Growth of 121% 

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adweek today ranked GALE  No. 46 in 75 Fastest Growing Agencies. The annual feature honors agencies large and small from all over the world that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years.

The annual feature honors agencies large and small that have achieved exceptional growth over the past three years.

"We're proud to be recognized by Adweek as one of the fastest growing agencies. This feat wouldn't be possible without our incredible team around the world, which have allowed us to not only grow our business but that of our clients.

"We live by a simple equation: great people + great clients + great culture = great work. And so, we share this honor with each and every employee that has made GALE the success that it is today," says GALE President and CEO Brad Simms.

GALE was recognized for its astronomical 121% growth rate with its full-service offering attracting a suite of new clients, including H&R Block, Hard Rock, Lumos, Cadre, Carson Wealth and Seagate.

Complete results of 75 Fastest Growing Agencies, including company profiles, can be found here and in the Oct. 24 issue of Adweek magazine.

"The success of these agencies during a historically challenging time demonstrates the importance of staying nimble, embracing innovation and finding new opportunities," says Adweek chief executive officer Juliette Morris. "If they aren't on your radar yet, they should be."

"Our annual roundup is essential reading for the C-suite," adds chief content officer Ann Marinovich. "The success stories of these agencies point the way forward for the industry."

GALE expects to continue its growth trajectory in 2023 and is recruiting across media, strategy, social and more. See open positions here.

About GALE
GALE is a Business Agency. We bring business insights to brand storytelling and activate across every channel. With expertise in business strategy, CRM, loyalty, brand storytelling, integrated, performance, creative, and content marketing, experience design and media, GALE creates marketing systems and communications that grow businesses. GALE delivers strong business outcomes for its partners in automotive, QSR, retail, gaming, entertainment, telecom and more. Founded in 2014, the agency currently has offices in New York, Singapore, Toronto, Denver, Detroit, Los Angeles, London, Austin and Bengaluru. In 2021, GALE was named Data & Analytics Agency of the year on the Ad Age A-List. For information on GALE, its customer data platform Alchemy™ and its consumer research capability ASK GALE, visit: https://gale.agency/.

CONTACT: 
Lindsay Bennett
lindsay.bennett@galepartners.com
917 497 5582

Methodology  
To be eligible for Adweek's Fastest Growing Agencies list, companies must have been founded in or before 2019, had at least $250,000 in revenue in 2019 and reported revenue in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Participating agencies were required to certify the accuracy of their reported revenue figures, and we performed additional auditing to determine the accuracy of the submissions. Due to privacy, figures are not disclosed. Agency descriptions are based on submission forms.

About Adweek 
Adweek is the leading source of news and insight serving the brand marketing ecosystem. First published in 1979, Adweek's award-winning coverage reaches an engaged audience of professionals across platforms including print, digital, events, podcasts, newsletters, social media and mobile apps. As a touchstone of the advertising and marketing community, Adweek is an unparalleled resource for leaders across multiple industries who rely on its content to help them do their jobs better.

For more information on Adweek's 75 Fastest Growing Agencies, visit https://www.adweek.com/fastest-growing-agencies/2021/.

GALE
GALE
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gale-named-adweek-fastest-growing-agency-301657879.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Everybody Talks About Made in America. But It Isn’t That Simple.

    The supply-chain disruptions over the past few years have put a lot more focus on the idea of bringing manufacturing back to the U.S. More executives are singing the homeward-bound song, too: In the first eight months of 2022, 106 corporate earnings calls mentioned reshoring, up from six in the same period in 2019, according to our analysis of Capital IQ Transcripts data. Despite the angst about supply chains, and the professed desire for reshoring, the effort faces some considerable challenges.

  • Exclusive-SAP delays Russia exit as deal talks fail and workers at risk

    SAP will miss its deadline to exit Russia before the end of the year as the German software group has failed to find a buyer for the unit, five sources told Reuters, underscoring the difficulties some companies are facing to leave the country. The Walldorf, Germany-based enterprise software company in April joined Oracle Corp, Salesforce Inc and others in announcing plans to exit Russia after President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, prompting a slew of Western sanctions on Russian companies and business people. While it has shut its data centers and cloud business in the country, SAP still has annual contracts for its maintenance business in Russia that it must service or face legal risks, said the sources, who asked not to be identified because they are not authorized to speak publicly about the situation.

  • Staffing Top-of-Mind for Retail SMBs

    Constant Contact's latest survey gauges SMB and consumer sentiment on the holiday season and the threat of a recession.

  • Wedding Economy Provides Strong Growth Opportunities for Small Businesses

    Intuit QuickBooks’ survey reveals the integral relationship between SMBs and the wedding industry.

  • Stocks bounce, see highest close in over a month amid renewed hopes of a Fed pivot

    Stocks finish higher for a second straight session as investors assess disappointing data and the possibility of a Federal Reserve pivot by year-end.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?

    Take a look at these three top-ranked, best-performing and well-managed mutual funds if you're looking to maximize your retirement portfolio returns.

  • Could This Popular Bond ETF Possibly Be Probing a Bottom?

    Stocks ended the week strong, and we can thank a significant portion of those gains to Monday's bullish gap and last Friday's report from The Wall Street Journal's Nick Timiraos that Federal Reserve officials are likely to spend some time during their Nov. 1 and 2 meeting debating whether it's time to pivot toward smaller rate increases. Ten days ago, on Oct. 14, the market was pricing in a 69.8% probability of a three-quarter point rate hike at the Fed's Dec. 14 meeting.

  • Tesla Stock Falls. It’s All About China.

    Tesla Chinese website on Sunday showed lower prices to buy Tesla vehicles. A Model Y, for instance, now starts at about 289,000 Chinese yuan (about $39,500). Most of the models and model variants appear to have fallen between 15,000 and 30,000 Chinese yuan in price, or roughly $2,700 apiece.

  • Looking for a Fast-paced Momentum Stock at a Bargain? Consider Cracker Barrel (CBRL)

    Cracker Barrel (CBRL) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our 'Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain' screen.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W

  • Japanese Yen Shrugs Off Possible Intervention. It Weakens Against the Dollar.

    The government has yet to confirm whether it bought yen to prop it up. If it did, the effect was short-lived.

  • NFT Creators Have Made a Total of $1.8B in Royalties: Report

    A report from Galaxy Digital shows that Ethereum-based NFT creators have made $1.8 billion worth of royalties to date from marketplaces like OpenSea. Galaxy Digital’s Research Associate Salmaan Qadir breaks down the new report.

  • Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Mortgages Sold to Fannie, Freddie Should Use More Than FICO Scores, Regulator Says

    The Federal Housing Finance Agency will require lenders that use credit scores for mortgage underwriting to use scores from both Fair Isaac Corp., the creator of FICO credit scores, and its competitor VantageScore.

  • Can Chevron (CVX) Deliver Another Strong Earnings Show in Q3?

    Healthy commodity prices and higher refining margins are likely to have boosted Chevron's (CVX) profit levels in the third quarter.

  • Lowe's (LOW) Digital Division and Pro Business Augur Well

    Lowe's (LOW) digital and Pro businesses continue to exhibit momentum. LOW's Total Home strategy also appears encouraging.

  • Traders Bet on Aussie Inflation by Driving Yields to Decade High

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s three-year bond yield, which tracks expectations for policy rates, may rise from its highest level in a decade as traders weigh expectations for accelerating inflation.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landi

  • Anchorage Digital General Counsel on Stablecoin Regulation

    Anchorage Digital General Counsel Georgia Quinn joins "First Mover" to discuss the lessons learned from the collapse of Terra and why consistent stablecoin regulation will bolster and upgrade the U.S. dollar for the digital age.

  • Matador Resources Stock Breaks Out Ahead Of Earnings

    Matador Resources stock dropped Monday ahead of earnings Tuesday. MTDR shares have been outperforming the S&P 500 since early October.